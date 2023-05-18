Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023)

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak

The A110 Pikes Peak's turbocharged 1.8-liter engine produces nearly 500 horsepower, a significant increase from the road-going version's 296 hp. Alpine has also managed to further reduce the vehicle's weight to 2,094 pounds (950 kilograms).

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

CHASSIS Type Aluminium monocoque Safety Multi-point roll cage Bodywork Aluminium Aerodynamics Front splitter with fins, flat bottom, A110 R side skirts, rear fins, A110 R diffuser, rear wing, rear window with integrated shark fin ENGINE Type Four-cylinder 1.8-litre 16v Layout Rear mid-mounted Power 500hp at 7,500rpm ECU Magneti-Marelli SRG 140 TRANSMISSION Type Rear-wheel drive Gearbox 3MO six-speed sequential Controls Steering-wheel mounted Differential Self-locking, limited slip Clutch Sintered steel twin-disc AXLES AND SUSPENSION Suspension Double Wishbone, Coil Springs & Anti-Roll Bars Shock absorbers ALP Racing Suspension, 3-way adjustable FR brakes Ø 355x32mm, six-piston Brembo callipers RR brakes Ø 300x28mm, four-piston Brembo callipers Steering Electric power-assisted WHEELS Rims Aluminium, 8x17’’ (FR) et 10x18’’ (RR) Tyres Michelin 20-61x17 (FR) and 27-65x18 (RR) DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT AND CAPACITIES Length/width/height 4,230 / 1,850 /1,240 mm Wheel base 2,415 mm FR/RR tracks 1,580 / 1,555 mm Fuel tank FIA FT3 homologated, 25 litres Weight Approximately 950 kg