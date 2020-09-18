The new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV will feature a new look, more technology, and class-leading driver assistance systems when it arrives in UK showrooms in the coming months. The new 5008 SUV also features new trim levels and a new ‘Black Pack' for improved customization.

BOLD NEW LOOK With the new 5008 SUV, PEUGEOT continues its commitment to instinctive design. The front end of the new 5008 SUV has been redesigned with a new frameless grille, while gloss black side scoops and a painted tread plate are integrated into the new bumper design. Top of the range GT and GT Premium models feature their own unique grilles to help them stand out further.

The new 5008 SUV also features new front lights with a more purposeful look, and every trim level will feature LED light technology. GT and GT Premium models feature Full LED headlights with a new ‘Fog Mode' function that replaces conventional fog lights.

At the rear, newly upgraded taillights feature full-LED technology with PEUGEOT's iconic three-claw rear light signature and sequential indicator lights. The new lights are covered with a clear, smoked glass finish that extends the black boot lid on each side of the vehicle.

The new 5008 SUV is available in two new color options:

Celebes Blue

Metallic Copper

For the first time, a new ‘Black Pack' will be available as an option on the top-of-the-range GT and GT Premium models. The Black Pack features the following styling additions:

Front grille / Lion 'Dark chrome'.

Satin black 5008 / GT / PEUGEOT monograms

Gloss black tread plate

Gloss black front fender trims

Satin black roof bars

Gloss black roof trims

Gloss black rear trims

Gloss black rear bumper sill

Black door bottoms

19-inch 'Washington' Black Onyx and Black Mist varnish wheels

NEW AND IMPROVED INTERIOR The new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV comes with PEUGEOT's next-generation digital i-Cockpit® that features a fully customizable 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a compact steering wheel for improved driving dynamics, and a new 10-inch high-definition color touchscreen.

Owners can customize the 12.3-inch digital display in front of them to show everything from navigation directions to important vehicle information. The central display also shows drivers the selected Drive Mode, which owners can choose from the Drive Mode Selector on the center console. Drivers have a choice between Normal, Sport, and Eco modes.

The new 10-inch capacitive color touchscreen comes with seven elegant piano ‘toggle switches' providing direct access to main control functions, including the radio, Connected 3D Navigation, and vehicle settings.

Owners are also treated to new interior trims inside the new 5008 SUV. The following new trims are available across specific trim models:

New Red Nappa Leather upholstery on GT / GT Premium

New Mistral Black leather effect / Alcantara® lining on GT / GT Premium

New Mistral Nappa Leather upholstery with Tramontane stitching available on Allure and above

New leather effect and textile ‘Colyn' upholstery on Allure / Allure Premium

The new 5008 SUV also features a new ‘Frameless' rearview mirror on GT and GT Premium.

With three rows of seats accommodating up to seven people, the interior of the new 5008 SUV is both practical and versatile. Boot space ranges from 780-liters to 1,940-litres. The middle row features three individual and fully adjustable seats, which feature reclining backrests and can be fully folded. The two seats in the third row can be fully folded and removed, while the front passenger seat can be tipped forward so objects as long as 3.20m can be loaded into the new 5008 SUV.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES The new 5008 SUV comes with class-leading levels of driver assistance and safety technology. For the first time, the new 5008 SUV is available with Night Vision – unique in its segment.

Using infrared technology, pedestrians and animals detected ahead of the vehicle are highlighted on the 12.3-inch digital instrument display, up to 200m outside the scope of the headlights, ensuring safety even in total darkness.

The new 5008 SUV also comes with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go on models equipped with the EAT8 automatic gearbox. The clever technology is able to bring the vehicle to a complete stop and move away from stationary without any driver input, in stop-start traffic. Lane Position Assist, which is linked to the ACC helps ensure the new 5008 SUV stays safely centered within its lane. Both technologies are available as part of the Driver Assist Plus Package.

Owners also benefit from the latest-generation Automatic Emergency Braking technology that works at speeds from 3mph to 86mph (where legal).

The following driver assistance features are also available on the new 5008 SUV:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Visiopark 1 with 180° rearview camera

with 180° rearview camera Visiopark 2 with 360° front and rear cameras

with 360° front and rear cameras Park Assist : Active assistance in parallel or perpendicular parking

: Active assistance in parallel or perpendicular parking Active warning of unintentional lane (or roadside) departure with trajectory correction

Driver Warning Alert : Detects driver alertness levels at speeds above 40mph by analyzing steering wheel micro-movements

: Detects driver alertness levels at speeds above 40mph by analyzing steering wheel micro-movements Smart Beam Assist - Automatic high beam dip

Automatic high beam dip Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation

Active Blind Spot Monitoring (with trajectory correction): This function is available from 8mph

(with trajectory correction): This function is available from 8mph Advanced Grip Control: Optimised traction control with four grip modes (Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand) with specific tyres

Optimised traction control with four grip modes (Normal, Snow, Mud, Sand) with specific tyres Hill Assist Descent Control (HADC) : Allows drivers to safely control the vehicle and its trajectory on steep slopes

: Allows drivers to safely control the vehicle and its trajectory on steep slopes Hands-free tailgate

Multi-point massage seats

From Active Premium onwards, all new 5008 SUV models feature Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorScreen technology for the ultimate in smartphone compatibility. Passengers also benefit from two new USB sockets in the second row, providing enhanced convenience. For the ultimate in sound quality, the new 5008 SUV is available with a 515 Watt FOCAL® High-End HiFi system.

EFFICIENT LINE-UP OF PETROL AND DIESEL ENGINES The new 5008 SUV is available with PEUGEOT's latest and most efficient petrol and diesel engines, with CO2 emissions as low as 132g/km for the most efficient models.

The following petrol and diesel engines are available in the new 5008 SUV: Petrol

1.2L PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual

1.2L PureTech 130 S&S 8-speed automatic

1.6L PureTech 180 8-speed automatic

Diesel

1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual

1.5L BlueHDi 130 S&S 8-speed automatic

2.0L BlueHDi 180 S&S 8-speed automatic

NEW TRIM LEVELS The new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV symbolizes a move upmarket both in terms of style and equipment levels. To make it easier for buyers to choose between the new models, PEUGEOT has introduced a new trim range consisting of three trim levels, each complemented by a ‘Premium' version containing additional equipment.

The new 5008 SUV is available in the following trim levels: