Today, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen Passenger Cars present the all-new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo. The two zero-tailpipe emission vehicles transfer the design of one of the greatest automobile icons—the T1 Microbus—to the era of electric mobility. The short overhangs, spacious interior and available two-tone color palette pay homage to the past, while the high-tech interior, progressive and sustainably crafted design features, and EV technology marks it clearly as a vehicle of the future.

The ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo will come onto the market in the first few European countries in the third quarter of this year. The features and specifications that follow apply to European models; details for the U.S. version will be available closer to launch.

With the ID. Buzz, the Volkswagen Group further accelerates its transformation into one of the leading suppliers of electric vehicles. As with other models of Volkswagen's all-electric family, the new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are based on the Group's Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). The MEB is the world's first scalable large-production-run platform, and it provides the basis across the brands for all sorts of different models and segments. At present, 30 percent of all electric vehicles in the Group are already based on the MEB. By 2025, it's planned to be more than 80 percent. For Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the all-electric ID. Buzz is an important building block in order to continually help reduce the carbon footprint of the whole product portfolio.

The first European versions of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo will come to market with a high-voltage lithium-ion battery providing gross energy content of 82 kWh (77 kWh net). With its twelve modules, the battery system supplies a 201 horsepower electric motor, which drives the rear axle. Maximum torque of 229 lb-ft is instantly available and the top speed is electronically limited to 90 mph. More battery versions with various power output levels are expected to follow in 2023.

The battery is mounted in the floor of the vehicle, giving the ID. Buzz agile handling for a vehicle of its size. The charging power when using alternating current (AC) is 11 kW. Via a CCS plug connector at a DC fast-charging station (direct current), the charging power increases to as much as 170 kW. With DC-fast charging, the battery charge level rises from 5 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Using the latest software, the ID. Buzz model line will offer the Plug & Charge function in the future.

For Europe, bi-directional charging will enable the new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo to feed power that they don't need into the domestic grid (vehicle-to-home). In the future, this can also make the power available for stabilizing the grid. The power transfer and communication take place via an optional DC bi-directional wall box.

Exterior

The ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are launching in Europe this year in the normal-wheelbase form. In 2023, extended wheelbase versions of both ID. Buzz models will arrive on the European market: the U.S. version, arriving in 2024, will be based off the long-wheelbase passenger model.

The standard wheelbase measures 2,988 mm (117.6 in), and both ID. Buzz models are 4,712 mm (185.5 in) long and 1,985 mm (78.1 in) wide, excluding wing mirrors. The ID. Buzz is 1,937 mm (76.3 in) high, while the cargo version is 1,938 mm due to slight differences in the chassis.

The short body overhangs are possible because the zero-tailpipe emission vehicle's electric drive system is built in a very space-efficient way. The advantages of this include maximum space utilization, more compact overall dimensions than a comparable model with a conventional drive system, and an unusually small turning circle for this vehicle class—just 11.1 meters (36.4 ft).

"The T1 – an icon of the 1950s – represents freedom and the democratization of mobility. With the ID. Buzz, we are transferring the T1 DNA to the present day and thus into the era of electric mobility and sustainability", says Jozef Kabaň, Head of Volkswagen Design. The looks of the ID. Buzz concept car shown in Detroit in 2017 have been closely followed for the production version. Kabaň adds: "We very consciously ensured that we were not making another T1. The ID. Buzz shows that it is successfully transferring the genes and stylistic elements of that iconic vehicle into the digital era." That includes extremely short body overhangs, maximum space utilization on a minimal vehicle footprint, splitting the bodywork design into upper and lower levels, the unmistakable front end with its V-shaped "hood" between the charismatic headlights, and the unique rear section.

The ID. Buzz makes full use of LEDs. At the front, it's the charismatically styled headlights, daytime running lights, and a slim lateral bar between the headlights. In an homage to the T1, the VW logo is much larger than all other current Volkswagens. At the back, the ID. Buzz has horizontally arranged LED taillights, which are connected to one another by a full-width light strip for the first time on a Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles model.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be offering the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo—as is the tradition for the Microbus—both in the base colors and in various two-tone paintwork finishes for European markets. The spectrum consists of a total of eleven color variants: seven single-color options—‘Candy White', ‘Mono Silver', ‘Lime Yellow', ‘Starlight Blue', ‘Energetic Orange', ‘Bay Leaf Green', and ‘Deep Black'—and four two-tone options. On two-tone ID. Buzz models, the upper section, including roof and V-shaped hood, is finished in ‘Candy White', while the areas below the character line are in a choice of four shades: ‘Lime Yellow', ‘Starlight Blue', ‘Energetic Orange' or ‘Bay Leaf Green'. Exterior mirrors and door handles are finished in body color.

Both European ID. Buzz versions will come with 18-inch steel wheels as standard. On passenger vehicle models, aluminum-alloy wheels are available in sizes ranging from 18 to 21 inches.

Interior

The ID. Buzz features a spacious cabin, which maximizes utility and comfort, while dazzling with high-tech features and an interplay of colors and materials.

The standard length ID. Buzz will launch with five seats. Driver and front-seat passenger sit on individual seats with adjustable armrests (standard on the inside, optional on the outside). Integrated into the backrests of each front seat is a side thorax airbag, and in the driver's seat there is also a center airbag, which in the event of a crash protects the driver and front-seat passenger from hitting each other. In top trims, the seats are completely electrically adjustable and have both memory and massage functions. Front seats can be adjusted up to 245 mm (9.6 in) forward and aft, and 61.5 mm (2.4 in) in height. A three-person bench seat in the rear can be folded down completely or split 40:60, and it can be moved lengthways a total of 150 mm (5.9 in). A love for detail is reflected in the stylized vehicle silhouette that is embossed in the lower side seat trim, and the fold-down tables located in the backs of the front seats. Wholly practical, by contrast, is the optional height-adjustable trunk floor, which creates a level load space surface. The upward-opening rear hatch reveals 1,121 liters (39.6 cu ft) of luggage space. Two side sliding doors are fitted as standard.

On the standard wheelbase, a six-seat configuration will come later with individual seats arranged in three rows of two. With the extended wheelbase, a seven-seat configuration will also be available in a 2/3/2 arrangement.

The ID. Buzz Cargo is an ultra-modern zero-tailpipe emission van. It will launch with three seats in the cab as standard—driver's seat plus double bench seat— and have an optional individual seat for the front-seat passenger. Behind the seats is a fixed partition, separating off the cargo space. This partition will be optionally available with a window and an opening for loading items. The cargo space measures 3.9 cubic meters (137.7 cu ft) and provides room for two euro pallets. Loads can be secured via lashing rings in the floor and bars on the side walls. The new ID. Buzz Cargo is fitted with a wide-opening tailgate and a sliding door on the passenger side. It will be possible to configure the van with a second sliding door as a custom option.

The cockpit of the ID. Buzz is both high-tech and ergonomic. As standard, a 10-inch Digital Cockpit display is paired with a 10-inch infotainment system that is positioned centrally in the dashboard. A 12-inch display with navigation is optional. Both the Digital Cockpit and infotainment system are connected with the instrument panel only at the bottom, looking like free floating tablets. Beneath the infotainment system is a control bar with digital buttons and touch sliders. The touch sliders are used to regulate temperature and volume, while the buttons provide direct access to menus for the dual-zone Climatronic® HVAC settings, driver assist systems, driving profiles, and the parking functions.

The transmission is operated via a steering column stalk: turn it forwards from the neutral position ‘N' to ‘D' for drive and back from ‘N' to ‘R' for reverse. To the left of the multifunction steering wheel, there is an island of digital controls for activating the light functions, as well as heating and defrost for the windshield and rear window. To the right of the steering wheel are two USB-C plugs and a tray for wireless charging (wireless App-Connect is also standard). In the center console there are, depending on specification, two more USB-C plugs; there is a fifth in the front passenger door, another in each of the two sliding doors, and one by the rearview mirror for a dash cam. Two cupholders fold out from the lower dashboard area. In the ID. Buzz Cargo, there are two more cupholders near the A-pillars.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has developed an optional movable and removable center console specifically for the ID. Buzz. The idea for this multifunction box was derived from the Detroit concept car. In its upper section, it provides storage bins (in the case of the Cargo a cup holder), a 1.4-liter (1.5 quart) flip-lid compartment (e.g. for a water bottle), and a 5-liter (1.3 gallon) drawer to accommodate tablets or laptops. In the two-seat Cargo and five-seat ID. Buzz, the center console is latched in place between the driver's seat and front passenger seat. On the six-seat ID. Buzz, it can also be placed in the middle of the second seating row. It can be easily taken out and fitted back in.

As with other models of Volkswagen's all-electric vehicle family, the new ID. Buzz comes with the interactive ‘ID. Light'. It stretches across in front of the windshield in the driver's field of vision above the instrument panel, and gives the driver intuitive information based on the color and position of the light signal. For example, a signal in the right-hand area of the strip advises of obstructions in this area or corresponds with a navigation instruction to change lanes. When ‘ID. Light' goes red, it is signaling danger and the need to brake.

The ID. Buzz also features standard 10-color ambient lighting, with 30 colors as optional. The 30-color version lights up a strip in the instrument panel, the decorative strips in the four doors, the storage bins in the doors and the footwell. The Digital Cockpit and the infotainment system also take on the chosen base shade. In addition, two colors can be combined in each case for the different zones, and a ‘Mood Menu' activates preconfigured lighting profiles.

In Europe, the base interior trim for the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo that goes with all exterior colors is called ‘Soul'. Four ‘Mistral' interior trim options—available exclusively for the ID. Buzz five-seater—feature the two-tone finishes found on the exterior. ‘Candy White' is used in for the instrument panel, the door trim around the inserts, the seats' outer panels and backs, and optionally even the steering wheel, while ‘X-Blue', ‘Orange', ‘Yellow', and ‘Green' are can be found in the dashboard and upper section of the door inserts, as well as the seat inner panels.

Driver Assist Systems

The spectrum of driver assist systems in the ID. Buzz includes innovatively interconnected technologies. European five-seater ID. Buzz models are equipped with standard Front Assist, Lane Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display. Optional systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Side Assist, Travel Assist, Emergency Assist, Park Assist, Light Assist, and Area View.

Sustainability

Volkswagen is utilizing innovative technologies and processes demonstrating that both versions of the ID. Buzz have been designed with sustainability in mind. The array of such measures starts with removing any use of leather in the vehicle. The steering wheel cover is made of polyurethane, but looks just as high quality as leather and provides a similar feel. The materials used for the seat covers, floor coverings and roof liner of the ID. Buzz incorporate recycled material. There will be a fabric made of what is known as Seaqual® yarn, with fibers consisting of 10 percent collected ocean plastic and 90 percent recycled PET bottles.

The two new ID. Buzz models will also use organically based vehicle paint and forgo cobalt in the high-voltage battery. The company's sustainability measures include a plant that recycles the high-voltage batteries at the end of their automotive life cycle to prepare them for a second use. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles gives a guarantee of eight years or 160,000 kilometers (100,000 miles)—whichever occurs first—on the ID. Buzz battery.

Production

The new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo models are being produced by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles at its main plant in Hannover. Production of the ID. Buzz here reaches, in parts, an automation level of up to 90 percent. In parallel with the transformation of the plant, the workforce is also taking a big step into the future. Many job profiles are changing, and through retraining measures, the workers are acquiring the necessary knowledge for dealing with the new hardware and software of the ID. Buzz.

The majority of the ID. Buzz electric drive system modules being supplied to the plant for this are also being made in Germany, by the Group's own Volkswagen Group Components division. The modules—including the electric motor, the axles and the battery system—are being produced at the components factories in Kassel, Braunschweig, Salzgitter and Hannover. The ID. Buzz is the first model in Volkswagen's family of all-electric vehicles for which Volkswagen Group Components is making the axles. This is being done in an assembly hall specifically set up for the purpose at the Hannover-Barsinghausen site with 200 employees.

Long term, Hannover also plans to produce the battery system for the ID. Buzz—it is currently being made in Braunschweig—and the company is currently investing around 100 million euros in the construction of the battery system assembly.

QUICK FACTS – the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo

European models

ID. Buzz (five-seater)

ID. Buzz Cargo (van, three seats in the front)

Important anticipated dates

Start of European ID. Buzz Cargo production: first half of 2022

Start of European ID. Buzz production: first half of 2022

European launch (initial countries): third quarter of 2022

Start of advance sales in Europe (initial countries): May 2022

North American debut of long wheelbase: 2023

North American sales launch: 2024

Technical platform

Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB)

External dimensions

Width excluding wing mirrors: 1,985 mm (78.1 in)

Height: ID. Buzz: 1937 mm (76.3 in) ID. Buzz Cargo: 1,938 mm (76.3 in)

Length: 4,712 mm (185.5 in)

Wheelbase: 2,988 mm (117.6 in)

Load sill: ID. Buzz: 619 mm (24.4 in) ID. Buzz Cargo: 623 mm (24.5 in)



Cargo space

ID. Buzz: up to 1,121 liters (39.6 cu ft)

ID. Buzz Cargo: 3.9 cubic meters (137.7 cu ft), room for two euro pallets

Drive system

Type: all-electric rear-wheel drive

Max. power: 150 kW (201 horsepower)

Max. torque: 310 Nm (229 lb-ft)

Battery capacity: 82 kWh gross, 77 kWh net

AC charging power (alternating current): 11 kWh

DC charging power (direct current) at fast-charging stations: up to 170 kWh

Driving performance and turning circle

Top speed: 145 km/h, electronically limited (90 mph)

Driving range: to follow at a later date

Turning circle: just over 11 meters (36.4 ft)

Sustainability

Zero-tailpipe emission electric drive system

Leather replaced by non-animal material

Use of partial recycled materials in seat covers, floor coverings and roof liner

Production site

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' main plant in Hannover, Germany

Colors

Non-metallic: ‘Candy White'

Metallic: ‘Mono Silver', ‘Lime Yellow', ‘Starlight Blue', ‘Energetic Orange' and ‘Bay Leaf Green'

Pearl-effect: ‘Deep Black'

Two-tone: ‘Candy White' in combination with ‘Lime Yellow', ‘Starlight Blue', ‘Energetic Orange' or ‘Bay Leaf Green'

Fun Facts