Nisssan team proudly announces that the all-new electrified Qashqai model has received its first acoolade from the Caravan and Motorhome Club in the Towncar of the Year Awards.

By surpassing 15,000 orders in the UK alone, new Qashqai Tekna Plus Xtronic was also named a winner at the show in the 1300-1400kg category.

The judges at the show praised the model's performance and overall quality, stating that it made a good all-round towcar, doing everything well", and would make a "sound purchase" for any customer.

The awards were announced at the Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year Awards 2022, held at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd., commented: Designed, engineered, and built in the UK, the Qashqai has rewarded millions of customers with desirable, dependable and practical mobility. It supports a huge variety of lifestyle demands, including those who need accomplished towing capability. We are delighted that the all-new Nissan Qashqai has already been recognised in the prestigious Towcar of the Year Awards, just a few short months since the car went on sale.

Nick Lomas, Director General of the Caravan and Motorhome Club said: With the rise in popularity of the staycation, it's more important than ever that the Club continues to provide qualified and unbiased information for its one million members to help them to find the right towcar for their needs. We've also been receiving an increasing number of enquiries about the technicalities and practicalities of towing with hybrid and electric vehicles so it's fantastic news we are seeing a boom in competition entrants and winners in these categories.

Each vehicle at the show is put through its paces at the Millbrook Porving Ground near Bedford, and the club's team thoroughly checked each single vehicle before handing it over the ‘caravanability' and driving judges.

Just like its predecessors, the third-generation Nissan Qashqai was led by the team at Nissan Design Europe, based in central London, while it was engineered by Nissan Technical Centre Europe, situated in Cranfield, Bedfordshire.

