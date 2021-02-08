With the large-scale revival of the MINI brand from 2001 onwards, BMW achieved a real coup. The portfolio includes not only the original small cars, but also, as is well known, various other variants that have clearly outgrown this class - such as Clubman and Countryman. What all versions have in common is that they are extremely popular and celebrate impressive successes. In the tuning area, the sporty versions Cooper S and John Cooper Works in particular met with a great response. But the convertible shown here shows that the slightly more well-behaved MINI Cooper can also be customized in the form of a high-quality wheel set from Barracuda Racing Wheels.

The British open-air fun-maker, painted in bright red, has the trendy Tzunamee EVO alloy wheels in the dimensions 8x18 inches with a dark gunmetal finish, including partially brushed fronts. The mounted tires measure 215/40R18. In order to adjust the new wheel / tire combinations harmoniously under the fenders, H&R lowering springs were installed on both axles, which reduce the ground clearance by around 35 millimeters.