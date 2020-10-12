Nissan has announced pricing for the updated version of its toughest ever Navara – the OFF-ROADER AT32 – and order books are now open at dealerships.

Available from just £42,850 OTR, the refreshed model has been manufactured to be more efficient and better to drive, without compromising its class-leading off-road ability.

Created through an ongoing partnership between Nissan and world-famous off-road experts Arctic Trucks, the updated Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 features full underbody shielding which has been upgraded to durable and lightweight aluminum material. Its improved contours ensure more comprehensive protection of underbody components.

In addition, new 31.6" Nokian Rotiiva AT Plus tires have been fitted; improving fuel economy and emissions, while enhancing on-road handling without compromising off-road performance. The special satin black Arctic Trucks alloy wheels are fitted with dual valves to allow fast and accurate adjustment of tire pressures when moving between different terrains.

Other key features carried over from the previous Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 include extended Arctic Trucks wheel arch flares and an optimized and elevated Arctic Trucks Bilstein performance suspension system.

The model is also finished off with special badging and detailing to the front wings, arch extensions, side steps, wheel centers, tailgate, and mudguards.

For owners who need to venture even further off the beaten track, optional accessories include an electronic front differential lock to boost traction in extreme conditions. A raised air intake and extended breather system are also available, which increases the Navara's maximum wading depth to a massive 800mm.

Despite its off-road prowess, the Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 is packed with on-board technology, including Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Emergency Braking, and Intelligent Around View Monitor.

The Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 is ready to handle the most challenging landscapes and adventures; delivering a combination of smooth on-road handling and enhanced off-road clearance, comfort, control, and mobility over a variety of terrains.

"The first Nissan Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 was a sell-out success and proved incredibly popular with adventurers seeking elegance and toughness," said Manuel BURDIEL, General Manager Europe, LCV Sales, and Business Development.

"We have upgraded the OFF-ROADER AT32 so it can maintain its position as the ultimate Navara while bringing new efficiency and becoming fully WLTP-compliant. It's the perfect blend of in-car technology, comfort, and extreme off-road performance."

On-the-road prices range from £42,850 for a six-speed truck with manual transmission to £46,870 for a seven-speed automatic in ‘N-GUARD' spec.

Optional extras include a sunroof (£400), a full-size AT spare wheel and tire (£400), and locking front differential (£3,250). Prices exclude VAT.