Vauxhall's latest Combo Life is almost here and as it seems, it would showcase brand's ambitions to deliver us a spacious, flexible and practical vehicle that is worth the checkout. Especially created for families and these so-called empty nesters, the Combo Life would be available in two trim levels: Design and Energy. These second models, the Energy ones could further be specified with five- or seven-seat combination. Also, all models can be chosen with standard or XL wheelbase and, of course, there are engines to choose from. So, let's see something more about this bad boy, shall we?

First of all, there is this entry-level trim level, Design, which offers the aid of a 1.2-liter 110hp Turbo Start/Stop power unit, paired to a six-speed manual models. It also offers air conditioning, DAB Radio with USB ad Bluetooth audio streaming and neat 16-inch steel wheels with sweet wheel covers.

Going up in the range, the Energy unit comes with the same engine-gearbox system, but also includes higher level of equipment, including 8-inch color touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors. On the other hand, the seven-seat model ensures 35/30/35 split-folding second-row seats with fold-flat facility, removable third-row seats and two additional foldable tables with cup-holders. Sweet!

Exterior design

Let's talk about looks, shall we? First of all, this guy stands out from the crowd with is overall eye-catching expression. It features both elegant curves and rounded corners, neat line curves and straightforward presence. This one comes with shorter front overhang and higher bonnet and at the same time features this well-known Vauxhall spirit with numerous details that enrich the looks and enhance the beauty of the machine.

Interior design

The cabin is designed to be fully driver-oriented. Controls are easy to reach, while the central console is divided in three areas – each one is handy and also easy to use. On the other hand, the infotainment system dominates the upper part and makes an eye-catching expression with both heating and ventilation controls. And being a family vehicle, the Combo Life features ample space and storage points for any kind of luggage and goodies. Sweet!

