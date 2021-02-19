During 2020, an unprecedented year, the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective – a team of engineers, designers and craftspeople based at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England – brought the unique visions of the marque's global clientele to life with outstanding levels of creativity, craft and imagination. Almost every one of the motor cars created in 2020 was tailored by this Bespoke division, a notable achievement considering the backdrop of challenging and unforeseen headwinds.

At the onset of the pandemic, Rolls-Royce designers and clients alike found themselves confined to the safety of their homes. The unique, highly personal relationships that our Bespoke Collective has with our clients did not change, however. This led to a change in source of inspiration from travel and its associated items of luxury grandeur, to rich and textural surroundings of the home, architecture and moments of stillness found in nature.

Remarkably, Rolls-Royce's Bespoke division achieved a new record in 2020. Faced with the challenges of the year, clients have harnessed the creative outlet of Rolls-Royce Bespoke to seek solace and invest time, a rediscovered commodity, to introspectively commission legacies that reflect precious items of historical and familial significance. On average, Bespoke commissions saw a robust increase over 2019, with a marked growth of personalised elements woven into the fabric of each motor car, providing further substance and sentimentality.

What follows is a snapshot of some of the finest examples of Bespoke design and craftsmanship completed by the luxury house throughout 2020.