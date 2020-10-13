INTRODUCTION

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announce new Ghost Extended, offering the indulgence of enhanced rear seating space with no compromise to Ghost's driving dynamics. Ghost Extended is the product of an exhaustive process of consultation with a new generation of Rolls-Royce clients. This global, highly dynamic group of entrepreneurs expressed a desire for a chauffeur-driven business tool for the week that can transform into a serenely comfortable and dynamic self-driven saloon at the weekend. Ghost Extended is the response. The first customer deliveries will be made in the fourth quarter of 2020.

DESIGN Ghost Extended offers 170mm more space than Ghost, providing more rear legroom than any four-seat sedan with the exception of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended. Customer centricity has informed every step of the development process. A key learning was that Ghost Extended customers wanted no compromise to Ghost's pure, minimalist design. The marque's designers worked to cloak the extra length by only extending the rear door and body around the rear door apertures, preserving the lines of the car.

TECHNOLOGY Rear Suite Serenity A suite of enhancements to the rear of the cabin reflects Ghost Extended's flexibility. For the first time, a reclining Serenity Seat can be selected, offering a new dimension of rear-seat comfort akin to a business jet cabin environment.

The rear cabin also provides the perfect environment to transition from business to leisure. To enhance this, a Champagne fridge is provided between the rear seats and has been developed with exacting attention to the needs of the Rolls-Royce client. To achieve this, the marque's engineers consulted with a Master Sommelier. They learned that the optimum serving temperatures of non-vintage Champagne is around six degrees centigrade and vintage Champagnes is around 11 degrees centigrade. To that end, the refrigerator operates two cooling modes, chilling to six degrees and 11 degrees.

Technology Without Obtrusion Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever created. For Ghost Extended's entrepreneurial customers, access to WiFi, and cutting-edge infotainment systems is essential for use during the business day. However, technological functions have been deployed with care to reflect customer demand for a serene environment, free from unnecessary distractions.

The commitment to delivering a pure, detoxifying space extends to the air within the cabin. To deliver this, Ghost is equipped with a new Micro-Environment Purification System (MEPS). This technology enhances existing air filtration systems through software and hardware. Highly sensitive Impurity Detection Sensors detect ambient air quality, automatically activating fresh air intakes into Recirculation Mode. If unacceptable levels of airborne contaminants are detected, the air is passed through a nanofleece filter that is capable of removing nearly all ultra-fine particles within the cabin in less than two minutes.

A suite of technologies enhances the driving experience in urban and country settings. This includes laser headlights with more than 600m of illuminated range and key safety enhancements including vision assist with day and night-time wildlife and pedestrian warning; alertness assistant; a four-camera system with panoramic view, all round-visibility and helicopter view; active cruise control; collision warning; cross-traffic warning; lane departure and lane change warning. An industry-leading 7x3 high definition head-up display and self-park ensure absolute effortlessness whatever the driving conditions.

ENGINEERING All-Aluminium Spaceframe and New V12 Engine Ghost Extended is built on the Architecture of Luxury, Rolls-Royce's proprietary all-aluminum spaceframe that underpins every new Rolls-Royce model. The marque's hallmark Magic Carpet Ride is delivered by a new Planar Suspension System, the result of more than 10 years' exhaustive testing and refinement by specialist engineers. Featuring continuously variable, electronically controlled shock absorbers, self-leveling high-volume air strut assemblies, and a world-first upper wishbone damper; this technology has never been previously applied to a production motor car. Ghost Extended also benefits from all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for the first time.

Power is provided by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged engine developed exclusively for Ghost. It produces 571PS and 850Nm of torque. The requirement for silence when traveling is answered through 100kg of acoustic damping materials incorporated into the chassis, bodywork, and tires, delivering exhilarating performance without disturbing the serenity within.

MATERIALS AND METHODS Simplicity Through Complexity The pursuit of design simplicity requires highly complex engineering and craft techniques. For example, sophisticated bodywork forms are only achievable through advanced generative design and 3D printing. This is the first time this technology has been incorporated within a component production facility and combined with Rolls-Royce's craft and engineering competencies.

For Ghost Extended, beam-melted metal components are welded to the body-in-white, while parts made by multi-jet fusion and selective laser sintering are individually fitted at the Home of Rolls-Royce.

More traditional craft is given a contemporary expression through the introduction of two new wood finishes, developed especially for Ghost. Obsidian Ayous is inspired by the rich palette of colors found in igneous rocks, while Dark Amber has veins of fine aluminum particles running through the wood. Both are available in open-pore finish, allowing the tactility of the material to fully express itself.