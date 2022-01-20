The BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP is the exclusive high-performance pickup in the range of BRABUS supercars. BRABUS is the largest manufacturer-independent automotive refinement specialist in the world and an accredited vehicle producer in the eyes of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority in Flensburg to boot. The SUPERBLACK edition now adds a variant of this all-terrain high-performance pickup that is solid black inside and out following the best tradition of the brand. A host of exposed-carbon elements adds sporty highlights. To make it abundantly clear what an extravagant supercar this pickup is, the 800 logos on the vehicle body and the BRABUS signet on the rear end appear on a white background. The signature stripes in the carbon radiator grille feature the identical contrasting color.

The BRABUS engineers employed state-of-the-art design and construction software for the creation of the XLP. Extensive calculations, simulations and tests resulted in a special module for the ladder-type steel frame of the G-Wagon. It is part of the reason why the wheelbase is stretched by 50 centimeters due to positioning the mounts for the rear wheel suspension further aft. It goes without saying that the high torsional rigidity of the G-Class is fully retained.

However, the BRABUS developers focused not only on the pickup body for the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP, but also on superior off-road capability thanks to a large ground clearance and maximum axle articulation. To this end, the BRABUS engineers and technicians developed a special suspension with portal axles.

At the front, the new construction for the G-Class was designed as an independent suspension. All components required for this, such as the completely newintegral subframe and the control arms, are milled out of solid blocks using cutting-edge CNC technology. At the rear, the principle of the rigid axle as in the base vehicle is retained. It also required redesigning numerous parts for the portal axle setup, which are produced from high-strength aluminum. They include all control arms of the suspension and the reinforced axle housing. This results in a new axle geometry, which plays a crucial part in the outstanding off-road capabilities of the BRABUS pickup.

Another special design is the titanium-plated, height-adjustable BRABUS Ride Control coilover suspension for the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP SUPERBLACK, which was calibrated specifically to the large ground clearance provided by the portal axles. The suspension setup can be selected in the cockpit with the standard DYNAMIC SELECT suspension adjustment of the latest Mercedes G-Class. It also allows choosing different setups for the engine, transmission, steering and the assistance systems.

The BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP SUPERBLACK runs on black BRABUS Monoblock HD wheels with eight-bolt pattern specifically designed for the portal axles. The size 9.5Jx22 alloys are designed for maximum strength and with Pirelli Scorpion ATR all-terrain tires of size 325/55 R 22 make optimal use of the available space under the exposed-carbon fender flares.

To match the longer chassis of the pickup, BRABUS developed a longer, special drive shaft and a new rear end with pickup bed that harmoniously joins the spacious cab of the G-Class. This results in an overall length of 5.31 meters (17.4 ft.).

To this end, the company fabricates elements from sheet steel such as the new rear wall of the cab, of course with heated rear window, the robust cargo bed and the side-opening tailgate. The bedsides are produced from carbon using the complex prepreg process. The likewise black Flexiteek bed liner is a direct technology transfer from the construction of high-performance boats by BRABUS Marine. The sophisticated material mix for the vehicle body guarantees a perfect fit, maximum strength and a high load capacity. Of course, the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP is independently safety-certified by TÜV.

The carbon components for the cargo bed of this pickup are not the only parts manufactured from this hi-tech compound by CSP, a business division of BRABUS Group. The BRABUS hood cowl with two power bulges and the BRABUS wind deflector above the windshield with four additional LED lights are also produced there.

The fender flares come off this production line, too. They were adapted from the BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version for the current Mercedes G-Class models. On the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLPSUPERBLACK, they are naturally painted blackand additionally fitted with exposed-carbon wheel arches. They add 11.6 centimeters (4.6 in) to the width of the pickup over the base car. The side rub strips made from that same material add further attractive highlights.

The WIDESTAR fascia with large air intakes for the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP SUPERBLACK was also adopted from this styling package. It is upgraded with a front brush guard and a winch with a pulling power of 4,500 kilograms (9,920 lbs.) The robust carbon-fiber skid plate features high-gloss coating like all other exposed-carbon components on this supercar.

The dual bars behind the cab of the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP SUPERBLACK are also painted black and effectively round off the thrilling pickup look of this supercar. The bracket for the naturally black painted fuel can and the spare wheel carrier on the cargo bed are likewise color-coordinated. Those planning to head out on a major expedition will appreciate the massive roof rack on the cab, which for outdoor campers can also be upgraded with a roof tent.

To make getting in and out easier in light of the large ground clearance, the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP SUPERBLACK has black-coated running boards. They were adapted to the extended wheelbase of the pickup and can optionally be supplemented with power-retractable steps. LED lights in the flares, which are activated by pulling on a door handle or by the Keyless-Go signal when approaching the vehicle, ensure a safe step also in the dark. They illuminate the ground to the left and right of the vehicle as well as the running boards of the rocker panels.

The rear view is characterized by the pickup tailgate that reveals the origin of this supercar with an exposed-carbon panel with recessed BRABUS logotype. The WIDESTAR rear fascia with stylized exposed-carbon skid plate rounds off the view from the rear. The handles with inlaid BRABUS logotypes on doors and tailgate demonstrate the great love of detail.

As is best BRABUS supercar tradition, an especially powerful engine drives the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLPSUPERBLACK. BRABUS gave the four-liter, twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the latest Mercedes-AMG G 63 a thorough performance upgrade. The BRABUS 800 PowerXtra + treatment includes replacing the two production turbos with two newly configured BRABUS high-performance turbos. In addition to a larger compressor unit, they have a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearing and produce a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.

BRABUS programmed new mapping for injection, boost pressure control and ignition to match the turbo replacement, which is supplied by an adapted plug-and-play BRABUS PowerXtra module. In line with the model designation BRABUS 800 Adventure XLPSUPERBLACK, the engine produces 588 kW / 800 hp (788 bhp) at 6,600 rpm in this configuration. The peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) is on tap at a low 3,600 rpm.

As a result, the exclusive pickup from Bottrop effortlessly delivers a performance on the road that is outstanding for a vehicle that does after all tip the scales at 2,936 kilograms (6,473 lbs.) In perfect interplay with the nine-speed automatic transmission, which can also be shifted manually with the black BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel, and the all-wheel-drive system, the supercar with pickup bed heaves itself to a speed of 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) due to the all-terrain tires.

However, the high-performance engine thrills not only with its enormous power. It also has acoustic qualities. The BRABUS Boost Xtra sound kit for the bypass valve of the turbocharged engine generates a clearly audible blow-off noise when the driver lifts off the gas.

Another special treat and not only for the ears is the BRABUS high-performance exhaust system. The integrated actively controlled butterfly valve makes it possible to choose between a discreet "Coming Home" mode and a decidedly sporty V8 sound. The side-pipe system with two tailpipes exiting on the left and right in front of the rear wheels also features a very special visual detail: The exhaust pipes are framed by an exposed-carbon surround with integrated ‘Launch Ambience Light' that lights up red when the interior lights are activated.

Black on black is of course also the motto in the interior of the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLPSUPERBLACK. The company upholstery shop created a particularly exclusive BRABUS Masterpiece interior that perfectly combines the finest black leather with sporty carbon elements. The headliner is made from black Alcantara.

This high-end refinement includes covering the entire interior and the vehicle floor with the finest black leather. What is more: the center sections of the seats feature seashell diamond quilting and perforations applied with pinpoint precision. Many interior elements were enhanced with the ‘Heritage' brand pattern, which pays tribute to the BRABUS founding year with its embossed "77" signets.

Carbon elements on steering wheel, dashboard, center console and door panels add decidedly sporty touches in the cockpit. They are complemented with aluminum components such as the pedals, door lock pins and the ergonomic BRABUS RACE paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Overall, 206 cockpit elements such as trim panels, handles, switches, loudspeaker covers and air vents were glazed in "Shadow Chrome" to match the interior design, demonstrating the great BRABUS love of detail.

Prices for the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLPSUPERBLACK start at 725,900 euros (price including statutory VAT in Germany).

Fuel economy, CO 2 emissions and efficiency class: