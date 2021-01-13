Volvo's award-winning XC60 mid-size SUV is now available with a full range of electrified powertrains. The former World Car of the Year is offered purely with hybrid power, from mild-hybrid petrols and diesels to petrol-electric plug-in hybrids.

Mild-hybrid powertrains Every mild-hybrid powertrain in the XC60 range combines a powerful 2.0-litre engine with a 48-volt battery and a KERS kinetic energy recovery system to reduce fuel consumption and improve driveability and response, especially at low speeds. An integrated starter generator also provides faster, quieter restarting of the engine.

This mild-hybrid set-up can be combined with front-wheel drive in the 197hp B4 diesel and 250hp B5 petrol for optimum efficiency, or with all-wheel-drive for extra stability and security, especially in slippery conditions. The 235hp B5 diesel and 300hp B6 petrol mild-hybrids are offered exclusively with all-wheel drive.

Extensive plug-in hybrid range The XC60 is available with three plug-in hybrid powertrains. These combine a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine that drives the front wheels and an electric motor that powers the rears, ensuring the plug-in hybrid's exceptional efficiency is twinned with the reassurance of all-wheel drive.

Recently introduced to the XC60 range, the entry-level plug-in is the Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T6. Despite having a total of 340hp from its petrol engine and electric motor for stirring performance when needed, its high-voltage battery enables it to travel up to 32 miles on electric power alone, with no tailpipe emissions and without using a drop of petrol. Its CO2 emissions from 55g/km are the lowest of any XC60, while WLTP Combined fuel economy is up to 113.0mpg. It also sits in the 14% BIK band for company car tax, making it a cost-effective choice for company car drivers.

The Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T6 is available in popular R-Design and Inscription trim levels, along with keenly priced Inscription Expression (£50,695 on-the-road), which makes a plug-in hybrid XC60 more accessible than ever.

Sitting above the T6 is the 390hp Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8, which is available in highly specified R-Design Pro and Inscription Pro form. The range-topper is the 405hp Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T8 Polestar Engineered, which has a series of powertrain, suspension and brake upgrades to make it the most dynamic of all XC60s.

Every plug-in hybrid XC60 has a 11.6kWh high-voltage battery that can be completely recharged in as little as two and a half hours.

An XC60 for all tastes Steve Beattie, Volvo Car UK Head of Sales, said: "The XC60 has always had the perfect blend of luxury, technology and safety, and now, thanks to the latest advanced hybrid powertrains, it has broader appeal for both private buyers and company car drivers.