When the in-line six-cylinder engine of the all new GLE53 AMG gets a relatively moderately upgrade up to 510hp and 620nm torque by an optimized software or with the additional control unit Tec-Tronic, the Stage 4 upgrade "Mwwwaxx" with incredible 920hp and 1150nm of torque will blast away all opponents of the Mercedes GLE63 AMG. The escalation is preceded by 3 smaller upgrades with which the performance-hungry customer can reach the maximum driving pleasure step by step.

Here is an overview of the performance improvements for the GLE63 and GLE63 S AMG:

Stage1: Using software optimization or an easy-to-install plug-and-play tuning module, Wheelsandmore generates 680hp from the basic model with 571hp and 700 or 710hp in the S model with vehement 950nm of torque.

The prices for the respective upgrade is about EUR 2,100 for software optimization and EUR 2,200 for the additional electronic control unit Tec-Tronic.

Stage 2: In addition to the customized software, the manufacturer uses throughput-optimized downpipes with sports catalysts and revised series turbochargers in exchange. These measures result in a total of 800hp engine power and maximum 1040nm of torque. The V-Max will be unlocked, so that the vehicle can theoretically drive over 320 km/h depending on the tire approval.

Price for stage 2 including assembly is about: 16,806 EURO

Stage 3: The CPC control unit is also modified and twin scroll turbochargers as well as reinforced wastegates elicit the 4 liter capacity of 860hp, which consequently increases the transmission mechanically up to max. 1150nm.

The tuner offers stage 3 at a price of 31,092 euros including installation.

Stage 4: Without opening the engine, increasing the displacement and working with forged components, the possibilities of a stable modification of the AMG engine ended at 920hp and also 1150nm. Responsible for the additional power of 60 horses are again modified turbochargers, which, in line with high-performance fuel pumps and the appropriate software, lead to a conversion price of EUR 42,016 to be paid at the exclusive tuner Wheelsandmore.

Mercedes AMG has also recognized that customers like to drive larger wheels than they did a few years ago and optionally equips the new GLE with 22-inch sizing rims ex works. Not all AMG fans are satisfied with the mixed tires 285/40/22 and 325/35/22 and knowingly, Wheelsandmore has designed its G-Logic model, which is already known from the G63 AMG, also perfectly suitable for the GLE53 and GLE63 (S) AMG. What seemed unthinkable a few years ago now abounds on the SUV in the maximum rim sizes 10.5x24 inches with 295/30/24 and in 12.5x24 inches with 355/25/24 barrels from Vredestein.

The matching flap exhaust system and a smartphone-controlled module for lowering the air suspension are currently still under development.