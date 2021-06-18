Back in 1991, PEUGEOT 106 was introduced for the first time and was presented as "a ball of sympathy wrapped in smiles and dressed in charm that feels so perfectly at home in its 3.56m of surprises and amazement." Also, the charming vehicle aided to broaden brand's B-segment portfolio and offer more choice for PEUGEOT's enthusiast.

PEUGEOT 106 was mainly manufacturer in Mulhouse, Eastern France and was first introduced with petrol engines sizes from 954 to 1587cm3 and Diesel models from 1360 to 1558cm3.

There were about 20 different special editions produced and the most iconic remain the "Roland Garros" and "Zenith" from 1993, the well-known 106 Kid with jean seats introduced in 1994, 106 Cartoon presented by Droopy from 1996 to 1999, the elegant "Inès de la Fressange" in 1997, and the Enfant Terrible marketed in 2000.

Alongside the fun iterations, PEUGEOT also presented models with performance in mind. The most famous ones are the 1993 106 Rallye, 1992 106 XSL, and the 1996 106 S16 120hp. A year later, in 1997, the 106 Maxi was unveiled.

In fact, this was one of the very first electric models ever produced. PEUGEOT presented the VLV' (Voiture Légère de Ville, or ‘electric city car') back in 1941. Decades later, the model held a world record for electric car sales until 2010.

The PEUGEOT Aventure Museum in Sochaux is dedicating an exhibition to the PEUGEOT 106. Eight models will be on display for the anniversary: 1994 106 Rallye, 1992 106 XSI, 1995 106 Signature, 1997 106 S16, 2002 106 Enfant Terrible from, 1996 106 Electric, 1997 106 Maxi and a prototype 106 Cabriolet from 1992.