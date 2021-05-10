Hyundai Motor announces specifications and details for the new IONIQ 5, the first car in the lineup based on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform.

The vehicle's design showcases a new approach and incorporates tons of new details, first shown at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, when the concept vehicle was first unveiled. IONIQ 5 is based on Hyundai's dedicated battery electric vehicle architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which enables some neat proportions and elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, the vehicle offers innovative interior design with numerous advanced technologies. At the same time, IONIQ 5 offers excellent performance rates and offers fast charging capabilities.

IONIQ 5 will be available in 3 specification models – SE Connect, Premium, and Ultimate.

IONIQ SE Connect offers a rear-wheel drive with a 58kWh electrical output and the standard specification includes: 19-inch alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, , interior mood lighting, 12.3-inch LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, LCD drivers instrument cluster, rearview camera, LED Multi-Faceted Reflector headlamps, LED stop, tail and turn lamps, rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, Navigation based Smart Cruise Control, Highway Drive-Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Alert and more.

IONIQ 5 Premium with rear-wheel drive builds on the SE Connect trim and adds a 4-way power driver's seat, heated driver and front passenger seats and steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-LED projector headlamps, power tailgate, chrome side molding, Highway Drive-Assist Level 2 (HDA II) with automatic lane change function, Forward Collision Assist with Junction function (FCA JX) and Blindspot Collision Avoidance assist (BCA). Premium trim also offers customers the optional Vehicle 2 Load pack (V2L). The V2L function allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, supplying up to 3.6 kW of power. The model is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive.

SEE ALSO: New Cupra Leon adds a 245hp version in the lineup

The IONIQ 5 Ultimate 58kWh rear-wheel-drive completes the IONIQ range with a high specification including leather seat coverings, solar and privacy glass, chrome door garnish, black gloss beltline, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, BOSE premium sound system, head-up display with augmented reality, standard Vehicle 2 Load, sliding center console and alloy pedals. Customers can also specify the Eco-Pack which comprises a Battery Heating system and Heat Pump and the Tech Pack with Front Memory Seats, Relaxation Premium Seats, BVM (Blind View Monitor), PCA ( Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Reverse), RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist), SVM ( Surround View Monitor). The Ultimate specification is also available with the 73kWh battery in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, both of which upgrade to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Source: Hyundai