New SKODA Kodiaq vRS, one of the most advanced SUVs ever built by the Czech manufacturer has been expertly converted to a pursuit vehicle for UK police forces. Geared with a twin-turbo 2.0-liter TDI unit and equipped with a four-wheel-drive system and seven-speed DSG gearbox, Kodiaq vRS comes with quick 0-100km/h sprint and overall agile road behavior.

Revised Kodiaq vRS offers tons of payload capabilities and numerous handy features as 360-degree visibility, powerful LED signal lights and tons of interior technology gadgets that would definitely contribute to an overall effective and successful vehicle chase.

Furthermore, the Kodiaq is geared with Alcantara-trimmed sports seats with memory function, Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering function for a confident and yet smooth road behavior. The performance SUV is also geared with neat 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels, which neatly finish the overall menacing and muscular exterior design of the automobile.

SKODA has also introduced a "one-stop" shop package for the emergency service fleet, which allows vehicles to be Outright Purchased or financed via Volkswagen Financial Services. Fleet managers can have the additional option of contract hire for added flexibility and value-for money or can opt for a cost-effective leasing package.

Furthermore, alongside the finance solutions, SKODA fleet also provides fully converted machine that can meet specific requirements. Sweet!

Source: SKODA