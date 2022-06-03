Drive systems: The new GLC sets standards in efficiency. The engine consists of a four-cylinder gas combined with an electric motor. This includes a mild-hybrid unit with a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG).

All-rounder both on and off the road: the GLC has significantly improved on and off-road attributes for adverse weather conditions and stretches with unpaved roads. These include simplified operation using the off-road screen, clearer information thanks to the "transparent hood" and outstanding traction and handling safety by virtue of improved control systems.

Comfort and agility: Key components of the GLC's dynamically designed chassis are a new four-link front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension. The standard suspension already provides a high level of suspension, ride and noise comfort, agile handling and driving enjoyment. It is equipped with an amplitude-dependent damping system.

Exterior design: Unique proportions with classic SUV features such as a chrome underguard, roof rails and optional running-boards are combined with new contoured edges in the sides to create a balance between elegance, sportiness and off-road performance. Highlights include the new headlamps, which connect directly to the radiator grille and accentuate the vehicle's width. In combination with the optional DIGITAL LIGHT, they feature an all-new daytime-driving light design. Another visual highlight is the radiator grille surrounded with chrome as standard.

Interior design: The GLC continues the successful formula of modern, sporty luxury from Mercedes-Benz. This is exemplified, for example, through the dashboard that is horizontally divided into two sections, and features generous trim surfaces with a central display that appears to float above it. The avant-garde seat design and modern door panels emphasize the high quality of the interior.

Wind resistance: In its aerodynamically favorable configuration, the minimal drag coefficient of the GLC is Cd = 0.29. This makes it two tenths better than its predecessor (Cd = 0.31) - a notable advance for an SUV with conventional drive.

Noise comfort: At an even higher level, the GLC is a pleasantly quiet vehicle with a refined sound signature and very low road and wind noise. All the acoustic measures jointly contribute to the "welcome home" atmosphere that is typical of Mercedes-Benz.

MBUX: The latest generation of the infotainment system with two large displays and optional full-screen navigation makes the interior even more digital and intelligent.

Maximum operating convenience: The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" has become more capable of natural dialogue and learning capabilities.

Entertainment: MBUX fully integrates major music streaming providers, including personal preferences and settings. Newsflash is another new feature of MBUX. With the keyword "Hey Mercedes", it enables the customer to access individually chosen news categories such as business, sport or culture. The optional Burmester® 3D surround sound system offers a unique listening experience with 15 premium speakers and a total output of 710 watts.

Assistance systems: The latest generation of the Driving Assistance package contains additional and further improved functions, for example in Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist and the new Parking package with 360-degree camera.

Digital Light: This revolutionary headlamp technology (optional) provides new functions such as the projection of auxiliary markings and warning symbols onto the road.

Comfort features: The components and systems of the GLC are improved in numerous details, i.e. GUARD 360°, ambient lighting or the new panoramic sunroof, which has a slimmer cross-strut for a significantly improved feeling of spaciousness.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC is now even more dynamic, powerful and sustainable. Available in the U.S. market as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator. Systematic electrification of the GLC, the company's best-selling model series, makes a significant contribution to reducing the CO2 balance over the entire lifecycle. The new GLC is on the way to climate-neutral mobility, which is the goal of "Ambition 2039". The technical highlights of the GLC also include special equipment such as DIGITAL LIGHT the "transparent hood" and new assistance systems.

The new GLC is immediately recognizable as a member of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family with striking design features and unique proportions.

Exterior design: Expressive highlights

One of the defining design highlights of the GLC is the redesigned front end, with headlamps that connect directly to the radiator grille to emphasize the vehicle's width. DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps with additional daytime driving light are available as optional extras. The typical Mercedes SUV radiator grille with redesigned cut-out and chrome surround. This frames a sporty louvre in matte grey with chrome trim and the grille with vertical louvres in high-gloss black. With the AMG Line, a radiator grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern is available including a three-dimensional star pattern with high-gloss chrome surfaces. The new underguard in chrome at the front emphasizes the vehicle's width and accentuates the off-road look.

The body design is characterized by a full, spanned surface design enriched with precisely shaped edges on the sides. These emphasize the proportions as well as the muscular wheel arches, and also create a balance between elegance and off-road performance. Wheel arch liners in the vehicle color are available with AMG Line for the first time, these help to accentuate the sportiness of AMG Line. Also available as an optional extra are easy-entry running boards and the Night package.

Other features of the sporty, confident appearance are the wide track and flush wheels in 18 to 20-inch size. Several of the wheels available ex-factory not only feature a modern design with a high-sheen finish and bicolor surfaces, but are also aerodynamically optimized.

The new two-section rear lights with a handle strip in high-gloss black emphasize the width of the rear. Their interior has a three-dimensional look, and as an optional extra they are available with an animation. The rear end also has a chrome underguard, which encases the chrome-look tailpipes.

Interior design: modern, sporty luxury

Welcome to the modern, sporty luxury of Mercedes-Benz: this is the impression the interior of the new GLC provides. It continues the familiar, successful concept, adopting highlights and developing them further with its own keynotes.

The dashboard is clearly structured: the upper section has a wing-like profile with new, flattened round nozzles reminiscent of the engine nacelles of an aircraft. The lower section has a generous trim area that flows harmoniously into the curved center console. Its orientation towards the driver contributes to sportiness: the dashboard is slightly angled towards the driver by six degrees.

There is a 12.3 inch free-standing, high-resolution LCD screen in front of the driver. It appears to float in front of the wing profile and trim area. This sets the driver's display apart from traditional cockpits with classic dial instruments.

A high-quality chrome insert divides the center console into a rear, softly padded area for the armrest and a front area in glossy deep black. The central display rises seamlessly and seemingly without joints from this three-dimensional surface. It appears to float above the trim area.

The central display also makes the paradigm shift towards digitization clear: the vehicle functions can be controlled using the high-quality touchscreen. Its portrait orientation is particularly advantageous for navigation. Like the dashboard, the screen surface is slightly angled towards the driver. The central display has a screen diagonal of 11.9 inches. Ergonomically located below the central display is a fingerprint scanner. A color head-up display can be ordered as optional equipment.

The modern, highly reduced design of the door panels frames both ends of the dashboard. The door center panel with integrated armrest evolves from a vertical surface into a horizontal orientation. Reflecting the design of the center console, the front section takes the form of a metallic high-tech element. It can be used as a grab or closing handle, and houses the power window controls. Another highlight is the floating control cluster, into which the door opener and seat adjustment controls are integrated.

The seat design of the new GLC plays with layers and contoured surfaces, lending them visual lightness. The head restraints and their connection to the backrest with an enclosed cover have been redesigned. The new GLC is available with MB-Tex in nappa-look dashboard and beltlines (optional, standard for AMG Line). Some trim elements have innovative surfaces. These include new interpretations of open-pored veneers in brown tones, as well as an open-pored, black wood veneer featuring fine, form-following inlays in real aluminum. Optionally available, direct ambience lighting with light guides replaces the standard indirect ambience lighting.

Intuitively operated and learn-capable: Latest generation of MBUX

Following the S-Class and C-Class, the new GLC also receives the second generation of the MBUX (MercedesBenz User Experience) infotainment system. The vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: On the LCD screens, brilliant images make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions.

The driver and central display offer a holistic, aesthetic experience. The information is presented in a clearly structured way. The appearance can be individualized with a total of three display styles (classic, sport, understated) and three modes (navigation, assistance, service). In addition, the GLC also offers off-road mode.

In "Classic" style, the driver is welcomed with a familiar display environment. The proven display of two tubes and alternating content in between provides all driving-related information.

In "sport", the color red dominates and the central rev counter is dynamically presented.

In "understated" style, the content is reduced to what is essential. In addition, both screens can be shown in seven color schemes with the ambience lighting. This creates an impressive color experience in the interior.

The "assistance mode" displays the traffic situation in real time and supplements it with important display information.

The new "off-road mode" makes specific content such as gradient, inclination, compass and steering angle visually tangible and, in conjunction with the optional 360-degree camera, offers the "transparent hood" function.

The full-screen navigation offers the driver the best possible guidance while driving. Augmented Video is available as optional equipment. A camera registers the surroundings in front of the vehicle. The central display shows the moving images and also superimposes virtual objects, information and markers. These include, traffic signs, directional arrows, lane-change recommendations and house numbers. This can make navigation much easier, especially in inner city areas.

Hey Mercedes: the increasingly clever voice assistant

The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" becomes more interactive and capable of learning by activating online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes". These include taking a telephone call, for example. "Hey Mercedes" also explains vehicle functions with the voice command "Help", and provides assistance, for example, when you want to connect your smartphone via Bluetooth or are looking for the first-aid kit. "Hey Mercedes" can even recognize the occupants by their voices.

Newsflash: Personalized news in MBUX

With the extension of the voice assistant Hey Mercedes by the new, "Newsflash" feature, Mercedes-Benz customers in the new GLC are always up to date with the news. A voice command is then sufficient for MBUX to issue a brief news report.

Music: Streaming and sound systems

With the "Online Music" service, Mercedes-Benz has fully integrated the largest music streaming providers into the MBUX Infotainment system. MBUX allows seamless access to the personal user profile at the linked music provider. In this way, customers not only have convenient access to their favorite songs and their own playlists, but also the opportunity to discover millions of songs and curated playlists.

Operation is intuitive using the MBUX voice assistant, touch controls on the steering wheel or directly on the central display. In addition to the standard sound system with a front bass woofer and four mid-range speakers, an optional extra is available:

Burmester® 3D surround sound system, specially configured for the GLC by this sound specialist. It comes with a total of 15 premium speakers: seven 50-watt mid-range speakers, four 20-watt tweeters, two 20-watt 3D speakers and two premium front bass speakers at 120 watts each. A 15channel amplifier drives all speakers fully actively with a total output of 710 watts. In addition, highquality sound presets, optimization via a digital signal processor, individual sound settings and staged operation bring the system to life. The metal speaker grilles bear the Burmester® lettering.

Further highlights: Head-up display and fingerprint sensor

A color head-up display can be ordered as optional equipment. The driver is presented with a virtual image measuring 9 x 3 inches and floating a good 10 feet in front of the hood. This is roughly equivalent to a 25-inch monitor. The head-up display consists of a full-color display module with a native resolution of 720 x 240 pixels, illuminated by high-power LEDs. A mirror optics unit projects the virtual image onto the windscreen and into the driver's field of vision. Sensor-controlled, the display brightness automatically adjusts to outside conditions.

With the fingerprint scanner, users can log in to MBUX quickly, conveniently and securely. This allows for personal settings and data such as favorites, last destinations and behavior-based predictions to be protected.

"Over-the-air" (OTA) updates: The very latest software

As soon as a new software update is available from Mercedes-Benz, a message appears in MBUX. Download and installation take place in the background. The user must then explicitly agree to activation of the update. This means that the vehicle always remains up to date. Features can also be uploaded to already sold vehicles with over-the-air updates. For data transmission, Mercedes-Benz relies on the high security standard provided by mobile radio technology and the communication module installed in the vehicle.

Powertrain: More electric than ever

The new GLC is available as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator. The engine range has four-cylinder units from the current FAME (Family of Modular Engines) Mercedes-Benz engine family.

The integrated starter-generator with the gas engine provides intelligent support in the low rpm range. In combination with turbocharging, this ensures excellent power delivery. The system includes the 48-volt electrical system, which enables functions such as "gliding", boost or recuperation and thus significant fuel savings. In addition, the engines start very quickly and comfortably with the help of the ISG, so that the startstop function is almost imperceptible to the driver, as is the transition from "gliding" with the engine stationary to powerful propulsion with engine power. When idling, the intelligent interaction between the ISG and the combustion engine ensures outstandingly smooth running.

Transmission: Automatic is standard equipment

The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission is standard equipment. This has been developed further for ISG adaptation: the electric motor and the power electronics are accommodated in the transmission housing, and thermal management of both components is carried out via the transmission cooling system. Previously necessary lines are therefore no longer required, which offers advantages in terms of installation space and weight. In addition, the gearbox has a higher efficiency.

Among other things, optimized interaction with the electric auxiliary oil pump reduces the delivery volume of the mechanical pump by 30 percent compared to its predecessor – helping to improve efficiency. Furthermore, it uses a new generation of the fully integrated transmission control with multicore processor and new design and connectivity technology. In addition to the increased computing power, the number of electrical interfaces has been drastically reduced.

All-wheel drive: Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC

With the latest 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, the new front-axle drive allows higher torque levels to be transferred, with an ideal axle load distribution for driving dynamics. This also has a considerable weight advantage compared to the axle drive of the preceding series. The longitudinal transfer case, which is also new, further reduces friction losses. It also has a closed oil circuit and does not require any additional cooling measures.

Four-cylinder gas engine with second-generation ISG

After the C-Class, the new GLC is the second Mercedes-Benz model series to receive the four-cylinder M 254 gas engine with integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG). The ISG provides up to 23 hp of additional power and 148 lb-ft more torque, can recuperate higher electrical outputs than a belt-driven starter generator, shifts the load point of the combustion engine and allows hybrid functions such as "gliding" with the engine switched off, boosting and recuperation. This makes the gas engines very efficient. In the M 254, Mercedes-Benz has also combined all the innovations of the modular engine family of four and sixcylinder gas engine in a single unit. They include NANOSLIDE® cylinder coating, CONICSHAPE® cylinder honing (trumpet honing) and the exhaust after treatment system positioned directly at the engine. The engine is characterized by superior power delivery, smooth running and excellent noise comfort.

The segmented dual-flow turbocharger has been completely redeveloped as a further development of the twin-scroll technology, for an even more spontaneous response. This turbocharger is the result of collaboration between Mercedes-Benz turbocharger development and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team. The technology transfer to series production sets new standards in terms of performance combined with maximum efficiency.

Suspension: comfort and agility

Key components of the GLC's dynamically designed suspension system are a new four-link suspension at the front and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. The standard suspension already provides a high level of suspension, ride and noise comfort, agile handling and driving enjoyment.

Driving assistance systems: stress-relief and support in hazardous situations

The latest generation of the Driving Assistance package contains additional and further improved functions. These reduce driver workload in day-to-day situations, for more comfortable and safe driving. When a dangerous situation is detected, the assistance systems are able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands. The operating principle of the systems is visualized on the driver display by a new display concept.

Further improved assistance systems - some examples:

On all types of roads – highways, country roads or in town – Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC can automatically maintain a preset distance from vehicles in front. A new feature is the ability to react to stationary vehicles on the road at speeds up to 60 mph (previously: 35 mph).

can automatically maintain a preset distance from vehicles in front. A new feature is the ability to react to stationary vehicles on the road at speeds up to 60 mph (previously: 35 mph). Active Steering Assist helps the driver to stay in lane at speeds up to 130 mph. New features: lane detection using an additional 360-degree camera, with particular advantages in the low speed range, significantly increased availability and cornering performance on back roads; increased lane centering on highways.

helps the driver to stay in lane at speeds up to 130 mph. New features: lane detection using an additional 360-degree camera, with particular advantages in the low speed range, significantly increased availability and cornering performance on back roads; increased lane centering on highways. In addition to conventionally posted speed limits, Traffic Sign Assist recognizes signs on overhead highway signs and at construction zones . The system recognizes even conditional signs, for example "in wet conditions", by evaluating all vehicle sensors.

. The system recognizes even conditional signs, for example "in wet conditions", by evaluating all vehicle sensors. The new Parking package with 360-degree camera offers the best all-round visibility and facilitates the parking process i.e. with assisted parking and unparking. The "transparent hood" now included as a new function makes slow maneuvering easier, and allows for more precise driving on rough terrain.

Sophisticated parking systems: Support during slow maneuvers

Thanks to more powerful environment sensors, the parking systems can better support the driver when maneuvering, thus improving safety and comfort. Integration into MBUX makes operation more intuitive and is supported by the visual display. Emergency braking functions also serve to protect other road users, and can increase road safety.

The Parking package with 360-degree camera, "transparent hood" (standard with GLC 300 4MATIC) and the functions of Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC are available as an optional extra. It offers the best possible all-round visibility and facilitates the parking process. The central display clearly shows the direct vehicle surroundings during the parking or maneuvering process. The display is composed of four individual camera images from the front, rear and both sides of the vehicle, and includes a virtual bird's eye view. In addition, the display shows different viewing angles of the front and rear. The driver decides whether to park manually or hand control over to Active Parking Assist.

Over hill and valley: Off-road with the GLC

Like its predecessor, the new GLC is explicitly designed for driving on rough terrain: it is prepared for this use in numerous details, and also offers several new features and systems. Standard equipment for the GLC 300 4MATIC includes an off-road driving mode and DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation). The new off-road screen has easier operation, there is clearer information thanks to the "transparent hood" and outstanding traction and handling safety by virtue of improved control systems.

The new off-road screen uses both displays for clearly arranged information. Among other things, the driver's display shows, inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-coordinates and a compass, as well as road speed and engine speed when operating with an internal combustion engine. The central display additionally shows the current position of the SUV on the terrain with uphill/downhill gradient and inclination and the steering angle of the front wheels. It also shows the tire pressure, tire temperature, current torque and output, and the engine and transmission oil temperature.

View beneath the vehicle: "Transparent hood"

The GLC also offers a "transparent hood": when the off-road mode is active, the central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and their steering position. The view is composed of the images from the 360-degree camera. There are two views: under the vehicle and looking ahead. At speeds up to 5 mph the "transparent hood", i.e. the view under the vehicle, is shown. From 5 to 12 mph the system shows the view ahead. The camera image is switched off at higher speeds. The "transparent hood" is extremely helpful: it enables the driver to recognize obstacles such as large stones or deep potholes in their path at an early stage. The optional Parking package with 360-degree camera is a prerequisite for the "transparent hood", this feature is standard for the GLC 300 4MATIC.

High passive safety

The GLC is available on all continents. Whether in right or left-hand drive, with gas engine, diesel engine or as a plug-in hybrid: When it comes to crash safety, all models meet the typically high Mercedes safety standards.

Together with the familiar PRE-SAFE® protection concepts for frontal and rear impacts, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side (available in conjunction with the Driving Assistance package Plus) forms a virtual crumple zone around the vehicle. As only a limited crumple zone is available in a side impact, PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side (availability depending on selected equipment) can move the affected driver or front passenger away from the danger even before the crash as soon as the system detects that a side collision is immediately imminent. For this purpose, air chambers in the side bolsters of the front seat backrest are inflated in fractions of a second.

All in all, the GLC's safety concept is based on an intelligently designed body with a particularly rigid passenger cell, selectively deformable crash structures and situational interaction between the seat belts, belt tensioners and airbag systems. In addition to legal requirements, the vehicle also fulfils internal Mercedes-Benz test requirements and test criteria that are derived from real accidents.

Extensive crash simulations were used to configure the vehicle structure in such a way that the occupants are particularly well protected in the event of a crash. The bodyshell concept incorporates all areas - front structure, passenger cell, side walls and floor assembly. It is implemented through the design and construction of the body components, a stress-related material mix and appropriate wall thicknesses in highly stressed areas. The overall concept leads to homogeneous load distributions and high energy absorption with moderate deceleration acting on the occupants. In addition, sufficient protective space can be provided for the occupants.

Aerodynamics: Now Cd = 0.29

From around 35 mph, air resistance exceeds the total of all other driving resistances and is a main control factor for saving fuel and reducing CO2 emissions. The air resistance is significantly influenced by the drag coefficient (Cd) and the frontal area (A). The noise level in the vehicle is also increasingly dominated by wind noise at higher speeds. Optimization of the vehicle with respect to aerodynamic drag and wind noise was carried out with the help of extensive digital flow simulations (CFD - Computational Fluid Dynamics), as well as tests with real vehicles in the aeroacoustics wind tunnel.

In its aerodynamically most favorable configuration, the minimal drag coefficient of the GLC is Cd = 0.29. This makes it two tenths better than its predecessor (Cd = 0.31) – a notable advance for an SUV with conventional drive. The frontal area is 27.9 square feet.

Many factors contribute to the improved aerodynamics of the new GLC. The most important measures include the following:

Air control system with two levels (radiator grille and front bumper) with aerodynamically optimized basic ventilation position for maximum aerodynamic performance

Ideally positioned and aerodynamically/aero acoustically optimized beltline mirror

Aerodynamic design of the roof spoiler and integrated side spoilers

Side spoiler lips in the rear lights

Optimized wheel spoilers at front and rear

Aerodynamic cladding on the spring control arms (if steel suspension)

An optimized underbody paneling concept

Aerodynamically optimized wheels

Noise comfort: Quiet and pleasant acoustics

The new GLC is a pleasantly quiet vehicle with a serene sound signature and very low rolling wind noise. This was achieved with acoustic optimization of the bodyshell and sophisticated sound insulation. An acoustic membrane in the windshield is standard equipment. The optionally available, acoustically effective thermal insulation glass meets even higher comfort expectations. The driver's door window is of acoustically effective laminated glass. Detailed fine-tuning further enhances the level of "Noise - Vibration - Harshness" (NVH). All the acoustic measures jointly contribute to the "welcome home" atmosphere that is typical of Mercedes-Benz. Three examples:

Large parts of the upper bodyshell structure are filled with very light and highly effective acoustic foam. Elimination of the cavities noticeably reduces the noise level compared to the preceding model.

The metal sheets of the drive tunnel cover and flanks are lined with acoustic material. This NVH technology in the bodyshell particularly reduces noise from the drive system.

The development work on the bodyshell particularly focused on rigidity and strength. Among other things, the proportion of ultra-high-strength and hot-formed steels and sheet blanks with variable wall thicknesses (tailored rolled blanks) has been increased compared to the preceding series.

Discreet acoustic feedback indicating the current power delivery additionally enhances the harmonious character of the vehicle. The low, well-balanced exterior noise as well as the acoustics in the interior underline the high perceived value of the new GLC.

General noise optimization, especially in the high-frequency range, was also achieved through numerous detailed measures. A few examples: modified door and window seal sections; flexible inner door cavity struts for optimum contact with the adjacent window guide rail; reduction of component vibrations in the doors by increasing the structural rigidity of the door body.

Spotlight: The new exterior mirror

As a particularly good example, the exterior mirror illustrates the high development standard of the new GLC with respect to aerodynamics and aeroacoustics. The GLC now has beltline mirrors instead of the previous stem mirrors. The most favorable mirror position on the exterior door panel was identified, and the mirror base was then aerodynamically and aero acoustically improved. The effects are manifold: the air flows around the vehicle with even less turbulence, which improves the Cd figure. In addition, the wind noise at the new exterior mirror is lower, so that the side acoustics in the interior are even more pleasant.

What sounds simple in terms of results required extensive consultations between the departments involved regarding every detail, for example design, material choice, position and sealing. From the early development phase, simulations made a major contribution and provided findings that were directly adopted in the hardware design. Further improvements to the weather seals were made by computer tomography when prototype vehicles became available. The aim was to offer the smallest possible surface to the slipstream, and therefore ensure significantly better overall aerodynamics and aeroacoustics compared to the preceding model.

DIGITAL LIGHT: Extremely powerful with optional projection functions

The new GLC has LED High Performance headlamps as standard. DIGITAL LIGHT is available as an optional extra. This revolutionary headlamp technology allows new functions such as the projection of auxiliary markings and warning symbols onto the road. DIGITAL LIGHT contains a light module in each headlamp, with three extremely powerful light-emitting diodes (LEDs) whose light is refracted and directed with the help of 1.3 million micro-mirrors. This corresponds to a total resolution of more than 2.6 million pixels.

With its dynamics and precision, DIGITAL LIGHT creates almost unlimited possibilities for high-resolution and targeted light distribution according to the ambient conditions. The technology in the headlamp is controlled very dynamically depending on the situation. Camera and sensor systems in the vehicle recognize other road users, while powerful computers evaluate the data and digital maps in milliseconds and give DIGITAL LIGHT the commands for adapted light distribution in all situations. The result is excellent visibility for the driver without impairing that of other road users or dazzling oncoming traffic. This also applies to the ULTRA RANGE high beam. The aim here is not to set new records for headlamp range, but to achieve the best possible visibility and brilliance without glare thanks to an innovative overall concept.

DIGITAL LIGHT with projection function is available as an option. This innovation offers extra safety for the driver, especially when driving at night, and allows communication with other road users. A few examples:

DIGITAL LIGHT can make driving safer by projecting symbols and animations

The intelligent technology highlights pedestrians in the danger zone with a spotlight function and clarifies their position with projected direction points.

The DIGITAL LIGHT projection functions that are allowed in different countries can vary. The integrated geofencing helps the driver to comply with legal regulations in every country. When the vehicle crosses a national border, the functions of DIGITAL LIGHT are automatically adapted to the applicable regulations. While the corresponding projections can still be activated in the multimedia system, the function is suppressed while the vehicle remains in that country.

DIGITAL LIGHT's digital intelligence also communicates with the driver. For example, when unlocking the vehicle the driver is greeted with a light display by the headlamps and rear lights ("Coming home"), and when locking the vehicle it bids them farewell ("Leaving home"). The customer can switch the animation function on and off via MBUX, and choose between different animations.

Comfort appointments: Improvements in many details

The ambience lighting available for the GLC creates an individual feel-good atmosphere in the vehicle interior by day and night. New functions improve comfort and safety compared to the preceding model. Standard equipment includes the premium ambience lighting with optical fibers. The functions also include the following:

High-quality interior light, for example after unlocking the vehicle

Dimming of the interior light when opening a door, to allow for the different brightness perceptions of passengers

Ambience lighting extending from the dashboard to the rear doors

64 colors

Ten brightness levels

Three brightness zones

Additional variations using programs, color themes and effects

The optional Enhanced Ambient Lighting also provides direct ambience lighting. In contrast to indirect lighting, no surfaces are illuminated here, as precise light lines emphasize the contour of the corresponding area.

The new GLC is available with a new panoramic sunroof as an optional extra. The lined cross-strut is slimmer than in the previous version, providing an almost uninterrupted view through the larger glass roof area. If required, the panoramic sunroof can be covered with a roller blind.

Standard equipment: significantly upgraded

Based on the luxury strategy of Mercedes-Benz, the standard equipment of the new GLC has been significantly upgraded and offers the customer a highly attractive vehicle right from the start. Popular features such as the large displays, smartphone integration, wireless charging and heated front seats are equipped as standard. In addition, the packaging logic has been considerably simplified to reduce the effort of choosing from numerous individual options. Functional features that are frequently ordered together are now bundled into equipment packages on the basis of actual buyer behavior. There are only very few functional options available beyond this. Where design options such as paint finish, upholstery, trim and wheels are concerned, customers can configure their vehicles individually as before.

GUARD 360°: Intelligent vehicle protection

The GUARD 360° vehicle protection package provides all-round monitoring. It comprises an anti-theft alarm system plus tow-away protection which is able to detect changes in position. Movement in the vehicle interior also triggers visual and acoustic warnings. Mercedes me theft and parking collision detection informs the owner via an app. GUARD 360° vehicle protection Plus also includes vehicle locating in the event of theft, as well as emergency key deactivation.

Dimensional concept and practical details: great day-to-day operating convenience

The key dimensions of the new GLC emphasize the SUV's even more dynamic and powerful appearance. With a length of 185.7 inches, it is 2.4 inches longer and 0.16 inches lower than its predecessor. The track widths have been increased by 0.24 at the front (now 64.1 inches) and 0.91 inches at the rear (now: 64.6 inches). The increased vehicle length benefits the wheelbase (plus 0.59 inches to 113.7 inches) and the overhangs at the front (plus 0.59 inches) and rear (plus 1.3 inches).

The vehicle width has remained the same at 74.4 inches. The new beltline exterior mirrors make a major contribution to overall vehicle aerodynamics. In its aerodynamically most favorable configuration, the minimal drag coefficient of the GLC is Cd = 0.29, two decimal points better than the predecessor (Cd = 0.31).

The trunk capacity benefits from the larger rear overhang and has increased significantly to 21.9 cu ft (+ 2.5 cu-ft compared to the preceding model). This is noticeable in day-to-day driving, also during long journeys with the family or for everyday transport requirements. The rear seat backrest can be split-folded in a 40:20:40 ratio. Electrically operated unlocking of the rear seat backrest is done by push-button switches on the left and right side of the rear seat backrest, or via controls in the load compartment. After unlocking, the backrest sections can be folded forward. They can then be folded back into the sitting position by hand. In addition, the rear seat backrests can be adjusted to a 10-degree steeper cargo position. In conjunction with the standard Load Comfort package, the rear seat backrests can be folded electrically and the load compartment roller blind can be opened and closed electrically

The GLC has the EASY-PACK tailgate as standard. This opens or closes conveniently at the touch of a button: using the button on the ignition key, the switch in the driver's door or the unlocking handle on the tailgate. More operating convenience: as in the preceding model, the roller blind and the dividing net are in two sections. The roller blind can now be stowed under the load compartment floor and the folded dividing net in a bag.

Key dimensions:

GLC X 254 Preceding model Difference Exterior dimensions (in) Length 185.7 183.3 +2.4 Width 74.4 74.4 0 Width incl. exterior mirrors 81.7 82.5 -0.8 Height 64.6 64.7 -0.1 Wheelbase 113.7 113.1 +0.6 Track, front 64.1 63.8 +0.3 Track, rear 65.6 63.7 +1.9 Interior dimensions (in) Max. headroom, front, driver 41.3 41.9 -0.6 Headroom in the rear 39.65 39.61 +0.04 Legroom, front 40.7 40.8 -0.1 Legroom, rear 37.4 37.3 +0.1 Elbow room, front 59.0 59.0 0 Elbow room, rear 58.3 58.0 +0.3 Shoulder room, front 57.3 57.2 +0.1 Shoulder room, rear 56.6 56.5 +0.1 Luggage capacity acc. to VDA (cu-ft) 21.9 19.4 +2.5

Highly flexible and comprehensively digitized

Production of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC

International production start of the new GLC at three locations: The successful midsize SUV will roll off the production line in Germany at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen and soon at the Sindelfingen plant. The start of production at the plant in Beijing (China) is also planned for this year.

The lead plant in Bremen has been responsible for the GLC and its predecessor models since 2008, while the GLC has been built in Beijing since 2011. Due to the popularity of the current segment leader in the midsize SUV segment and the expected high demand for the new GLC, Sindelfingen has now been added as a third production site. The international ramp-up is taking place in close, digitally supported cooperation between the three plants. In the process, Mercedes-Benz's highly flexible production system makes it possible to assemble different models and powertrains on a single production line. This enables the plant to adapt to changes in customer demand at any time.

Maximum transparency: digital production ecosystem MO360

Thanks to comprehensive digitalization with the Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations (MO360) production ecosystem and the consistent application of Industry 4.0 technologies, the Bremen, Beijing and Sindelfingen plants operate flexibly and highly efficiently. The MO360 digital ecosystem comprises a family of software applications connected by common interfaces and uniform user interfaces. At both the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen and the Sindelfingen plant, the "Digital Shop Floor Management" application is used in all trades - from the press shop to the body shop and surface finishing to assembly. This allows all production data to be tracked in real time. With the MO360 application QUALITY LIVE, the production of a vehicle can be checked in real time. QUALITY LIVE accesses all data collected during the production process.

Sustainable production

The company's goal is to at least halve CO₂ emissions per passenger car over the entire life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020. The most important components for this are the electrification of the vehicle fleet, charging with green electricity, improving battery technology and extensive use of recycled materials and renewable energies in production.

Mercedes-Benz has been producing CO2-neutrally in all of its own plants worldwide this year and has also been purchasing electricity in Germany that comes exclusively from renewable sources since this year. A green power supply contract ensures the purchase of electricity from renewable energies at all times. In addition, the company aims to increase renewable energy at its sites. By the end of next year, solar plants with an output of more than 11 MWp are to go into operation. By 2025, Mercedes-Benz will invest a triple- digit million euros amount in the installation of photovoltaic systems. By 2030, it is planned to cover more than 70 percent of the energy demand in production with renewable energies. This is to be achieved by expanding solar and wind energy at its own locations and by concluding further corresponding power purchase agreements.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC / GLC 300 RWD

Engine

Number of cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line Displacement cc 1999 Rated output hp 258 at engine speed rpm 5800 Add. Output (Boost) hp 23 Rated torque Lb-ft 295 at engine speed rpm 2000-3200 Add. Torque (Boost) Lb-ft 148 Compression ratio 10.0:1 Mixture formation High-pressure injection

Power transmission

Drive/front:rear distribution All-wheel - 45:55/ Rear Wheel Drive Transmission 9G-TRONIC Gear ratios 1./2./3./4./5./6./7./8./9./Reverse 5.35/3.24/2.25/1.64/1.21/1.00/0.87/0.72/0.60/R1 4.80

Suspension

Front axle Four-link steel suspension with selective damping system Rear axle Independent multilink suspension with selective damping system Braking system Internally ventilated disk brakes at front and rear Steering Speed-dependent, electro-mechanical direct steering (rack-and-pinion) Wheels 8J x 18 H2 ET 32.5 Tires 235/60 R 18

Dimensions and weights

Wheelbase in 113.7 Front/rear track in 64.1/65.6 Length/width/height in 185.7/74.4/64.6 Turning circle ft 38.7 Boot capacity, VDA Cu-ft 21.9

Performance