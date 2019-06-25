There are numerous luxury SUVs with seven-seats to choose from, but you need a lot of money for that. Skoda Kodiaq is a great choice, especially if you're on a budget. Here's what you need to know about this vehicle, and the advantages and disadvantages it has.

Do you know what Kodiaq is?

If you're looking for a reasonably-priced car, the Skoda Kodiaq should be added to your shortlist. It could be just the ticket for huge families looking for value for the money spent. Kodiaq is Skoda India's first full-sized 7-seater premium SUV. Czech automaker Skoda finally launched the tremendously awaited Skoda Kodiaq in the Indian car market. It's pitched against the booming models like Ford Endeavor and Toyota Fortuner.

The new Skoda Kodiaq in India has launched in just a sole trim style and has been labeled at a premium pricing of Rs.34.49 lakh (ex-showroom throughout India). Due to its massive pricing, the Kodiaq will also be set against the luxury SUVs such as Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3.

If you're looking to consider purchasing this vehicle it's a good idea to know the pros and cons first. Here they are below:

The Pros:

Classy and Elegant Design - The exterior design is super classy. It has a stylish, sophisticated and contemporary design that's obviously impressive. It looks like a scaled-down Audi Q7 and feels very well-built too.

Spacious and Luxurious Interiors - The Kodiaq is big inside-out.It's a stylish and super-generous cabin. It also has adequate room in it's 1st and 2nd row even for a tall seater. It also boasts a high standard of comfort with a top-notch safety kit including 9 airbags, brake assist, ABS with EBD, multi-collision brakes, and all-round parking sensors. It's versatile seating allows you to exchange between more passengers or more baggage as per your needs. There's a standard of 270 litres of boot space which expands to 630 litres. It also consists of a storage space available that's up to 2005 litres with it's second and third row seats folded. Wow!

Filled with Premium Features

The Kodiaq is the Skoda's first large SUV model and is filled with great features. It includes:

Ambient lightning, like full LED-exterior lighting system.

Electric sunroof.

Electric front seats with memory functions.

.18 inch alloy wheels.

8.0 inch touch screen integrated system with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror link.

Advanced 12 Audio Speaker system.

There's also a three-zone climate control.

Additionally, there's also a drainage system in the front doors and umbrella holders.

High level on Safety

The Kodiaq is in line in the top safety rating of five stars from Euro NCAP. It has a standard of 9 airbags (previously said in the first segment) along with a host features such as Traction control, ABS, ESP, Reverse-parking camera, and all-round parking sensors, cornering fog lamps and multi-collision braking system.

Car like Convenience

Regardless like a large SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq experience is like a car. It provides easy access to its cabin, light steering and dashing, flat ride, purified engine along with a smooth gearbox transmission to supply car-like moves and convenience.

The Cons:

Non-aggression view - Great sized SUVs have an assertive look with intimidating road-presence but the Kodiaq doesn't have this. It has built-up fashionably good looks, un-meant for those who have great interest to intimidating SUVs.

Third Row Inconvenience - Skoda Kodiaq third row isn't easy to access because of the lack in tumbling operation of the second row. The passenger doesn't sit comfortably because the third row is low in level and there's also no AC, but the airbags are provided.

Grunt absence - Skoda Kodiaq is a huge SUV, but it's TDI engine with 2.0L is not that great. In fact it doesn't feel powerful when driving, but the need of more power can be felt when on highways during higher revs.

Not a very resistant off-roader - Skoda Kodiaq provides all wheel drive structure, high standard ground clearance and believe it or not the Kodiaq is a great off-roader in snow mode, but it doesn't drive as smooth like the Endeavour or Fortuner in rough terrain.

Final thoughts

There are no perfect vehicles in this world, people, even things have their pros and cons. Others have a diamond prospector name, but when you see it, it's sensible. Above all, the Skoda only costs Rs.34.49 lakh (ex-showroom in India) for the top range model.