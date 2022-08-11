Brabus Mercedes EQS (2022)

BRABUS Mercedes EQS

The Mercedes EQS is one of the most aerodynamic cars in the world already ex-factory. Owners of this electric luxury sedan looking to optimize this quality even further equip their vehicle with aerodynamic-enhancement components, wheels and ride-height lowering from BRABUS.

Extensive reference measurements in the wind tunnel found that the BRABUS exterior components improve the Cd value by a whopping 7.2 percent. The lower drag in turn reduces the driving resistance, which has a positive effect on the range, which the more streamlined shape increases by 7.0 percent on average in the speed range between 100 and 140 km/h.

In addition, the BRABUS bodywork refit, whose components are produced from carbon with exposed structure, give the four-door markedly sporty looks and ensure the BRABUS 1-Second Wow Effect.

The tailor-made BRABUS Monoblock alloy wheels come in various designs and diameters up to 22 inches. They play a major role in the even more thrilling appearance of the electrically powered luxury sedan.

As for all Mercedes-Benz vehicles, BRABUS also offers numerous refinement options for the interior of the EQS, culminating in a particularly exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior.

Ever since BRABUS was founded in 1977, a top priority of the developers has always been the development of bodywork components that not only give Mercedes-Benz automobiles a sportier and more elegant appearance but optimize the aerodynamics as well. A strength that the company demonstrated time and again. That is how the BRABUS designers secured the automotive refinement specialist’s first entry in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1985: A Mercedes sedan of the W 124 series equipped with BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement kit achieved a Cd value of 0.26. A world record at the time and still a value achieved by only a few, far more modern cars today.

The BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement range for the electrically powered Mercedes EQS-Class transfers this tradition to the present time. The bodywork components were given their finishing touches in the wind tunnel and consequently do more than just give the four-door an even more thrilling visual appearance.

Particularly impressive are their aerodynamic qualities. Extensive benchmark tests in the wind tunnel found that the electrically powered luxury sedan with BRABUS aerodynamic-enhancement kit, Monoblock M 22-inch wheels and ride-height lowering by means of the BRABUS suspension module has a drag coefficient that bests the identical car in standard configuration by 7.2 percent, once more demonstrating the immense expertise the BRABUS developers bring to their work. The bodywork components are produced from carbon and come with a choice of glossy or matt sealed finish in order to make the luxury liner look decidedly sporty.

The BRABUS front spoiler gives the EQS an even more dynamic face. In addition, the carbon lip reduces drag and thanks to its raised outer edges also minimizes front-axle lift. A reduction by 100 percent was measured in the wind tunnel. This naturally also improves the handling stability at high speeds. The carbon trim for the side air intakes in the front fascia also play a role in the more striking face and route the airflow even more purposefully to the radiators and front brakes.

The BRABUS designers developed carbon air deflection elements installed in front of the rear wheel arches in order to add some sporty lines to the sides and positively influence the airflow. The rear end is enhanced with a diffuser and a spoiler, both made from that same hi-tech composite material. It reduces aerodynamic lift at the rear by up to 40 percent.

The BRABUS Monoblock wheels have been tailor-made for the wheel wells of the EQS. They are available in numerous designs and diameters from 20 to 22 inches. The attached on-location and studio shots show the electric sedan with the largest wheel/tire combination in BRABUS Monoblock Z ten-spoke design that is available for this model series. The forged “PLATINUM EDITION” rims in size 9Jx22 with tires of size 255/35 ZR 22 at the front and 10.5Jx22 rims with 295/30 ZR 22 tires on the rear axle fill out the wheel wells perfectly. The wind tunnel shots show the refined EQS with BRABUS Monoblock M wheels in the aerodynamically particularly favorable disc design.

The BRABUS wheels benefit not only the looks. The wheel/tire combinations from the world’s largest manufacturer-independent automotive refinement specialist make the handling even more agile to boot. This effect can be further amplified with the plug-and-play BRABUS SportXtra module, which is adapted to the air suspension. It lowers the ride height of the electrically powered luxury sedan on the front by 15 millimeters (0.6 in) and on the rear axle by 20 millimeters (0.8 in). This ride-height lowering also plays an important role in the reduction of the drag coefficient.

Of course, the refinement specialist offers countless possibilities for tailoring the interior of all EQS models to the personal taste of their owner as well. The product range includes scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo, whose colors change in sync with the ambient lighting, BRABUS aluminum or carbon pedals, high-quality floor mats and a velour trunk mat. The latter two sport the logo of the tuner and feature leather edging.

The company upholstery shop can create particularly classy BRABUS fine leather interiors also for the Mercedes EQS. They impress with a virtually endless variety of colors and designs and feature unrivalled quality of workmanship in every detail.