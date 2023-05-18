Alpine A110 Pikes Peak (2023)
The A110 Pikes Peak's turbocharged 1.8-liter engine produces nearly 500 horsepower, a significant increase from the road-going version's 296 hp. Alpine has also managed to further reduce the vehicle's weight to 2,094 pounds (950 kilograms).
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|CHASSIS
|Type
|Aluminium monocoque
|Safety
|Multi-point roll cage
|Bodywork
|Aluminium
|Aerodynamics
|Front splitter with fins, flat bottom, A110 R side skirts, rear fins, A110 R diffuser, rear wing, rear window with integrated shark fin
|ENGINE
|Type
|Four-cylinder 1.8-litre 16v
|Layout
|Rear mid-mounted
|Power
|500hp at 7,500rpm
|ECU
|Magneti-Marelli SRG 140
|TRANSMISSION
|Type
|Rear-wheel drive
|Gearbox
|3MO six-speed sequential
|Controls
|Steering-wheel mounted
|Differential
|Self-locking, limited slip
|Clutch
|Sintered steel twin-disc
|AXLES AND SUSPENSION
|Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Coil Springs & Anti-Roll Bars
|Shock absorbers
|ALP Racing Suspension, 3-way adjustable
|FR brakes
|Ø 355x32mm, six-piston Brembo callipers
|RR brakes
|Ø 300x28mm, four-piston Brembo callipers
|Steering
|Electric power-assisted
|WHEELS
|Rims
|Aluminium, 8x17’’ (FR) et 10x18’’ (RR)
|Tyres
|Michelin 20-61x17 (FR) and 27-65x18 (RR)
|DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT AND CAPACITIES
|Length/width/height
|4,230 / 1,850 /1,240 mm
|Wheel base
|2,415 mm
|FR/RR tracks
|1,580 / 1,555 mm
|Fuel tank
|FIA FT3 homologated, 25 litres
|Weight
|Approximately 950 kg