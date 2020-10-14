The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is now on sale, with prices starting from £78,705 on-the-road for the standard wheelbase S 350 d AMG Line.

The S 350 d features an inline six-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 286 hp and 600 Nm of torque. It emits 173 g/km of CO2 and delivers between 40.4 and 42.8 combined mpg (39.2 and 39.8 mpg for LWB). It can reach 62 mph from a standstill in 6.4 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Priced from £94,135 OTR, the S 400 d 4MATIC - only available in long-wheelbase – uses an inline six-cylinder diesel engine, producing 330 hp and 700 Nm. It emits 192 g/km of CO2 and delivers between 37.7 and 38.7 mpg on the combined cycle. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds and also has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

The petrol-powered S 500 4MATIC – with prices starting from £89,105 – produces 435 hp and 520 Nm of torque and can sprint to 62 mph in just 4.9 seconds. The S 500 uses EQ Boost which features an integrated starter-generator powered by the 48 V on-board electrical system – thus also enables certain hybrid functions, ultimately improving overall performance and efficiency. As a result, the S 500 delivers between 32.8 and 34.9 mpg (31.7 and 32.5 mpg for the long wheel-base variant) and emits 184 g/km of CO2.

All models come as standard with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission. The S 400 d and S 500 are also now available with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive.

The new S-Class features the next generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen central display, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, plus an MBUX tablet – which can be used as a fully-fledged tablet outside of the vehicle, including the ability to download Android apps (MBUX tablet is available as part of the Executive line). The driver display is also optionally available with 3D technology, including facial recognition which can monitor driver drowsiness and exterior mirror settings.

The ‘Hey Mercedes' virtual assistant is also more intelligent than ever, now recognizing instructions or requests from any seat in the car.

The Driving Assistance Package is now standard equipment on all S-Class variants and includes updates to various features such as:

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC - responds to stationary road users to prevent collisions up to 80 mph (previously 37 mph)

Traffic Sign Assist – now warns of inadvertently running a stop sign or red light

Active Lane Keeping Assist – uses active steering intervention (instead of braking intervention) and can indicate potential hazards via the ambient lighting

Active Evasive Steering Assist – responds to cyclists and ends of tailbacks in addition to pedestrians. The operating range on urban routes has been expanded to 67 mph (previously 44 mph)

Standard equipment on AMG Line short wheelbase - 350 d and 500 4MATIC only – includes 19-inch AMG five-spoke light-alloy wheels; Nappa Leather upholstery; 12.8-inch OLED media display with augmented navigation and 12.3-inch driver display; KEYLESS-GO with seamless door handles and soft-close doors; heated seats front and rear; memory seats and wireless charging in the front; Driving Assistance package; MBUX premium; MULTIBEAM Intelligent Light System and reversing camera.

AMG Line Premium (available on short and long-wheelbase models, from £85,200) offers 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels; Burmester® 3D Surround sound system with sound personalization; a panoramic sliding sunroof; 12.3-inch 3D driver display; remote parking package including 360° camera and active ambient lighting. Long wheelbase models add electrically adjustable rear seats with memory, luxury head restraints, and climatized rear outer seats.

AMG Line Premium Plus adds augmented reality head-up display; DIGITAL LIGHT with ULTRA RANGE high beam; 21-inch AMG multispoke alloy wheels; ENERGIZING Comfort Package; AIR BALANCE; heated center armrest (front only) and heated front and rear door armrests, plus heated steering wheel and windscreen; active multi-contour, climatized front seats and luxury head restraints. AMG Line Premium Plus is only available on long-wheelbase models and starts from £95,695.

For another £3,795, the range-topping Executive line can be added to either Premium or Premium Plus long-wheelbase models and includes MBUX rear tablet with 7-inch touchscreen; electric sunblinds in rear doors and rear window; double sun visors with pivoting section; chauffeur package with a foldable, removable head restraint on the front passenger seat; the front passenger seat adjustable from the rear; and electrically extendable footrest on the back of the front passenger seat.