The luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family, the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, will make its global debut at Cheval Blanc in St Tropez, as part of a European Summer Tour hosted by Bentley. The Continental GT Mulliner is the first member of the new Collections portfolio introduced by Bentley Mulliner.

Surpassing the industry-leading craftsmanship so synonymous with Bentley, Mulliner has raised the bar further to create the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible; the pinnacle of roof-down automotive luxury.

Grand Black walnut veneer is standard, while a new extensive range of 88 different piano-finished wood veneers is available through Bentley Mulliner Personal Commissioning. Customers can, therefore, specify a contemporary, colorized veneer finish that can be matched to the interior or exterior of the car. Burr walnut veneer is hand-sanded and polished to produce a perfectly smooth finish before painting to match the color of the customer's choice. Once dry, the veneer is polished to achieve a mirror-like finish. For the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, eye-catching chrome details are overlaid into the piano veneer, including a Convertible silhouette in the passenger fascia and a B-motif in the door waist rails.

The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible has been created to appeal to those customers wanting an even greater focus on beautiful details. Taking pride in position between the cut-crystal inspired, precision-made headlamps, Bentley Mulliner introduces a bold new Double Diamond front grille, which is further complemented by bespoke Mulliner-branded side vents that continue the unique silver-on-black diamond theme.

The new Double Diamond design was inspired by Bentley's exclusive Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting design concept, which adorns all four seats, the door casings, rear quarters and now for the first time furnishes the tonneau cover. The Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting was tailored to include contrast stitching in two complementary colors to accentuate the thread against the quilting. It takes almost 400,000 stitches to deliver this quilting across the cabin of the car, with each diamond containing exactly 712 individual stitches – each one precisely aligned to point to the center of the diamond it creates. Developing the embroidery process to deliver this process alone took 18 months.

Furnishing the sleek and muscular profile of the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, the all-new 22" 10-spoke painted & polished wheels have floating, self-leveling wheel badges that remain upright as the wheel rotates.

The ultimate handcrafted Continental GT Convertible interior offers eight custom-made three-color combinations. A new Mulliner-designed color split defines the eight colorways, including a third accent color to the interior in the form of a distinctive design line. The hand-stitched hides are embellished with unique Mulliner-branded embroidery.

Bentley Mulliner combines traditional and modern coachbuilding techniques to introduce new contemporary and bespoke features. An exquisitely tactile Diamond Milled Technical finish has been applied to the center console, through Bentley's first use of a multi-machined panel process, extending the longest-standing partnership between a watch brand and an automotive manufacturer. The center console houses a new and exclusive Breitling for Mulliner clock with a new brushed metallic face and bejeweled hour marks. The clock bezel and air vent surrounds are finished in chrome to complete the stunning interior jewelry. The ornate and luxurious design of the Breitling for Mulliner clock face is also applied to the Driver Display Kombi, with the precision-rendered gauges of the LED-display driver's instrument panel using the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding, linking the analog and digital harmoniously.

The new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible features mood lighting comprising of seven different themes, uplifted by illuminated Mulliner tread plates and LED welcome lamps that project the famous Bentley wings to the ground from the door mirrors.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is available with the top of the range Naim for Bentley audio system. The state of the art setup features eighteen speakers and two Active Bass transducers driven by a 2,200‑watt, 20-channel amplifier and eight DSP sound modes with Active Bass.

Customers of the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will receive their keys in a sumptuous, Mulliner-branded handcrafted presentation box, which matches the three-color interior configuration of the car. The two keys are provided in similarly color-matched leather cases with contrast stitching.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will be available with Bentley's V8 and W12 powertrains. When equipped with Bentley's 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12, the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) and is capable of a top speed of 207 mph (333 km/h). The new-generation 4.0-liter, twin‑turbocharged V8 delivers a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and 0‑60 mph in 4.0 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds).

Available in the extended Bentley Mulliner paint range of 88 colors, customers wishing to specify their Continental GT Mulliner Convertible in a bespoke shade can commission Bentley's artisan paint specialists to color-match to any item or sample.