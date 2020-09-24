The McLaren 620R can now be ordered with an exclusive ‘R Pack' from the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) bespoke division. This optional package, available to customers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa include several design and engineering upgrades that further intensify the immersive driving experience of the most track-focused and powerful Sports Series model ever.

The R Pack includes a Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop; Titanium SuperSports Exhaust with Gloss Nano Black finishers; Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres and a Carbon Fibre Interior Pack.

The striking Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop was inspired by the legendary McLaren F1 Longtail and operates as a fully functional air intake system that invigorates the driving experience with its active air induction sound. The Roof Scoop can also feature a camera, which operates in conjunction with the McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system to record the epic track sessions of the most passionate owners.

Enhancing driver engagement further, the MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust is up to 5 decibels louder than other Sports Series exhaust options and delivers a sharper and more characterful exhaust note.

The MSO Defined Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres provide a striking visual enhancement at the front of the 620R, while a Carbon Fibre Interior Pack complements the purposeful and track-inspired interior of the vehicle. Further increasing the appeal of the MSO R Pack is its UK price of £25,000, which is significantly less than the cost of options when purchased individually.

The McLaren 620R is the first car in its class to offer true motorsport credentials in a fully road-legal package. The limited-edition coupé evolves the competition specification of the McLaren 570S GT4 to deliver a pure motorsport experience in a road car and providing a seamless transition from race to the road that is free from any restrictions that race regulations apply.

Power is delivered by a M838TE 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine used in McLaren 570S GT4 car, which has been reconfigured to achieve 620PS (610 bhp) and develops 620Nm (457lb ft) of torque, making the 620R the most powerful Sports Series derivative ever, with the acceleration of 0-100km/h (62mph) in 2.9 seconds and 0-200km/h (124mph) in 8.1 seconds.

Aerodynamic, hardware, and chassis components are also shared with the 570S GT4 to offer race car performance and the fastest lap time of any Sports Series model. The aerodynamic bodywork of the McLaren 620R develops a total of 185kg of downforce at 250 km/h, and the coupé comes with carbon-ceramic brakes, center-locking wheels, and two-way manually adjustable GT4 dampers featuring 32 clicks of adjustment per corner. Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tire is standard, with a Pirelli slick tire for track use only also available.