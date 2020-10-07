Vauxhall has confirmed prices and specifications for the all-new Mokka and the 100% electric Mokka-e, with order books now open.

The new Mokka will start from £20,735 in SE trim, while prices for the Mokka-e start from £30,840 for SE Nav Premium models after the Government Plug-in Car Grant (PICG)*. With orders now open, deliveries are set to begin in April 2021.

The all-new Mokka and Mokka-e represent the first step in Vauxhall's bold new design language. Both vehicles feature Vauxhall's innovative Vizor front end with a single module that contains the new Griffin logo and LED headlights. The Vauxhall Vizor will be a key feature of all future Vauxhall models.

Customers can choose from a range of striking new colors – including Mamba Green, Voltaic Blue, and Power Red – and a combination of contrasting roof and bonnet colors available) for a personalized look.

Built on the Common Modular Platform (CMP), the new Mokka is up to 120kg lighter than the outgoing model, with a more responsive and agile chassis thanks to improved body stiffness. All models provide up to 350-litres of boot space with the rear seats in place, regardless of powertrain.

Inside, the new Mokka and Mokka-e continue Vauxhall's new pure and bold design philosophy with the launch of the Pure Panel display. A single panel features two wide screens, which measure up to 10- and 12-inches in size, with both tilted to towards the driver for ease of use and access. The system comes with the latest infotainment features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The new Mokka is available with an all-electric powertrain – the Mokka-e – or highly efficient petrol and diesel engines.

All Mokka-e models feature a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm of torque as standard. The Mokka-e also comes with a standard 11kW on-board charger. Under preliminary WLTP tests, the Mokka-e has a range of up to 201 miles from a single charge.

Customers can choose between three driving modes, Normal, Eco, and Sport to suit their driving requirements and energy consumption. Supporting up to 100kW rapid DC charging, up to 80% charge takes just 30 minutes in the all-new Mokka-e, with the lithium-ion battery guaranteed by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

The following petrol and diesel engines are also available in the new Mokka:

Petrol

1.2L Turbo 100PS 6-speed manual

1.2L Turbo 130PS 6-speed manual

1.2L Turbo 130PS 8-Speed automatic

Diesel

1.5L Turbo D 110PS 6-speed manual

The all-new Mokka range starts from SE trim, while Mokka-e models start from SE Nav Premium trim.

All SE models feature 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED lights, and Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Alert as standard.

Sporty SRi models add 18-inch wheels, a black roof and dark tinted rear windows, a black Griffin logo across the Vizor panel, Adaptive Cruise Control, and heated front seats. SRi Nav Premium trim adds satellite navigation and a 10-inch touchscreen and 12-inch driver instrument cluster, which is the best execution of the Pure Panel, alongside front and rear parking sensors and a 180-degree camera.

Elite Nav models come with 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors and a 180-degree camera, Vauxhall Connect, Adaptive Cruise Control, and satellite navigation as well as heated front seats and steering wheel. Moving up to Elite Nav Premium adds a 10-inch touchscreen and a 12-inch drive instrument cluster, alongside front parking sensors.

Top of the range Ultimate Nav models come with Keyless entry & start, a wireless mobile phone charging, 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen and 12-inch driver instrument cluster as standard. Also included are LED Matrix headlamps.

Limited-edition Launch Edition models come with the Park & Go pack with advanced park assist and a full leather interior.