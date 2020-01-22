MG Motor UK announces its first affordable family-friendly electric vehicle, the MG ZS EV, has been recognized in the Southern Group of Motoring Writers' New Year Honors List, being named "Dark Horse" of the year.

This recognition follows an awards recognition for the electric SUV after it was named Medium EV of the Year at the Company Car & Van Awards, announced earlier this week.

In fact, for only a few months, MG ZS EV has enjoyed massive attention and has taken home numerous awards and recognitions – the SUV achieved record-breaking sales for the brand, with more than 3,000 customers have already placed their orders. Blending the latest battery-electric technology with family-friendly features and design, the zero-emission machine also comes with an affordable price tag. Currently, with MG's latest offers, ZS EV has a starting price of $29,400USD.

As you may know, SGMW releases its New Year Honors list every January in order to award remarkable achievements in the automotive industry.

It is always a pleasure to see how a brand continues to expand and reach a wider audience – MG team has proven that it is not only worthy of recognition, but it also deserves to be among the best in the segment.

Source: MG