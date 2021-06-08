The new Lambo Essenza SCV12 is the first vehicle on the market that features carbon fiber roll cage homologated according to the FIA Hypercar safety standards. This achievement is the result of the Lambo team's 30 years of experience in the study and practice of composite materials in the automotive field.

The special chassis model is produced in Lamborghini's CFK Department in Sant'Agata Bolognese, the division that also produces the Aventador lineup.

The testing requirements are extremely rigorous and require both static and dynamic examinations. This means the technicians have modified the structure after tons of tests and have managed to present us with the optimal result.

As it comes to the cage itself, it features a reinforced structure that can withstand a force of over 12 tons. There have been more than 20 static tests conducted aided some modifications and improvements to be carried out to the chassis, pedals, belts, and fuel tank. The dynamic tests, on the other hand, have contributed to enhancing the overall rigidity and safety within the cage.

Furthermore, the decision to incorporate an entire carbon fiber roll cage, instead of a steel one has allowed the engineering team to reduce the overall weight of any vehicle with such a cage, and also ensure optimal driving comfort, all along with enhancing the overall driver's safety.

Within the Essenza SCV12, the driver sits on an OMP FIA 8862 homologated seat, mounted on carbon fiber cradles designed by Squadra Corse and produced in Lamborghini's CFK laboratories. The seat is lowered, compared to the road models and the driver and passenger benefit from one more layer of protection – the two side-impact guards contribute to a safer and more pleasurable ride.

The first units of Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 were delivered to customers in April 2021, and the dedicated program of track events will start at the end of June.