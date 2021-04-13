SKODA AUTO will be presenting the upgraded version of the Kodiaq, the brand's successful lineup of SUVs. SKODA first launched the Kodiaq lineup back in 2016 and the series received tons of positive feedback. Fast-forward to 2021, the new model will come with an extended list of standard features and some exterior changes. Also, buyers will be able to choose between SportLine, L&K and vRS trim levels – each option revolves around a specific concept – more performance, more comfort, or utility.

During the premiere, SKODA Auto CEO Thomas Schäfer will explain the importance of Kodiaq's importance for SKODA and will give more insight into the vehicle's features and details. Also, Oliver Stefani, Head of SKODA Design will tell us how they modified the vehicle.

Since the launch in 2016, the Czech manufacturer has sold more than 600,000 SUV units. SKODA team offers its large SUV in 60 markets around the world. Now, along with the vehicle's visual changes, we will be able to know more about the building process and all the technical changes and additions.

SEE ALSO: Polestar team takes home a prestigious award

Stick with us for further details for the new Skoda Kodiaq!