The new PEUGEOT 408 is the first of its kind – a new fastback silhouette at the top of the C segment. This new age PEUGEOT combines a unique design and feline stance with engineering excellence focused on efficiency and intelligent electrification, with cutting-edge technologies dedicated to creating an instinctive driving experience.

The mould-breaking PEUGEOT 408 stands out first and foremost for its dynamic fastback silhouette and unmistakable style. The feline stance is typical of the latest PEUGEOT models, with its sharp lines and colour-coded grille, the latter of which blends in perfectly with the front end and showcases the new PEUGEOT emblem.

At the front, a distinctive fang-shaped light signature brings the 408 into line with the rest of the PEUGEOT family, as do the three-claw LED lights at the rear. An inverted cut-out in the rear bumper also gives the profile a distinctive look.

With a height of 1.48m, a length of 4.69m and a long wheelbase of 2.79m, the new PEUGEOT 408 provides spacious second row seats with 188mm of knee room. The boot is also generously sized, with a maximum volume of 536 litres, which can be increased to 1,611 litres with the rear seats folded down.

For its driver and passengers, the new 408 offers the latest generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, recognisable by its compact steering wheel, which is dedicated to driving pleasure and controlled agility. Emphasis is placed on the quality of the interior space and on connectivity, with the latest technologies making the driving and travelling experience more intuitive and rewarding.

Powered by six cameras and nine radars, a suite of 30 advanced driver assistance systems provide peace of mind and safety. These include:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function

Night Vision, which warns of animals, pedestrians or cyclists in the lane before they appear in the high beam

Long-range blind spot monitoring (75 metres)

Rear Traffic Alert, which warns of potential hazards when reversing

The PEUGEOT 408 will be available with a range of powertrains, including two rechargeable Plug-in Hybrids with 180 and 225hp respectively, as well as a PureTech 130 hp petrol version. All three are coupled to an eight-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox. An all-electric 408 will follow.

Efficiency was a key concern for the designers of the new PEUGEOT 408, since the combination of efforts in terms of aerodynamics, weight reduction (from 1396kg) and low-emission engines means that the vehicle can now boast remarkably low average energy consumptions (under homologation), both for the hybrids as well as for the 130bhp petrol version.

The new PEUGEOT 408 will hit showrooms at the beginning of 2023 and will be sold in global markets. Initially it will be produced for the European market, at the Mulhouse production facility in France, and subsequently in the Chengdu factory, in China, for the local market.

Linda Jackson, CEO of PEUGEOT, said: "At PEUGEOT, we believe that life is better with allure. With its unique looks, innovative fastback silhouette and unbridled elegance, the new 408 is the perfect expression of PEUGEOT's philosophy and inventiveness. Unexpected from every angle, it has been designed for lovers of cars and of life, who want to break free from the traditional while seeking responsible pleasure. It encompasses all of PEUGEOT's technological demands – controlled efficiency and a connected digital experience – and all the emotions associated with instinctive driving pleasure and a peaceful journey."

1. Efficiency, connectivity and instinctive driving pleasure: the market and customers

The new 408 completes PEUGEOT's line-up in the highly strategic C segment of compact family vehicles and is positioned at the top end of the C-segment saloon range. PEUGEOT has taken a leading position in this segment over the last few years, with the success of the 3008 and 5008 and three generations of 308 hatchbacks and 308 SW estate cars, the latest of which has just been launched.

The new PEUGEOT 408 addresses the values and concerns of a population at the cutting edge of modernity: dynamic and hyper-connected, it contributes to the energy transition, without sacrificing fun. Customers here are looking for uniqueness, appreciate creativity and the audacity of new combinations that break away from established categories.

Most of the new PEUGEOT 408's customers will be active couples, who will use their car for personal and professional purposes. Some will want to move upmarket within the C-segment and buy a larger, more spacious car. Others will be looking for a more original and innovative silhouette than a more common or family-oriented compact SUV. And others will appreciate the stature of a large car. All of them will be looking for a contemporary motoring experience, whether for everyday use or for long, comfortable and peaceful journeys with others.

2. Dynamic and innovative fastback design

Combined with PEUGEOT's feline characteristics, the design language of the new 408 is perfectly in keeping with its innovative concept as a top-of-the-range C-segment fastback. It is characterised by a particularly sharp treatment of the surfaces, which is particularly noticeable at the rear, at the end of the roof, the boot lid and at the base of the wings, creating a multifaceted design that plays with the light.

The 408 is based on PEUGEOT's multi-energy EMP2 V3 (Efficient Modular Platform) architecture, with a long wheelbase of 2.787m providing generous rear seat space. Its overall length is 4.690m and the 408 measures 1.859m wide, with the mirrors folded in.

The tracks are wide, measuring 1.599m at the front and 1.604m at the rear, with rim sizes up to 20 inches. Although raised, the PEUGEOT 408 nevertheless has a slim and sporty profile, thanks to a height of just 1.48m.

At the front, the long bonnet is set between raised wings, which is characteristic of the latest PEUGEOT models. This stylistic choice reinforces the look at the front end while streamlining the profile. It also simplifies the outline of the bonnet, allowing the body parts to fit with absolute precision.

Advanced Matrix LED lighting technology has made it possible to design very slim headlights, while guaranteeing a very high level of performance. The light signature extends downwards with two strips of LEDs in the shape of fangs that plunge into the bumper.

The grille is focused around the new PEUGEOT emblem, which conceals the radar required for many of the driving assistance systems and is a sign of the 408's identity. The body-colour treatment "hides" the grille by blending into the overall volume of the bumper – a sign of a generational change and of the electrification of the PEUGEOT range.

Large black scoops characterise the graphic theme of the front end, visually accentuating its width and robustness. They surround and protect the light fangs by joining the black protections that encircle the body and enhance the distinctive light signature

The profile of the new PEUGEOT 408 is characterised by a clever division between the black and painted body parts, designed to refine its silhouette and add dynamism. It also emphasises the generosity of the passenger compartment, particularly in the side window design, which highlights the fastback shape behind the rear door.

The body and wheel arch side guards extend into a black rear bumper which, by cutting the body colour at an angle, accentuates the inverted effect of the tail. It also helps to visually absorb the rear overhang, which provides a large luggage compartment.

Disruptively styled 20-inch wheels (optional on GT Hybrid versions only) feature a geometric shape that is striking when stationary and creates a dramatic visual effect at low speeds. Their unusual design is in keeping with the new 408's distinctive design.

The rear of the roof is a particularly aerodynamically sensitive area. Here, the air flow is optimised and guided by two "cat ears" which optimise airflow towards the boot lid spoiler. The angular elements enhance efficiency and are distinctive hallmarks of the new PEUGEOT 408's style.

The new PEUGEOT 408 will come in a choice of six colours:

Obsession Blue (new colour, selected to mark the launch of the model)

Titanium Grey (new colour)

Cumulus Grey (Allure trim only)

Elixir Red

Pearl White

Nera Black

3. Exciting driving experience: PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®

For a decade, the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® has been refined and improved with each new generation. With the new PEUGEOT 408, it sets new standards for ergonomics, quality, practicality and technology using a new infotainment system – PEUGEOT i-Connect®.

A compact steering wheel is a feature of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® and increases driving pleasure by enhancing the sense of agility and providing precision of movement. The steering wheel of the new 408 has been ergonomically optimised to accommodate controls for the multimedia system (radio, telephone, music playback) and selected driving aids, and is available with heating for ultimate comfort in cold conditions.

Located close to eye level, just above the steering wheel, the new digital instruments incorporate a 10-inch digital screen from Allure level. In GT trim, it is available with 3D technology. The digital cluster can be fully customised and has several display modes (TomTom Connected Navigation, Radio/Media, Driving Aids, Energy Flow, etc.) that can be changed directly from the control panel, so drivers can personalise the driving experience to suit an individual journey.

The construction of the new PEUGEOT 408's dashboard is based on a "high wind" architecture, which places the air vents in raised positions, at face level, to improve comfort.

This architecture also allows the central 10-inch touchscreen, which is positioned slightly lower than the digital instruments, to be brought closer to the driver. The system features fully configurable i-toggle switches, which are arranged below the central screen like an open book and provide an aesthetic and level of technology unique in the segment. Each i-toggle is a touch-sensitive shortcut to climate settings, a phone contact, a radio station, an application launch – these can be set to the user's preference.

One of the objectives of PEUGEOT's Interior Design team when designing the passenger compartment of the new 408 was to balance the space between the two front occupants. The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® is faithful to the principle of a "driver-oriented" central screen, which optimises driving ergonomics without excluding the passenger.

The centre console is deliberately open towards the passenger so they can access media and navigation controls, while the car's dynamic controls are grouped together in an arch on the driver's side. The driver can choose between the various modes (Reverse, Neutral and Drive) provided by the eight-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox with a single touch.

Two remote buttons complete the functions:

Parking (P), puts the gearbox in park

For hybrid engines, the Brake button (B) activates regenerative braking. For the petrol version, it is replaced by a Manual button (M), which allows the gear to be selected manually using the shift paddles located behind the steering wheel.

In addition, there is a Driving Mode selector, which allows the driver to select different modes (Electric, Eco, Hybrid, Normal and Sport) depending on the engine

4. Connected excellence: PEUGEOT i-Connect Advanced

New PEUGEOT 408 offers a comprehensively connected experience. Its new infotainment system is ergonomically optimised and intuitive in everyday use, offering each driver the best of the smartphone and automotive worlds combined. Each driver can define, maintain and select his or her own display, cabin atmosphere and setting preferences using one of the eight profiles that can be stored in the system.

The mirroring function wirelessly connects smartphones to the infotainment system, and it is now possible to connect two phones via Bluetooth at the same time for added convenience. Four USB-C sockets complete the PEUGEOT 408's connected set-up.

The high-definition 10-inch central touchscreen is fully and easily customisable, with multiple windows and intuitive widgets or shortcuts that respond just like a tablet. It's easy to swipe through the different menus from left to right, or up and down for notifications, or with a three-finger tap to bring up the application wall.

Just like on a smartphone, it is easy to return to the homepage at any time by pressing the touch-sensitive "Home" button. At the top of the screen, a permanent banner displays outdoor temperature information, air conditioning settings, connectivity data and notifications.

PEUGEOT i-Connect Advanced provides the ultimate infotainment experience. It is equipped with a powerful and efficient TomTom connected navigation system. The map is displayed on the entire 10-inch screen to make it easy to read and the system is updated "over the air", directly by transmitting the data via the telecoms network, so updates can be installed without the need to visit a PEUGEOT retailer.

The "OK PEUGEOT" natural language voice recognition improves safety and is easy to use. It provides access to all infotainment functions. To assist users and answer their questions, the system includes on-board documentation and tutorials.

5. Efficiency at its heart

Efficiency has been at the heart of the new PEUGEOT 408's design and development to minimise fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.

Particular attention has been paid to the aerodynamics. Every body part has been optimised thanks to close collaboration between PEUGEOT's designers and aerodynamics engineers, from the bumpers, boot flap and diffuser to the body pillars, mirrors and underbody screens. In the same vein, the design of the wheels allows for superior aerodynamic efficiency and contributes significantly to the car's overall performance. These measures, combined with its low stance, contribute to a reduced frontal area (SCx) of 0.654 m2 and a low drag coefficient of 0.28.

Body rigidity has been optimised by bonding the structural elements to improve vibration comfort. Driving pleasure is part of the new PEUGEOT 408's DNA, with exemplary road holding, top-of-the-range ride comfort, rewarding driving dynamics and perfect handling in town, made possible by a compact turning radius between kerbs of 11.18m.

Wheels sizes on the new PEUGEOT 408 range from 17 to 20 inches while the tyres are Class A rated to improve efficiency by reducing rolling resistance, without sacrificing PEUGEOT's instinctive handling and benchmark road holding.

Two plug-in electric hybrid powertrains are available on the new PEUGEOT 408:

HYBRID 225 e-EAT8: Combination of a 180 hp (132 kW) PureTech engine and an 81 kW electric motor coupled with the e-EAT8 eight-speed automatic gearbox (currently undergoing homologation)

Combination of a 180 hp (132 kW) PureTech engine and an 81 kW electric motor coupled with the e-EAT8 eight-speed automatic gearbox (currently undergoing homologation) HYBRID 180 e-EAT8: Combination of a 150 hp PureTech engine (110kW) and an 81 kW electric motor coupled with the eight-speed e-EAT8 automatic gearbox (currently under homologation)

The Li-ion battery on both plug-in hybrid versions has a capacity of 12.4kWh and an output of 102kW. Two types of on-board charger are available: a 3.7kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 7.4 kW single-phase charger.

Estimated charging times are as follows:

From a 7.4kW Wall Box (32 A) with the optional 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger – fully charged in 1 hour 55 minutes

From a 7.4kW Wall Box (32 A) with the standard 3.7kW single-phase on-board charger – fully charged in 3 hours 50 minutes

From a domestic 3-pin socket using an accessory charging cable and with the standard 3.7kW single-phase on-board charger – fully charged in approximately 7.5 hours

PEUGEOT's 130hp 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine is also available. It complies with the latest Euro 6.4 emissions regulations and combines with the eight-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox and a Start & Stop system.

All the engines of the new PEUGEOT 408 are equipped with the eight-speed automatic gearbox, a guarantee of peace of mind and efficiency.

6. Technological excellence

The new PEUGEOT 408 features a comprehensive range of 30 state-of-the-art driving assistance systems, fed by information gathered by a network of six cameras and nine radars, to make driving, manoeuvring and travelling smoother and safer.

These include:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function and adjustable distance setting

Automatic emergency braking with collision warning: detects pedestrians and cyclists, day and night, from 4mph (7km/h) and up to 87mph (140 km/h) depending on version

Active lane departure warning with lane correction

Driver Attention Alert, which detects impaired alertness over long periods of driving and at speeds of over 40mph (65 km/h), by analysing the micro-movements of the steering wheel

Extended recognition and display of road signs in the instrument cluster: stop signs, one-way signs, no overtaking signs and end of overtaking signs, in addition to the usual speed-related signs

Night Vision system, which detects pedestrians and animals ahead of the vehicle at night or in poor visibility. The range of the system ensures detection up to 200-250m, beyond the range of the high beam, with a central infrared vision display in the instrumentation located directly in the driver's field of vision

Long-range blind spot monitoring (75m)

Rear traffic alert. When reversing, alerts the driver to a nearby hazard

180° high-definition reversing camera with integrated cleaning nozzle

360° parking assistance with four high-definition cameras (front, rear and side)

Mirror indexing when engaging reverse gear

Matrix LED headlamps for maximum use of high beam power without dazzling preceding or approaching vehicles

Automatic high beam switching

The Drive Assist 2.0 package is a further step towards semi-autonomous driving, which will be available later this year. It comprises Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Lane Keeping Assist and adds two new functions, which are available on dual carriageways:

Semi-automatic lane change, which allows the driver to overtake vehicles ahead and then return to the original lane position, operational at speeds from 43 to 112mph (70 to 180 km/h)

Anticipated speed recommendation, which suggests when the driver should adapt their speed (acceleration or deceleration) according to the speed limit signs

Other equipment is available to enhance every journey in the new PEUGEOT 408:

Hands-free entry

Automated motion-activated boot opening

Fully defrostable heated windscreen and heated steering wheel

Perimeter and volumetric alarm with deadlocking

Electric parking brake as standard

Panoramic electric sunroof with manual sunshade blind, available as an option

Lastly, the new PEUGEOT 408 is equipped with the e-call assistance system:

E-call+ emergency call with information on the number of passengers and location including the vehicle's direction on the road

7. Calm, peaceful and relaxing journeys

The new PEUGEOT 408 is a top-of-the-range C-segment fastback that offers a wide range of equipment to enhance every journey.

The driver‘s seat has been awarded the AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) label by an independent German association of ergonomics and back health experts. The label recognises both the ergonomics and the range of adjustment provided on this seat.

The seats are also available with 10-way power adjustment with two memory settings for the driver, six-way power adjustment for the passenger, as well as an eight-pocket air massage with five different programs and seat heating.

Their design highlights the quality of the materials, which include mottled fabric, technical mesh, Alcantara, embossed leather and coloured Nappa leather. On GT versions, the seats are adorned with a signature Adamite-coloured thread, which also features on the dashboard, door panels and centre console.

Between the front seats, the arch of the centre console extends to a wireless phone charging pad. The rest of the console is entirely dedicated to storage and practicality, with an armrest, two USB-C sockets (for charging and data connectivity), two large-diameter cup holders and up to 34 litres of miscellaneous storage.

Rear space is particularly generous, thanks to the long wheelbase of 2.787m, which makes the new 408 the most spacious PEUGEOT for rear passengers: with 188mm of knee room. The rear footwell provides space for passengers to stretch their legs under the front seats and is designed to maximise freedom of movement; the design of the seats and the seat angle are intended to give passengers the opportunity to make the most of their space for optimum comfort on long journeys.

Two USB-C charging sockets at the rear of the centre console provide additional connectivity from Allure level.

The new PEUGEOT 408 features a two-part bench seat (split 60/40) equipped with a ski hatch as standard. On GT models, the two sections can be folded down immediately using controls easily accessible at the sides of the boot.

The luggage compartment of the new 408 is particularly spacious. When both rear seatbacks are folded, the load capacity increases from 536 to 1,611 litres (including 36 litres of storage space under the boot floor for the 130bhp PureTech petrol model). And with the backrests folded, objects up to 1.89m long can be loaded.

For everyday practicality, the boot area is equipped with a 12V socket on the right-hand side, LED lighting, a storage net, strap and bag hooks. The boot shelf is directly attached to the boot lid, making it easy to load and an unload luggage.

The boot lid is automated for easy access carrying items in both hands and can be activated in the following ways:

By sweeping your foot under the rear bumper

By pressing the button on the remote-control key

By pressing the external control of the tailgate

By pressing a push button on the dashboard

Inside the new 408, ambient LED lighting (eight colours to choose from) releases a soft light and contributes to the sophisticated atmosphere. The same light extends to the door panels, which are either covered in fabric, Alcantara® or made up of genuine pressed aluminium parts depending on trim level.

The new PEUGEOT 408's temperature and acoustic comfort is enhanced by the technologies used in the design and construction of its windows:

Windscreen is fully heated, as an option

Increased front and rear window thickness (3.85 mm)

Laminated front side windows (from the Allure Pack level) for better sound insulation and increased safety (3.96 mm)

The air conditioning system also contributes to comfort. The vents that deliver fresh air to the cabin are located high up in the front, while rear passengers benefit from two air vents located at the rear of the centre console. To ensure a healthy inside atmosphere, the new PEUGEOT 408 is equipped with an AQS (Air Quality System), which constantly monitors the quality of the air entering the passenger compartment and is capable of automatically activating air recycling. From GT level upwards, this is complemented by Clean Cabin – an air treatment system that filters out polluting gases and particles. The air quality is displayed on the central touchscreen.

Developed in partnership with Focal, a French audio specialist, the FOCAL® Premium Hi-Fi system in the new PEUGEOT 408 is the result of more than three years of co-design work. Complete with ARKAMYS digital sound processing, the FOCAL® Premium Hi-Fi system includes 10 speakers with exclusive patented technologies:

4x TNF aluminium inverted dome tweeters,

4x woofers/mediums with Polyglass membrane and 165mm TMD (Tuned Mass Damper) suspension

1x Polyglass centre channel

1x Power Flower™ triple coil ovoid subwoofer

They are connected to a new 12-channel 690W amplifier. The PEUGEOT and Focal teams worked together to establish the optimum location for each speaker, in order to offer all passengers an immersive sound experience. On board, the soundscape is stable and precise, voices are clear and detailed, and the bass is deep and impactful.

8. Everyday enjoyment: services

The new PEUGEOT 408 will be available to purchase online, for a 100% digital purchasing experience using PEUGEOT Buy Online. Customers can purchase, trade-in their old car and finance their new vehicle all from the comfort of their own home or office using a smartphone, tablet or PC. Customers can also opt to have their vehicle delivered to their home.

In order to support its customers in the energy transition, the PEUGEOT brand offers a range of services based on several pillars:

PEUGEOT Easy-Charge provides easy access to different charging solutions:

A range of home or workplace charging solutions using a range of options (reinforced socket, Wall box, Smart Wall box, etc.), a diagnosis to assess the electrical installation and the best charging solution, as well as the final installation, using recommended partners

using a range of options (reinforced socket, Wall box, Smart Wall box, etc.), a diagnosis to assess the electrical installation and the best charging solution, as well as the final installation, using recommended partners A public recharging offer via Free2Move eSolutions , providing access to a network of more than 260,000 charging points across Europe: selection of charging points according to distance, speed and recharging price

PEUGEOT Easy-care is designed to reassure and help customers enjoy their car with complete peace of mind with:

New simulators and digital journeys to help uncover the secrets of electric mobility on PEUGEOT websites

Adapted service contracts and roadside assistance, which can be included in a single financing package to allow customers to enjoy their vehicle with complete peace of mind

A battery capacity certificate after a service to make it easier to resell an electrified vehicle by guaranteeing the level of capacity of its battery

Battery guarantee for eight years or 100,000 miles (160,000 km)

Finally, from the smartphone application MyPeugeot® or from the central screen, it is possible to:

Launch or schedule cabin pre-conditioning. Beyond comfort, this feature optimises the range (achieves the desired cabin temperature prior to start-up without depleting the battery) by anticipating the optimal temperature of the battery when it is plugged in

Check, schedule, launch or defer the battery charge

The new PEUGEOT 408 will be the latest model to contribute towards the brand's aim of providing an electrified variant for every model in the range by 2024.