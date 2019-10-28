Electric vehicle performance takes a large leap forward with the unveiling of new Nissan EV lineup. The prominent brand has revealed a high-output twin-motor and AWD test car that is also geared with tons of features.

The machine is based on the Nissan LEAF e+ and comes with a fine-tuned all-wheel drive system powered by a front and rear high-power motors integrated with Nissan-developed chassis control technology. This setup results in an electric-drive with AWD performance. Indeed, Nissan team has aimed high this time.

Furthermore, by using separate front and rear electric motors, the vehicle can generate a total of 227kW of maximum output and 680Nm of maximum torque. This output is further enhanced by the high-precision motor control provided by Nissan's EV technology, which also ensures responsive and smooth acceleration.

Additionally, the test ride and the follow-up revisions have contributed to an optimized brake control for each of the four wheels, due to the regenerative rear motor braking system. This helps keep passengers from being shaken back and forth and also reduces the potential for motion sickness and related discomfort. Neat!

SEE ALSO: Volkswagen presents new Golf 8 lineup!

Although being a test car, the vehicle also features sexy interior with numerous hi-tech gadgets as Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, a large display and tons of premium goodies, features and components.

We are eager to find out what the final result will be! Stick with us for additional information!

Source: Nissan