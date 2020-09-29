With an assertive new exterior, beautifully crafted all-new interior, latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment, and the choice of in-line four and six-cylinder engines including PHEV** and MHEV technology, the new Jaguar F-PACE is more luxurious, connected and efficient. The four-cylinder, 404PS PHEV has an all-electric range of up to 33 miles*.

The new exterior design gives the award-winning F-PACE performance SUV a cleaner, more assured presence, featuring a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge and smoother, more precisely defined surfaces. The new bonnet also contributes to a more striking finish by reducing the number of shut lines on the front of the car.

An enlarged grille features Jaguar's heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond' detailing, while the side fender vents now feature the iconic Leaper emblem, demonstrating the exceptional attention to detail found right across the vehicle. A new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details visually widen the new F-PACE for a more assured dynamic presence.

New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J' Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures, which are available with optional Pixel LED technology, deliver increased resolution and brightness. With Adaptive Driving Beam capability, which evaluates the road ahead and automatically adapts the high beam light to mask oncoming traffic or traffic signs, the system can create varying light beam patterns by selecting different LED segments to optimize visibility and minimize the risk of distracting other drivers.

Premium LED technology is fitted as standard across the range and is available with Auto High Beam Assist on SE and HSE models. The technology uses the forward-facing camera to automatically switch between high and low beam, reducing the risk of dazzling oncoming drivers. Animated Directional Indicators are also available on all models when fitted as part of additional linked options, and provide heightened sophistication.

At the rear, new slimline lights feature Jaguar's double chicane graphic – first previewed on the all-electric I-PACE – to accentuate the width of the vehicle. The new bumper design and sculpted new tailgate also add visual drama and deliver a more confident appearance.

In purposeful R-Dynamic specification, the new F-PACE features a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look, while all models are available with the additional Black Exterior Pack, which delivers an even more dynamic appearance with bespoke elements finished in Gloss Black.

All-new, crafted interior

The F-PACE has an all-new interior with a heightened luxury, enhanced connectivity, and greater serenity and refinement. The new cockpit design is bolder, more dynamic, and with a greater focus on the driver. A new sporty center console, faster in profile, sweeps up to the instrument panel and incorporates an optional wireless charger and greater console stowage.

At the heart of the new interior is a seamlessly integrated centrally-mounted 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen in an elegant magnesium alloy casing, which provides a driver and front passenger control of the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Authentic finishes, including open-pore wood veneers and aluminum, feature in beautifully formed shapes such as the upper door insert and full width ‘Piano lid' that is formed across the width of the instrument panel. Laser-etched mid-line speaker frets and the metallic rotary dial of the JaguarDrive Control epitomize the attention-to-detail.

Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director, said: "The new F-PACE is dynamic and assertive with an elegant stance on the road – it represents a significant development of Jaguar design language. The heightened luxury and attention to detail inside the F-PACE with seamlessly integrated state-of-the-art technologies ensure both driver and passengers feel a real sense of occasion whenever they get in the vehicle."

The new Drive Selector – just one of the many beautiful details – features an upper section finished with ‘cricket-ball' stitching, the lower part is made of precision-engineered metal for enhanced tactility.

New door casings, featuring a new 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for drinks bottles, and other items, while the electric window switches are moved down from the top of the door roll, putting them within easier reach of occupants.

New seats feature wider cushioning, new massage functions, and enhanced coverage of the heated and cooling areas. An embossed Jaguar Leaper features on the headrests of selected models, while a set of ‘Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry's upholstery tags highlight the brand's heritage.

A series of advanced technologies ensure the health and wellbeing of all occupants. Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odors. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates – to improve occupant health and wellbeing. The customer activates the system simply by pressing the ‘Purify' button.

Plug-in power and performance

The new F-PACE is available with the P400e PHEV** powertrain as well as the latest four-cylinder and new in-line six-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines. Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology is also available on selected engines for the first time. All F-PACE models feature intelligent all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmissions. The full powertrain range is:

Diesel

163PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

204PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

300PS MHEV 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

Petrol

250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

400PS MHEV 3.0-litre six-cylinder e-s/c and turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

404PS PHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

The new 2.0-litre four-cylinder PHEV model produces a combined 404PS and 640Nm from its petrol engine and 105kW electric motor. The advanced electric motor is powered by a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery and helps contribute to CO2 emissions from 49g/km* and fuel economy of up to 130.2mpg* as well as impressive performance figures of 0-60mph in 5.0 seconds.

When fully charged, the new P400e is capable of up to 33 miles of all-electric driving, enabling the new F-PACE PHEV to complete the average UK daily commute, of 18.8 miles*** to and from work, in EV mode without requiring a recharge. Fast Charging (32kW DC) is capable of delivering 0-80 percent charge in 30 minutes while a domestic 7kW wall box can provide a charge of 0-80 percent in as little as one hour 40 minutes.

Advanced MHEV technology, available on the four- and six-cylinder diesel engines and featured on the six-cylinder petrol powertrain, use a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) to harvest energy usually lost when slowing and braking. This energy is then stored in a separate 48V lithium-ion battery before being intelligently redeployed to assist the engine when accelerating away, as well as delivering a more refined stop/start system.

With MHEV technology, the next-generation 163PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine achieves CO2 emissions from 163g/km* and fuel economy of up to 45.4mpg*.

The in-line six-cylinder 300PS diesel engine delivers strong performance from low speeds while returning fuel economy of up to 38.1mpg* and CO2 emissions from as low as 194g/km*. As well as the competitive efficiency, performance is just as impressive with 0-60mph covered in just 6.1 seconds.

The new diesel engine meets stringent emissions targets, including Euro 6d-Final, thanks to a raft of advanced technologies - series sequential turbos and an advanced after-treatment system make it one of the leading diesel in the world.

For petrol customers, the 400PS 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder engine produces 550Nm of torque and features the latest engine technologies. An electric supercharger supported by a twin-scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL) delivers a strong combination of refined performance and efficiency and is capable of 0-60mph in just 5.1 seconds.

Finally, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder 250PS Ingenium petrol engine produces 365Nm of torque, delivering 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds and CO2 emissions from 209g/km* with fuel economy of up to 30.4mpg*.

All engines are paired with Jaguar's eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be controlled using the steering wheel shift paddles for added driver engagement.

Colin Kirkpatrick, Chief Product Engineer, Jaguar, said: "The new Jaguar F-PACE delivers a powertrain to suit all customers. Our next-generation PHEV system delivers great fuel efficiency and low running costs, while the all-electric range of up to 33 miles is enough to cover the daily commute for most customers. The extensive powertrain choice includes our latest Ingenium petrol and diesel engines which feature advanced technologies and provide the perfect blend of performance, refinement, and efficiency."

All-wheel drive is standard across all F-PACE models and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics provides rear-wheel drive biased performance, with the ability to vary torque to individual axles almost instantly depending on conditions.

The new F-PACE chassis has been updated to support the introduction of the new electrified engines as well as enabling the latest JaguarDrive Control and new Auto Vehicle Hold.

The latest JaguarDrive Control features Comfort, Eco, Rain-Ice-Snow, and Dynamic modes, which can be chosen manually by the driver based on the road conditions. The settings, selected through a new rotary dial next to the all-new Drive Selector, adapt the F-PACE's steering, transmission, throttle, and (when specified) Adaptive Dynamics settings.

Auto Vehicle Hold provides added convenience and smoother operation than conventional Automatic Hill Hold. The new technology holds the brakes for an unlimited period of time when stationary on a gradient, gently releasing the brakes only when the driver depresses the accelerator to drive away.

Cutting-edge connected technologies

The new F-PACE features Jaguar's advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, which supports a range of new technologies to ensure the future-ready vehicle is always connected and always up to date.

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology is accessed through the all-new 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen. Key benefits include enhanced clarity, the screen is three times brighter and 48% larger than the previous 10-inch screen, and the simplified menu structures allow drivers to access or view up to 90 percent of common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less.

To help drivers access vital information quickly, new F-PACE also features a new 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display (standard fit on SE and HSE derivatives) with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full-screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details. Working in conjunction with optional Head-up Display technology, new F-PACE gives drivers all the information they need with the least distraction.

The intuitive new infotainment system features Apple CarPlay® as standard and allows customers to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth. Android Auto™ and Baidu CarLife are also available as standard depending on market applicability. Optional wireless device charging with phone signal booster allows occupants to fast charge their smartphones. The system also provides clearer calls through the help of an external aerial.

To enable instantaneous start-up, Pivi Pro has a dedicated power source, so is ready to use as soon as customers get behind the wheel.

The collection of new convenience technologies includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, which ensures the performance SUV is always using the latest software. The technology means that owners don't have to visit retailers to receive software updates for the vehicle.

Pivi Pro connectivity is provided by the latest embedded dual-sim technology with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading SOTA updates, without compromising performance. The cutting-edge connectivity also ensures minimal interruptions caused by coverage blackspots as it roams across network providers for the strongest signal.

Segment-first Active Road Noise Cancellation technology constantly monitors vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. This means quieter levels within the cabin and improved refinement that helps to reduce fatigue, commonly associated with prolonged exposure to low-frequency noise. Cabin occupancy is monitored, with the system continuously optimizing performance to deliver the best possible experience for everyone. The lightweight technology ensures that vehicle weight and handling characteristics remain unaffected. Engine Noise Cancellation isolates the cabin from unwanted engine noise to further enhance the sense of tranquillity.

For enhanced convenience, an updated, second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle without the need for the conventional key fob to be present in the vehicle. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of up to seven days between charges.

The new Guardian Mode (the UK only) also uses a timer to provide added security and peace of mind when using the Secure app. It allows customers to identify times when the vehicle will be inactive, for example through the night, and receive alerts to their smartphone if it is used during this window – giving immediate warning of any unauthorized movements.

The new F-PACE also benefits from a selection of advanced driver assistance technology. This includes Clear Exit Monitor, which alerts both front and rear occupants to the presence of an approaching car or cyclist when exiting the vehicle. Adaptive Cruise Control (standard on HSE) automatically maintains a set distance from the vehicle in front.

Jaguar's latest 3D Surround Camera technology delivers advanced 3D functionality using the latest camera technology to deliver more detail and a choice of real-time viewing when maneuvering the vehicle. The selection of settings includes Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View.

Jaguar's commitment to creating strong and lightweight vehicles continues with the new F-PACE. The aluminum-intensive architecture uses recycled aluminum from closed-loop manufacturing for greater sustainability and is an important contribution towards Jaguar's journey to Destination Zero, a world of zero emissions, zero accidents, and zero congestion.