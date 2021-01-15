Jaguar is marking the 60th anniversary of the E-type sports car in 2021 with the introduction of a new limited-edition 575PS V8 Supercharged F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition. Just 60 examples of these all-wheel drive sports cars will be available for sale worldwide*, each one hand-finished by the personalisation experts at SV Bespoke.

A specially curated commemorative specification includes solid Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type colour that hasn't been offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s, and extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather interior trim which isn't normally available on F-TYPE.

The new limited-run model also features a unique aluminum console finisher inspired by the E-type's rear-view mirror casing, the E-type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests of the lightweight Performance seats and E-type 60 badging shared with the limited-edition E-type 60 Collection vehicles announced by Jaguar Classic earlier this year. Commemorative treadplates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and Caraway-edged carpet mats provide finishing touches.

Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Jaguar SV Bespoke, said: "Celebrating 60 years of the iconic Jaguar E-type is the perfect moment to create our first-ever SV Bespoke limited edition – and the rarest F-TYPE, with just 60 cars available globally. We've worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way. It's testament to Jaguar's sports car design lineage that the 1960s Sherwood Green colour looks as though it was designed for today's F-TYPE."

The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition is available in both Coupé and Convertible body styles with exclusive Diamond-Turned Gloss Black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, Gloss Black and Chrome exterior accents and black brake calipers.

Supercharged Performance Launched in December 2019, the new F-TYPE R – which forms the basis of the new F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition – is exclusively all-wheel drive and features revised dampers, anti-roll bars and rear suspension knuckles for heightened driver engagement. Power is from Jaguar's 575PS supercharged V8, which produces 700Nm of torque for outstanding pace in all conditions.

Performance is exceptional: the sprint from 0-60mph takes just 3.5 seconds, while maximum speed is an electronically-limited 186mph.

The F-TYPE also provides a suite of advanced driver-focused technologies, including a reconfigurable, high-definition, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro Infotainment system and Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay® as standard.