Nissan announces the start of sales for the full-electric LEAF model. The 2021 lineup comes with enhanced safety features and tons of drivetrain system refinements.

What is also new for the 2021 model is the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System, named Canto by Nissan. AVAS has been exclusively designed to transmit artificially simulated driving sounds to alert the passengers of certain situations. Also, the system will alert all road users of the approaching electric vehicle.

After engineering the ‘Canto' sound, we installed it to the LEAF MY21 to enable us to carry out both subjective and objective evaluations to better match the expectations of the European customer. It was important that we not only created a sound that aligned with the new regulations, but also matched Nissan's brand image. We have always been pioneers in safety and innovation and it is great to know we are helping to shape the future of electrification, Noted Paul Speed-Andrews, Noise and Vibration Development Manager at Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

Furthermore, LEAF MY21 offers the perfect blend of smart technologies, connectivity, and sustainability. Some of the included utility and safety systems are In-Car Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Blind Spot Intervention (IBSI), Intelligent Rear View Mirror (IRVM) as an option on N-Connecta and Tekna trim levels.