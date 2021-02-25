Since almost 10 years Nissan drives the renowned sports car manufacturers from Zuffenhausen, Maranello and Affalterbach with their R35 GT-R in terms of longitudinal acceleration to insanity. The all-wheel-driven monster with its V6 bi-turbo engine passes the 100 km/h border in less than 3 seconds. A dream car for the players on their gaming consoles and for acceleration junkies anyway. You can buy it like that and indulge in the mix of adrenaline and endorphins without restraint… Or are you looking for the absolute extra ordinary, an optic to melt away, mouth lock and "ear"- gasm included. Then luxury refiner Wheelsandmore from Baesweiler in Germany with their tuning program for the Nissan GTR is exactly the right expert to provide more "Wows" and "Ahhs" by riding out through the climes.

The standard engine power of 570hp and 637Nm is upgraded at Wheelsandmore in 5 different power levels as follows: Stage I: Through optimized software and a F1 air filter kit Wheelsandmore generates 605hp and 700nm out of the 2017 GTR engine Stage 2: In combination with sports catalysts, the tuner achieves 630hp and 800Nm of torque Stage 3: Combined with modified exhaust system and catalyst replacement pipes the tuner measured 650hp and tight 830Nm of torque Stage 4: In addition to Stage3, the turbochargers are replaced, other wastegate cans and more powerful gasoline pumps were installed. With sports catalysts and adaptation of the transmission control approximately 700hp and 850Nm were measured Stage 5 - CrankZilla - As in Stage 4 but with catalyst replacement tubes and with the appropriate software finally 740hp and 900nm were gained.

Of course Wheelsandmore recognized and respects the internet clips of GT-R conversions with over 1000 hp but with 740hp the GTR driving machine is tuned up to the maximum to be handled safe on the track.

The valve flap exhaust system can optionally be ordered without catalytic converters, but handle the gas pedal very carefully when the damper is open, as the system otherwise sounds infernally loud to attract attention ...

With the F.I.W.E. wheels the unique german manufacturer of multipart forged rims presents a provocative striking symbiosis of noble, wide and yet consistent. The 3-piece rims turn on the steering axle measuring 9.5x21 inches and on the rear in proud 11.0x21 inches. 255/35/21 and 295/30/21 tires from Continental ensure the contact with the roadway. Wheelsandmore adapted the wheel center finish analogous to the advertising lettering and the brake system in a color mixture of bronze and copper and finalized the rim outer beds with a discreet noble carbon look surface. The optical appearance is rounded off by height-adjustable lowering springs from KW, which reduce the center of gravity of the racer about 30mm.