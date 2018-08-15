Nisan announces further details for the new 2019 Nissan Sentra, brand's sexy answer to the demands of 2019 season year. Geared with tons of features and refined drivetrain system, the latest family member has a lot to demonstrate – and we are eager to review it, so let's waste no more time and see what this bad boy has for us!

As expected, there's new upgrade package that includes 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, Blind Spot Warning system, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Cruise Control, power sliding glass moonroof with tilt feature, central room dim lamp and dual illuminated visor mirrors. This is a so-called Special Edition Pack and is present or can be installed to any of the 6 trim levels.

In terms of drivetrain system, the 2019 Sentra adopt the efficient and yet agile 124hp 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine, paired to an advanced Xtronic gearbox with fast and yet smooth shifts. For SR Turbo and NISMO trim levels there's a 1.6-liter Direct Injection Gasoline turbocharged engine that produces a total of 188hp and can be paired to either 6-speed manual or exclusive and fine-tuned Xtronic gearbox.

Furthermore, every vehicle in the lineup features the already mentioned 17-inch 10-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels, lower body sill extensions, rear spoiler with integrated LED brake lights, fog lights and chrome exhaust tip finisher. Exclusively for NISMO trim level, engineers have included signature "layered double wing" design treatment in the front, side and rear lower body panels, while the interior features NISMO front seats with logo and additional side bolstering.

And as you might well expect, all trim levels offer advanced safety features as Safety Shield Technology, Automatic Emergency Braking, Intelligent Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

So, do you like it? We surely do!

Source: Nissan