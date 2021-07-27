Vauxhall expands the Griffin lineup and offers an extended list of standard specs and tons of personalization options for the Corsa-e and Crossland models.

The Griffin variants bring a number of cool technologies and safety features, including heated seats and heated steering wheel, as well as semi-autonomous safety features such as Automatic Emergency City Braking and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Vauxhall already offers Griffin versions of Corsa, Astra, and Grandland X.

Vauxhall Corsa-e Griffin

New Corsa-e Griffin models benefit from semi-autonomous safety features including Automatic Emergency City Braking and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Also included are Speed Sign Recognition and Forward Collision Alert, as well as Driver Drowsiness Detection.

Furthermore, new Corsa-e Griffin models come with a Multimedia Navi system which features a 7-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation with European-wide coverage. Also standard is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, alongside a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic lights, and windscreen wipers. Corsa-e Griffin models also feature 17-inch bi-color alloy wheels, a black roof, and A-pillars alongside dark tinted rear windows and LED front fog lights.

All Corsa-e models come with a 50kWh battery and 100kW (136PS) electric motor, capable of covering up to 209 miles from a single charge.

Vauxhall Crossland Griffin

Inside, New Crossland Griffin models benefit from Vauxhall's 7-inch Multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as heated front seats and a heated leather-covered steering wheel. Griffin variants also feature ambient interior lighting and come standard with automatic windscreen wipers and LED headlights, alongside lane departure warning and speed sign recognition technologies.

New Crossland Griffin models come standard with 17-inch black five twin-spoke alloy wheels, black painted door mirrors, a contrasting color roof as well as chrome effect upper window moldings.

New Crossland Griffin models are available with Vauxhall's efficient 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines.