On the eve of the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, Nissan unveiled its all-new 2020 Nissan Sentra model. The new addition to the lineup, which goes on sale in late January, transforms the storied nameplate into a head-turning compact sedan with numerous upgrades, cutting-edge technologies and seamless connectivity and performance.

Originally introduced back in 1982, the eight-generation Sentra is based on a new platform that provides greatly revised proportions and a new stance – the vehicle is about two inches lower and two inches wider than previous models. The exterior is also revised and now features a signature V-motion grille, thin LED headlamps and a floating roof. New Sentra also comes with new wheel design and a slate of new colors, including three new two-ton combinations. Neat!

In terms of interior, the all-new cabin welcomes everyone to a more refined and luxurious space, creating a high-quality experience for all passengers and driver. There was additional attention paid to the smallest of details in order to improve the perceived and actual quality of new Sentra. The feel of the steering wheel, along with the smooth operation of the dials and the leather-appointed, heated front seats and heated outside mirrors give that impeccable feel and comfort that Nissan brand is famous for.

And as it comes to drivetrain system, 2020 Sentra adopts a fuel-efficient 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder power unit that produces a total of 149hp and 146lb-ft of torque. This means a total of 20 per cent and 16 per cent increase over the previous generation's 1.8-liter engine. The new system is also projected to offer improved fuel economy.

Advanced safety and driver assistance technologies are also available: there's Nissan's Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems, which include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist. New Sentra is also packed up with 10 airbags, Rear Door Alert, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Driver Alertness.

