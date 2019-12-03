Introducing a new flagship, PEUGEOT has added the new Sport Edition lineup to the Expert Panel Van and Crew Van model ranges. The Expert Sport Edition units will be positioned above the Asphalt variants and will offer tons of goodies as part of the standard equipment.

The specific equipment includes exclusive 17-inch Black Phoenix alloy wheels, Sport Decals, and three neat colors: Cumulus Grey, Bianca White and Nera Black. All models will be based on the Expert Standard wheelbase.

Available from early 2020, the first PEUGEOT Expert Sport Edition models to reach showrooms will be the Expert Panel Van Sport Edition BlueHDi 120 S&S 6-speed manual 1400 and the Expert Crew Van Sport Edition BlueHDi 150 S&S 6-speed manual 1400.

The Panel Van Sport Edition BlueHDi 120 S&S 6-speed manual 1400 will be powered by the Euro 6.2-compliant BlueHDi desel engine, delivering 120hp and 340Nm of torque. Crew Van Sport Edition BlueHDi 150 will also be geared with Euro 6.2 BlueHDi diesel unit that generates a total of 148hp and 370Nm of torque.

Payload and load volume remains the same as for the other Expert models. Panel Van Sport Edition BlueHDi 120 S&S 6-speed manual 1400 will carry a maximum indicative payload of 1,458kg with 5.3m3 of load volume that can be extended to 5.8m3 with the Moduwork® seat folded. Equivalent payload and body volume data for the Expert Crew Van Sport Edition BlueHDi 150 S&S 6-speed manual 1400 are 1,308kg and 3.2m3.

As part of PEUGEOT's ambition to electrify 100 per cent of its LCV range by 2021, the fully electric e-Expert will join the Expert range in the second half of 2020. The e-Expert shares some identical loadspace volume and the same elegant styling.

Source: PEUGEOT