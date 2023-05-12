AC Cobra GT Roadster (2024)

AC Cobra GT Roadster

The amazing AC Cobra GT Roadster has just made its debut in London, delighting confirmed buyers and customers who were specially invited to the exclusive event. The iconic sports car has returned in spectacular fashion.

The impressive event was held at the world-renowned Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, just a short distance away from the company's original location. The all-new design was revealed to VIPs and customers, leaving them in awe.

This highly exclusive car is available in both left and right-hand drive, and is powered by a thunderous 5.0-litre V8 engine that can deliver up to 663PS. The innovative extruded aluminum spaceframe chassis and carbon-composite bodywork offer a one-of-a-kind driving experience in this extremely limited-production vehicle.

Customers were treated to a glimpse of the amazing bodywork and bespoke interior during the premiere of the new AC Cobra GT Roadster. They had the opportunity to admire the car's stunning styling, get a feel for the interior design and meet the team behind the famous name to ensure the new sports car upholds its legacy.

Speaking at the premiere, David Conza, Chief Executive Officer of AC Cars, said: "Our goal was to surpass the expectations of our esteemed clientele, who have grown accustomed to the finest in automotive luxury. The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the attendees confirms that we have well and truly exceeded those expectations. The AC Cobra GT Roadster is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. We are delighted that customers could join us from around the world, and thank them for placing the upmost faith in us.”

The brand new AC Cobra GT Roadster

The AC Cobra GT Roadster is a brand-new sports car that's been designed from scratch, using the most advanced technology and engineering techniques available today, while still staying true to the original AC Cobra's spirit from the 1960s.

It took nearly four years and a huge investment of millions of Euros to create this amazing new roadster. It's been designed to be not just beautiful, but also practical and fun to drive. The company plans to produce only 250 of these GT Roadsters each year, and the first year's production is already spoken for.

2024 AC Cobra GT Roadster

The GT Roadster is fully street legal and can be ordered with either left or right-hand drive, and it has been built with the latest safety features in mind. Every detail of the car has been carefully considered, from the exterior design to the ergonomic layout of the interior.

Compared to the original AC Cobra, the new GT Roadster is significantly larger, incorporating 50 years of design evolution. The cabin is incredibly spacious, even for drivers who are over six feet tall, thanks to the car's modern ergonomics. The car's drivetrain and control technologies have been updated to ensure it meets the standards of a true grand tourer.

The new chassis has a wheelbase of 2570mm, which is 284mm longer than the AC Cobra Mk. VI, but the overall length of the car has only grown by 110mm, to a total length of 4225mm. The car's track has been widened to provide better handling and agility, and the weight distribution and centre of gravity have been optimised to improve performance.

The new AC Cobra boasts an incredibly lightweight and impressively rigid extruded aluminum spaceframe chassis, originally intended for an open-top car. The vehicle's curb weight remains under 1450kg, even with a sleek carbon-composite body that weighs less than 50kg.

Powering the AC Cobra is a formidable V8 engine that provides the speed and sound revered by fans worldwide. The new GT Roadster offers two engine options, including a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 and a supercharged version of the same modular engine that can deliver up to 654bhp (663PS) and 575lb ft (780Nm) - or 454bhp (460PS) and 420lb ft (570Nm) in standard configuration. The supercharged GT Roadster can achieve 0-60mph in just 3.4sec. You can choose from two available gearboxes, a 6-speed manual or an advanced 10-speed automatic with steering-wheel mounted shift paddles.

The AC Cobra GT Roadster's cabin is as advanced and exclusive as the car itself, featuring bespoke details and unique hand-finished elements never before seen in the automotive world. The leatherwork and upholstery blend highly resilient fabrics with traditional materials, paying homage to the car's heritage. AC Cars is committed to delivering exceptional vehicles, and the GT Roadster's cabin underlines their devotion to that commitment.