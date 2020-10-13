Hyundai Motor has unveiled the new i30 N, which comes with an enhanced design, a new wet-type eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (N DCT), and new advanced driver assistance and safety features, providing drivers with a better experience whether they're on the road or on the track. With a variety of new features to improve both every day and high-performance driving situations, the new i30 is truly a racetrack-capable everyday sports car.

The i30 N became Hyundai's first high-performance production car when it launched in 2017. So far, over 25,000 i30 N units have been sold in Europe.

The new i30 N builds on the success of its predecessor. As well as offering a range of design and driving enhancements, it is also equipped with more lightweight materials, resulting in more agility and better handling.

Like the previous version, the new i30 N is available in both hatchback and fastback body types.

"Since its market debut in 2017, the Hyundai N original high-performance car has received multiple outstanding reviews and awards. Drivers seeking maximum fun-to-drive on the road as well as on the track, now receive an even wider range of performance and design features, with the new Hyundai i30 N," says Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Company. "Especially the new design, new wheels, N Light Seats, and the new wet-type eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, make the Hyundai N experience sportier and more convenient than ever before."

An enhanced exterior design focused on dynamic performance

The new i30 N's design can be described in three words: performance, emotion, statement. Beyond a styling exercise, performance defines the changes made exclusively for the i30 N. Every design feature around the car has been developed with a focus on dynamic performance: the new i30 N's appearance shows that it was naturally born for the racetrack.

At the front, the N signature can be found on the wide center grille. Its specific, sharp mesh design reminds the viewer of airplane wings and has been optimized to allow efficient engine cooling. The N logo has also been integrated onto the wheel caps.

Other design enhancements include new LED headlamps with V-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Meanwhile, the outer bumper corners, dominated by the typical aerodynamic side fins, incorporate the air curtains to significantly improve the airflow and reduce turbulence into the wheel housing.

The new i30 hatchback N features an updated rear-end design, while the rear of the new i30 Fastback N remains unchanged. On the hatchback, the large wing spoiler with the distinctive N triangular brake light creates a downforce and excellent balance, while the rear lamps have also been updated and feature a new LED signature. Two large exhaust pipes integrated into the lower bumper diffuser complete the image of the pure high-performance i30 N.

The form following function design of the new i30 N makes the car look fast even in standstill. Purposeful and energetic, it is ready to tackle the road and track.

The new i30 N comes in seven exterior colors, including Performance Blue, which is exclusive to Hyundai N models.

Exterior colors:

Performance Blue

Polar White

Engine Red

Sunset Red

Shadow Grey

Dark Knight

Phantom Black

The new i30 N with standard trim is fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels. When outfitted with the Performance Package (see below), it comes with a series of design upgrades, including the newly-developed 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The lightweight optimized, five-double-spoke wheels were designed for minimum unsprung mass and high strength. Together, the 19-inch forged alloy wheels are 14.4 kg lighter than the current 19-inch cast alloy wheels. Their dark satin grey matte finish, contrasting with the N-specific red brake calipers with N logo, underlines the racing spirit of the car. The new i30 N with Performance Package has also been outfitted with high-performance Pirelli P-Zero tires, developed especially for the i30 N, while the standard trim offers Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

Interior design connects the car with the driver

The interior of the new i30 N is focused on connecting the driver with the car at all touchpoints. The analogue cluster includes features such as the active variable LED red zone, which varies according to engine oil temperature, and the shift timing indicator, which shows the driver the best time to switch gears. The new i30 N is also available with a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

The new i30 N features sporty, metal pedals, and Performance Blue stitching on both body types. New to this model are seatbelts with Performance Blue accents. The interior comes in one-tone Black with a full cloth or artificial suede and leather seats.

N Light Seats

For the first time, the new i30 N comes with the option of N Light Seats, a set of lightweight, high-performance front seats. These uniquely-designed mono form high-performance sport seats are 2.2 kg lighter than the standard seats. The pronounced bolsters offer excellent lateral support. N Light Seats are made of premium leather and Alcantara materials and come with Performance Blue stitching and an illuminated N logo on an integrated headrest for a high-quality feeling.

An improved engine delivers an even more intense motorsport feeling

The new i30 N comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with either a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) or – for the first time – a wet-type eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (N DCT).

With the standard trim, the new i30 N with 6MT delivers a maximum power output of 250 PS and a maximum torque of 353 Nm. New i30 N customers can also select the Performance Package option. With the Performance Package, the engine delivers 280 PS. This is an increase of 5 PS from the original i30 N and is available with both 6MT and N DCT. The maximum torque for the Performance Package variation has been increased by 39 Nm to 392 Nm.

The 280 PS engine offers flat power, which ensures high responsiveness and improved acceleration for even more fun on the road or on the track. Flat power provides more torque and power at lower RPMs, thus utilizing more of the engine's potential in everyday driving situations. The new i30 N keeps maximum torque between 1,950 and 4,600 RPM and achieves maximum power at 5,200 RPM. This improves acceleration in the mid- and high-speed range and delivers consistently high performance even in a variety of ambient conditions.

Both trim levels have a maximum speed of 250 km/h, and the new i30 N with the Performance Package can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, an improvement of 0.2 seconds or 3 percent as compared to the previous model.

As with its predecessor, the new i30 N is equipped with a range of high-performance driving features including Rev Matching, Launch Control, Rear stiffness bar, and more.

N DCT makes the new i30 N even more fun to drive

The new N DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission enables a range of high-performance driving features, making the new i30 N even more fun to drive. N DCT is a wet type transmission, meaning that oil is used to cool the clutch components, which creates less friction and allows a higher amount of torque to be transferred through the gearbox. The new transmission option was designed to provide the engaging experience of a manual transmission with the convenience of an automatic transmission. Drivers can choose to enter manual mode and shift gears either by using the paddle shifters on the steering wheel or the gear stick. The paddle shifters allow the driver to shift gears without taking their hands off the steering wheel for an even sportier experience. If the driver decides to use the gear lever instead, the gear lever comes with sporty shifting logic: to downshift, push forward, and to upshift, pull back.

The N DCT enables three new N performance functions for even more driving fun: N Grin Shift, N Power Shift, and N Track Sense Shift.

N Grin Shift (NGS) increases torque by allowing turbocharger overboost and maximizes transmission response for 20 seconds – a performance that is sure to bring a grin to the driver's face. To activate, the driver pushes a button on the steering wheel, and a countdown begins on the cluster showing the remaining seconds for this function. When NGS is activated, the driver will experience a "push feel" when upshifting.

N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent of the throttle, thereby mitigating any reduction in torque by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. This gives the driver a responsive feeling of dynamic acceleration when shifting.

Finally, N Track Sense Shift (NTS) automatically recognizes when the road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving, for example, if it recognizes that the car is driving on a racetrack, and activates automatically. By selecting the right gear and shift timing, it provides optimal performance, just like a professional race car driver.

N Grin Control System

As with the previous generation i30 N, the N Grin Control System gives customers the choice between five distinct driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and N Custom. The driving modes adjust the parameters of the engine, the suspension, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), N Corner Carving Differential (Electronically-controlled Limited Slip Differential), exhaust sound, steering, and transmission to optimize them for a variety of driving conditions. In the N Custom mode, drivers can select from Eco, Normal, Sport, and Sport+ settings for each of these components to match driving preferences and road conditions.

Ride and handling

As with its predecessor, the new i30 N features an Electronic Controlled Suspension. The suspension and steering systems have been returned, resulting in improved ride and handling performance for both transmission types.

Customers who select the Performance Package can also benefit from the N Corner Carving Differential, an Electronically Controlled Limited Slip Differential (eLSD). Additionally, for the Performance Package, the front brake disc size has been increased from 345mm to 360mm for better braking performance.

The weight saved through the high-performance N Light Seats and 19-inch forged alloy wheels result in better performance and handling for a more agile driving experience.

Safety

The new i30 N has been upgraded to include more Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driver assistance features. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist has been upgraded to include pedestrian detection (FCA-P). Lane Following Assist (LFA) works to keep the vehicle centered in its lane even before the vehicle begins to drift to one side. The hatchback version of the new i30 N with N DCT comes with the option of Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA-R). This function can activate the brakes to prevent a collision when switching lanes on the highway or when exiting a parallel parking spot. Similarly, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), also available on the hatchback with N DCT, can activate the brakes when an obstruction is detected directly behind the vehicle and the car is in reverse, such as when exiting a normal parking spot.

Hyundai SmartSense safety features:

[NEW] Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with a vehicle and now also with pedestrian detection (FCA-P)

[NEW] Lane Following Assist (LFA)

[NEW] Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) (hatchback only)

[NEW] Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA-R) (only DCT, hatchback only)

[NEW] Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Warning (RCCW) (hatchback only)

[NEW] Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) (only DCT, hatchback only)

Another safety feature, e-call, can contact emergency services at the push of a button, and automatically contacts first responders if the vehicle's airbags have been deployed.

Tech & Connectivity

The new i30 N features a Performance Driving Data System to monitor and improve the driver's track skills, with updated graphics for even more ease of use. This feature saves and displays driving data, including information on PS, torque, turbo boost. It also includes a lap and acceleration timer, which comes in handy on the track.

The new i30 N comes with an optional 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also available with the latest version of Bluelink, Hyundai's state-of-the-art connected car services. This offers a range of new benefits and services for Hyundai customers including Connected Routing, Last Mile Navigation, and live parking information, and a new user profile feature.