Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Grey Edition (2023)

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Grey Edition

Volkswagen is launching the T-Roc Cabriolet as a limited “Edition Grey” small series. The car for open-top driving features a special matt paint finish in the colour Indium Grey as well as interior and exterior accents in black. The special-edition model also includes numerous driver assist systems and a range of high-quality equipment, with a price advantage of up to 1,400 euros. The first cars in the limited edition of 999 vehicles will be delivered from February 2023.

Matt paintwork is the trend of the times and emphasises sporty elegance. Volkswagen already launched its first model with matt paintwork last year with the T-Roc “Edition Blue”. The character of the new T-Roc Cabriolet “Edition Grey” is now also defined by this special paintwork. Instead of a gloss paint finish, the basic paintwork in Indium Grey has a matt clear coat. This offers the same level of protection as the conventional clear coat, particularly with respect to its resistance to ultraviolet radiation and stone chipping.

Black accents for a special appearance. The sporty R-Line specification (including sports running gear and progressive steering) provides the basis for the new special edition model. The standard equipment also includes the Black Style design package with black trim strips and mirror covers and a black rear spoiler. The door handles and T-Roc lettering on the rear are also in Deep Black. Black-painted 18-inch wheels in Grange Hill design round off the overall appearance.

Extensive technical equipment as standard. The “Edition Grey” special-edition model comes with convenient assist systems and attractive equipment details as standard. These include:

Discover Media navigation system (including Streaming and Internet),

IQ.DRIVE driver assist package, including the semi-automated driving assistance Travel Assist, the lane keeping system Lane Assist and the lane change system Side Assist

IQ. LIGHT LED matrix headlights, including advanced main-beam control Dynamic Light Assist

Winter package, including heated steering wheel

Rear view camera system

2023 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Grey Edition

The special-edition model offers savings of up to 1,400 euros compared with the R-Line equipment.

The model is also optionally available with the additional Edition Plus package. Among other things, this includes:

Black 19-inch wheels in Suzuka design,

Adaptive chassis control DCC,

Discover Pro navigation system,

BeatsAudio sound system.

The price advantage here is 2,400 euros.

Limited edition. The small series of the T-Roc Cabriolet is limited to 999 vehicles. The numbering is shown on a sill panel moulding designed especially for this special-edition model. The T-Roc Cabriolet “Edition Grey” (with 1.5 TSI 110 kW / 150 PS) is priced at 46,470 euros in the “Edition” base specification or 51,600 euros with the “Edition Plus” package Deliveries are expected to start in February 2023.

The T-Roc – a model of success. More than one million vehicles sold since the market introduction in 2017 speak for themselves: the T-Roc is a bestseller and a main pillar in the product range of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. For open-air fans, VW has additionally offered the T-Roc Cabriolet since 2019. With their powerful design, top quality, outstanding equipment (also including the Digital Cockpit as standard) and high-performance assist systems, both models set standards in the high-volume segment. Proven core models such as the T-Roc, Golf and Tiguan provide a decisive basis for the success of Volkswagen in the transformation of the company.