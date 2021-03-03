Volkswagen ID.3 has received another prestigious award. This time frat the UK Car of the Year Awards 2021 event, in the segment "Best Small Hatch". This marks the tenth time the model receives recognition.

The judging panel has praised the ID.3 for its numerous advanced features, including design, practicality and interior space. In fact, a key for the victory was that the jury recognized VW's devotion to bringing e-mobility to the masses and remains faithful to the idea that was first introduced back in 2016. The ease of use and the overall familiar characteristics were also praised.

This year's show saw that ID.3 gained even more breadth of appeal by the additional battery and the extended list of customizable features. At the same time, the ID.4, Volkswagen's first fully-electric SUV is already available to order by UK customers in its 1st Edition trim.

As it seems, Volkswagen remains true to its dedication to ensuring a greener future by constantly revealing new technologies and upgrading old ones. The case with the ID.3 lineup is the same – we see constant improvement and tons of goodies coming our way all the time. This is why we believe VW remains one of the leaders in the uprising EV segment. Not only such approaches are in dire need for the world, but also shows how an enterprise can quickly change so it can be of service to a brighter cause.