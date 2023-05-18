Alpine /
2023 A110 Pikes Peak

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023)

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 1 of 9
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 2 of 9
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 3 of 9
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 4 of 9
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 5 of 9
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 6 of 9
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 7 of 9
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 8 of 9
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023) - picture 9 of 9

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak

The A110 Pikes Peak's turbocharged 1.8-liter engine produces nearly 500 horsepower, a significant increase from the road-going version's 296 hp. Alpine has also managed to further reduce the vehicle's weight to 2,094 pounds (950 kilograms).

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

CHASSIS
Type Aluminium monocoque
Safety Multi-point roll cage
Bodywork Aluminium
Aerodynamics Front splitter with fins, flat bottom, A110 R side skirts, rear fins, A110 R diffuser, rear wing, rear window with integrated shark fin
ENGINE
Type Four-cylinder 1.8-litre 16v
Layout Rear mid-mounted
Power 500hp at 7,500rpm
ECU Magneti-Marelli SRG 140
TRANSMISSION
Type Rear-wheel drive
Gearbox 3MO six-speed sequential
Controls Steering-wheel mounted
Differential Self-locking, limited slip
Clutch Sintered steel twin-disc
AXLES AND SUSPENSION
Suspension Double Wishbone, Coil Springs & Anti-Roll Bars
Shock absorbers ALP Racing Suspension, 3-way adjustable
FR brakes Ø 355x32mm, six-piston Brembo callipers
RR brakes Ø 300x28mm, four-piston Brembo callipers
Steering Electric power-assisted
WHEELS
Rims Aluminium, 8x17’’ (FR) et 10x18’’ (RR)
Tyres Michelin 20-61x17 (FR) and 27-65x18 (RR)
DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT AND CAPACITIES
Length/width/height 4,230 / 1,850 /1,240 mm
Wheel base 2,415 mm
FR/RR tracks 1,580 / 1,555 mm
Fuel tank FIA FT3 homologated, 25 litres
Weight Approximately 950 kg
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023)

2023 Alpine A110 Pikes Peak