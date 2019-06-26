A few weeks after the unveiling of the next-gen electric Corsa, Vauxhall team presents new range of high-efficiency petrol and diesel engines. Offering reduced fuel consumption and agility, new Corsa will benefit from even more options and even more enhanced technologies.

Compared to the current engine in the new Corsa range, the new power units come with notably reduced fuel consumption and a higher output level. The new lineup includes the entry-level 1.2-liter 75hp petrol unit and the award-winning three-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged 1.2-liter 100hp all-aluminum unit. Both of these are joined by a 1.5-liter diesel with 100hp and maximum torque of 250Nm.

Further to the enhancement to the engine lineup, the new engines come with additional gearbox options – the range is topped by an eight-speed lightweight automatic transmission, a five-speed manual and a choice between a six-speed manual or a revised eight-speed automatic for the 100hp unit. Furthermore, for optimal exhaust after-treatment, the dedicated emission reduction system, consisting of a passive oxidation catalyst/NOx absorber, AdBlue injector, SCR catalyst and Diesel Particulate Filter, is blended in a single unit.

The all-new Corsa comes with tons of assistance systems such as front collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, intelligent speed control and limiter, lane keep assist and traffic sigh recognition. In terms of infotainment, driver and passengers will benefit from Multimedia Radio, Multimedia Navi with 7.0-inch color touchscreen and Vauxhall Connect.

Sweet!

Source: Vauxhall