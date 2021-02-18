The new plug-in hybrid drivetrain is supported by a 13 kWh battery which can provide an electric-only range of up to 39 miles, while the 115 PS electric motor can power the Arteon along at speeds up to 80 mph, where permitted. With the high-torque characteristics of the electric motor, both Arteon models can sprint from a standstill to 62 mph in just 7.8 seconds and, where allowed, onto a top speed of 138 mph.

The enhanced Arteon range is now available to order in over 20 configurations, split equally between the fastback and Shooting Brake models, with the new hybrid option now available across both body styles. Two equipment lines remain available – Elegance and R-Line – with the latest hybrid drivetrain available on both. The Arteon R with 320 PS and 4MOTION will arrive in due course for both body types.

Across the entire range, the revised Arteon and new Arteon Shooting Brake feature Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), 3Zone climate control, Digital Cockpit, LED headlights and Wireless App Connect, with We Connect Plus adding live data services to the 8-inch Discover Navigation system.

Elegance-trim models are marked out by their 18-inch ‘Almere' alloy wheels, and gain keyless entry across both body shapes, along with a rear-view camera and Travel Assist – Volkswagen's adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping system.

The Arteon R-Line maintains its striking styling, with distinctive, 19-inch ‘Montevideo' alloys fitted as standard. New dual trapezoidal exhaust tips on each side of the bumper are moulded into the redesigned R-Line body kit, for an assertive, sporting appearance. A sunroof is standard for all R-Line models, while the Shooting Brake gains a larger, standard-fit panoramic sunroof. Both cars also benefit from rear tinted-glass and interior ambient-lighting with 30 colour options.

The battery in the new eHybrid can be charged in five hours using a domestic 3-pin plug. This time reduces to 3hrs 33mins when using 3.6kW AC charger. Energy can also be recovered while driving, this function being programmable via the infotainment system. In this way battery power can be conserved if, for example, the last part of a journey is in a low-emission zone.

Lisa Hartley, Arteon Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: "We are really excited to be adding an electrified model to the Arteon range and these eHybrid models are ready to impress with their own distinctive styling and high levels of efficiency. With an electric-only range of up to 39 miles we expect many customers will be able to achieve zero-emissions driving for most day-to-day trips."