For more than ten years, the downward-pointing trident has stood for unparalleled performance within the Mercedes-Benz and AMG community. This is because the specialists at POSAIDON – whose trademark is this polearm widely used in mythology – pick up where others left off a long time ago when it comes to performance enhancement. But this raw power is rarely put on full public display by the POSAIDON engineers, who generally prefer to conceal it in a somewhat inconspicuous exterior that belies the lofty heights of performance it can actually achieve. A prime example of this is the POSAIDON S 63 RS 830+ shown here, which is based on the AMG variant of the large S-Class Coupé (C217).

POSAIDON pushed its 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine (M177DE40AL) from the factory-set 612 hp and 900 Nm to a ferocious 880 hp and 1,200 Nm. This transformation, which POSAIDON is valuing at €29,990, was achieved using high-performance turbochargers with ball bearings, a sport air filter, and downpipes with sport catalytic converters. Naturally, the software of the engine control unit, transmission control unit and drive train control unit (CPC) was also tweaked. So now, the two-ton POSAIDON S 63 RS 830+ goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The top speed of this high-caliber bullet has been limited to 350 km/h to account for the tires.

But there's more: Under the same name, POSAIDON is also offering the

S 63 RS 830+ with 940 hp and 1,280 Nm, which – for the price of €52,000 – goes beyond the other upgrades to include cylinder head porting, valve seat alterations and a water/methanol injection system (optionally with an individual tank). With this kind of power, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.8 seconds, but the max speed is still capped at 350 km/h, again to account for the tires.

And that's not the end of the story! POSAIDON has already announced that another power stage is in the M177DE40AL pipeline, which will smash the 1,000 hp sound barrier!

There is also something a little tamer for those who want it, with the added bonus of TÜV approval: The POSAIDON S 63 RS 830, which – as the name suggests – delivers 830 hp and 1,100 Nm. This version comes with upgrade turbochargers and costs €24,000 incl. TÜV certificate. Its top speed is also 350 km/h, and it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in three smooth seconds.

For more price-sensitive customers, POSAIDON is also offering a purely electronic performance upgrade: A software update for the engine control unit pushes the AMG's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to 700 hp and 950 Nm, which – paired with modifications to the transmission control unit and drive train control unit (CPC) – accelerates the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and to a top speed of 330 km/h. The price: €4,200. A TÜV certificate can also be obtained with this.

By the way: All of these POSAIDON power levels are available not just for the S-Class Coupé, but also all other AMG series with the M177 engine. These are the E 63 (213), GLE 63 (167), GT 63 (X290), G 63 (463), S 63 (222) and GLS 63 (X167). POSAIDON is also offering similar upgrades for the C 63 (205) and GLC 63 (253) as well as for all AMG GTs with the M178.