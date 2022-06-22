The first-ever BMW M3 Touring

The BMW M GmbH model offensive continues in its 50th anniversary year with the addition of a fourth model type to the BMW M3/M4 range alongside the Sedan, Coupé and Convertible. The BMW M3 Touring will celebrate its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June 2022. Orders for the new BMW M3 Touring can be taken from September 2022, ahead of a market launch that will get underway with the start of production in November 2022. The BMW M3 Touring will be produced alongside the BMW M3 Sedan at BMW Group Plant Munich.

Standalone vehicle concept with extravagant design.

The first BMW M3 Touring goes to particularly impressive lengths to deliver on the traditional M promise of dynamic flair, agility and precision combined with unrestricted everyday practicality and mile-covering ability. Extravagant exterior design shines a particularly vivid spotlight on its unique vehicle concept, ensuring clear differentiation within the line-up and a dynamic aura unmatched by any rival.

Cleanly designed surfaces and athletic forms signal the standout performance potential of the BMW M3 Touring, as do the M-specific design cues firmly invested in the functional requirements of cooling air routing and aerodynamic balance. Chief among these are the vertically arranged, frameless BMW kidney grille, large side air intakes, powerfully sculpted wheel arches and prominently extended side skirts which, together with the attachment parts for the front and rear aprons, form a Black high-gloss band around the whole of the car. Other distinctive features are the M gills in the front side panels and the exhaust tailpipes integrated into the rear apron to the left and right of centre.

Whatever exterior colour is specified for the BMW M3 Touring, its roof will be finished as standard in Black high-gloss. The standard roof rails and the model-specific Gurney air-directing flap on the roof spoiler are painted in the same shade. The roof can also be finished in body colour as an option, and an M Carbon exterior package can also be found on the options list.

High-revving six-cylinder in-line engine.

The version of the six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developed for the Competition models in the BMW M3/M4 line-up produces maximum output of 375 kW/510 hp and peak torque of 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). Distinguished by the appetite for revs for which M engines are renowned, plus linear power delivery sustained into high load ranges, the 3.0-litre straight-six forms the basis for the unit in the new BMW M4 GT3 endurance racing car. Its cooling and oil supply systems are designed to handle extremely high longitudinal and lateral dynamic forces on the track. And the M-specific exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps generates an emotionally arresting soundtrack that brings an extra layer to the performance experience.

The engine joins forces with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, which offers three gearshift programs and can be operated using shift paddles on the steering wheel. The engine's power is channelled through to the road via the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which teams up with the Active M Differential at the rear axle. The need-based distribution of power across all four wheels optimises the traction of the BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive, as well as its agility and directional stability. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.6 seconds and the sprint from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) requires just 12.9 seconds. Opting for the M Driver's Package increases the electronically limited top speed from 250 km/h (155 mph) to 280 km/h (174 mph).

As well as the basic 4WD setting, the driver can also select 4WD Sport mode via the Setup menu. This provides an even more intense experience of the M xDrive system's rear-biased tuning. Switching off DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) brings 2WD mode – a.k.a. pure rear-wheel drive – into play.

Ideal balance of performance and long-distance comfort.

Chassis technology tuned both to the performance profile of the powertrain and to the specific vehicle concept of the BMW M3 Touring creates an ideal balance of sports performance and majestic ride comfort in everyday use and over longer-distance journeys. Detailed fine-tuning has been carried out as part of intensive testing on race circuits, country roads and urban routes. The high torsional stiffness of the body structure and chassis mountings imbues the car with even greater agility, dynamics and precision, and is further enhanced by model-specific bracing elements in the underfloor section and load compartment.

Both the double-joint spring strut front axle and the five-link rear axle have M-specific kinematics and combine lightweight design with particularly high rigidity. Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers and M Servotronic steering with a variable ratio come as standard on the BMW M3 Touring. The integrated braking system offers two settings for pedal feel. Optional M Carbon ceramic brakes can be ordered as an alternative to the standard M Compound braking system. Meanwhile, forged M light-alloy wheels in 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) format are fitted as standard and can be specified with track tyres as an option.

The DSC system includes wheel slip limitation integrated into the engine control unit. As well as M Dynamic Mode, the BMW M3 Touring also has the M Traction Control function as standard. In the M xDrive system's 2WD mode, the driver can adjust the intervention thresholds for wheel slip limitation through ten stages in order to carefully approach the physical limits under hard cornering on the track.

Racing feeling in the cockpit, highly versatile rear compartment.

The BMW Curved Display will be fitted as standard in the BMW M3 Touring from launch. It provides a fresh interpretation of the cockpit design focused on providing an intense performance experience. The fully digital screen grouping is made up of a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. It is positioned behind a single glass surface that is angled towards the driver. The information display behind the steering wheel presents all relevant driving information with new graphics and in an M-specific style. M-specific widgets with information on the car setup and tyre condition can be shown on the control display's home screen. A BMW Head-Up Display with M-specific content is offered as an option.

Electrically adjustable M Sport seats with memory function and seat heating plus Merino leather trim come as standard in the BMW M3 Touring. The optional M Carbon bucket seats for the driver and front passenger offer a unique symbiosis of motor sport feeling, lightweight design, sumptuous workmanship and long-distance comfort. The use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the structural elements of the seat cushion and backrest, together with cut-outs in the side bolsters and below the head restraints, saves 9.6 kilograms over the standard M Sport seats.

The rear compartment of the BMW M3 Touring has three full-size seats. The rear-seat backrest can be split 40 : 20 : 40. Folding down individual seat sections or all of them at the same time allows the car's load capacity to be expanded from 500 litres to a maximum 1,510 litres, as required. Automatic tailgate operation and the separately opening rear window are both standard. A storage compartment underneath the boot floor provides space for the luggage compartment cover and boot partition net. Anti-slip rails that rise up automatically from the boot floor can be ordered as an option. These prevent items of luggage from sliding around in dynamic driving situations.

M Drive Professional and BMW Maps navigation system as standard.

Comfort-enhancing features fitted as standard in the BMW M3 Touring include three-zone automatic climate control, the BMW Live Cockpit Plus including BMW Maps navigation system, ambient lighting, the hi-fi speaker system, and the interior and exterior mirror package. Customers can also benefit from a broad selection of automated driving and parking systems. Front Collision Warning, Speed Limit Display with no-overtaking indicator, Lane Departure Warning and Park Distance Control come as standard. Among the available options are the Driving Assistant Professional with Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, traffic light detection and Active Navigation, plus the Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant.

The M-specific control/operation system includes the Setup button, which provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering, braking system and M xDrive. Two overall vehicle setups can be stored and called up using the M buttons on the steering wheel. As well as M Traction Control, the likewise standard M Drive Professional also contains the M Drift Analyser and the M Laptimer. The M Mode button on the centre console can be used to adjust the responses of the driver assistance systems and the content shown in the information display and Head-Up Display. BMW M3 Touring drivers can also choose from the ROAD, SPORT and TRACK settings.

The latest-generation BMW iDrive vehicle experience system in the BMW M3 Touring represents the embodiment of progressive digitalisation. It is based on BMW Operating System 8 and, together with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and BMW Curved Display, has been designed squarely to deliver intuitive interaction between the driver and car using natural speech and touch control. The new BMW iDrive enables personalisation via the BMW ID and My BMW App, plus in-car use of the Personal eSIM. Smartphone integration for using CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is also part of standard specification. A 5G-compatible antenna system provides optimised connectivity.