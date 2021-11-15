Ferrari is further expanding its extensive vehicle range with the Roma. NOVITEC, globally leading refinement specialist for the sports cars from Maranello, now offers an exclusive customization range for the coupe.

The NOVITEC engine tuning unleashes a peak output of 518 kW / 704 hp and a peak torque of 882 Nm from the 3.9-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine. This engine slings the Roma from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and gives it a top speed north of 325 km/h.

The NOVITEC carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components give the two-door a touch of racing looks. Hi-tech 21-inch and 22-inch forged wheels, developed in cooperation with American rim manufacturer Vossen, optimally fill out the available space under the wheel arches.

The German company's range also includes suspension modifications as well as the customization of the interior tailored to the customer's personal preferences.

NOVITEC has employed professional engine tuning for decades to make the cars from Ferrari even more dynamic and even faster. While the inner workings of the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 in the bow of the Roma remain untouched, the peripherals are modified in several expansion levels.

In order to optimize the power delivery further, the engineers of the tuner developed modified controls for the electronic engine management system. All output levels use a NOVITEC N-TRONIC control module, which introduces specifically calibrated mapping for injection and ignition. It also upgrades the electronic boost pressure control. These measures benefit more than just the power delivery. They also further optimize the throttle response and the powerful in-gear acceleration. In addition, NOVITEC offers high-performance catalysts that have a performance-enhancing effect.

In performance level 2, the peak output of the eight-cylinder engine increases by 61.8 kW / 84 hp while peak torque grows by 122 Nm over the stock configuration. With 518 kW / 704 hp at 7,400 rpm and 882 Nm at a low 3,750 rpm, the coupe sprints from zero – 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a speed of 200 km/h after a mere 8.9 seconds. The top speed is in excess of 325 km/h.

The NOVITEC designers went into the wind tunnel to develop a body styling kit that makes the Roma even more streamlined and aerodynamically efficient. It also gives the Roma an even more extravagant appearance. All bodywork components are manufactured from especially light yet high-strength naked carbon and given a high-gloss coating.

The NOVITEC front spoiler attaches to the production bumper and gives the powerful sports car a more striking face. Its sophisticated shape also optimizes the directional stability at high speeds. The trim elements on the left and right under the main headlights and the carbon-fiber grille add further decidedly sporty touches.

The NOVITEC rocker panels give the Ferrari a lower and sleeker visual stance in the side view and optimize the airflow between the front and rear wheel arches. Another element sporting the racing look: the carbon covers for the side mirrors.

In order to reduce rear-axle lift and thus achieve an optimal aerodynamic balance, NOVITEC enhances the Roma with a lip spoiler on the trunk lid. Further upgrades are the diffuser insert and the vertical carbon fin. In addition, there is a carbon cover for the retractable rear wing of the Roma. Carbon surrounds for the four taillights round out the exclusive NOVITEC look.

Vossen produces the NOVITEC wheels using hi-tech forging technology. In addition to top quality, variety is key: Three different designs in 72 different colors and three different surface finishes are available for the Ferrari Roma. The vehicle pictured here sports silver NOVITEC NF10 alloys with brushed surface. Their hub cover in center lock design emphasizes the connection to the legendary motor racing tradition of the Italian make. These wheels with five delicate double spokes are mounted on the Roma's front axle in size 9Jx21 with tires of size 255/30 ZR 21. The 12Jx22 rims on the rear axle carry tires of size 315/25 ZR 22.

The NOVITEC sport springs are tailored specifically to these high-performance tires and lower the ride height of the Ferrari by about 35 millimeters. At the same time, the engineers also developed a feature that further optimizes the daily practicality of the Roma. The hydraulic NOVITEC front lift system enables raising the body at the front axle by 40 millimeters at the touch of a button in the cockpit. This makes it easier to navigate past parking garage ramps or speed bumps. Another tip of the switch reverts the front end to its original position. This process also takes place automatically upon reaching a speed of 80 km/h.

NOVITEC also fulfills the personal wishes of every customer in the cockpit with perfectly finished leather and Alcantara interiors. The selection of colors is just as infinite as the range of designs.