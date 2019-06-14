Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., one of the fastest-growing Asian brands in the US has announced that the 2019 Outlander PHEV received top honors from the New England Motor Press Association at the Winter Vehicle Awards. The machine was recognized as the Best in class Vehicle or PHEV. Something more, this is the second consecutive year in which the Outlander PHEV receives such an award. Let's check out more, shall we?

2019 Outlander PHEV is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid and brings together neat efficiency and stability, thanks to Mitsubishi's own Super All-Wheel Control system. This so-called S-AWC system was further fine-tuned for this particular model in order to ensure enhanced traction and performance rates, along with smooth and pleasurable ride.

2019 Outlander PHEV features a DC Fast Charging component and two AC power outlets, located in the rear seat and cargo area. Standard for the GT trim are the 120V plugs that draw power from the drive battery in order to power any portable appliance, loads of interior space and all around safety and convenience features.

SEE ALSO: Honda Sensing earns 2019 Passport a 5-Star rating by NHTSA

During the competition, NEMPA members have managed to test and evaluate many vehicles throughout the winter months in the New England area in order to determine which offers the best winter driving experience. As expected, Outlander PHEV has managed to stand out from the crowd and showcase some outstanding capabilities and functions.

Source: Mitsubishi