Alpine /
2024 A424 Beta

Alpine A424 Beta (2024)

Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 1 of 9
Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 2 of 9
Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 3 of 9
Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 4 of 9
Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 5 of 9
Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 6 of 9
Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 7 of 9
Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 8 of 9
Alpine A424 Beta (2024) - picture 9 of 9

Alpine A424 Beta

Sixty years after its first entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Alpine has unveiled the A424_Beta, foreshadowing its challenger in the premier class of the FIA Endurance World Championship.

With its design, the A424_Beta reaffirms the brand's DNA while heralding its future. Its name, A424_Beta, is a symbol of this: the A nomenclature followed by three digits beginning with 4; respects the tradition of our victorious endurance cars, 24 echoes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 2024, and Beta designates its final stage before its launch.

The A424_Beta is the quintessence of Alpine's automotive and racing artistry, both aesthetically and technically. Rich in creativity, it presages Alpine's future lighting signature on an incredibly racy and assertive front end, while the rear reveals two exceptionally impactful A-arrows. The triangular motif, echoing the Alpine snowflakes, also appears in the treatment of the daggerboards and rear wing.

In the cockpit, the drivers will take their place at the heart of a body that has been refined, purified and polished, like a road-going supercar. The flanks are inspired by Alpenglow, the concept car setting out Alpine's ambitions by embodying the fascinating future of the brand's production and competition models.

Alpine A424 Beta (2024)

2024 Alpine A424 Beta

Technical specifications

CHASSIS
Type Carbon fibre & honeycomb body shell
Bodywork Carbon fibre
Suspension Double wishbone with pushrods
Steering Electric power-assisted
Length 5,000 mm
Width 1,998 mm
Height 1,058 mm
Wheelbase 3,148 mm
Weight Approximately 1,030 kg (according to BOP)
ENGINE
Configuration V6 single turbo at 90°
Displacement 3,400 cc
Power 500 kW / 675 horsepower
Rev band maximum 9,000 rpm
Hybrid system Bosch standard / 50 kW
Lubrication Dry sump/multi-stage oil pump
ECU Marelli
GEARBOX
Brand Xtrac
Type Transversally-mounted
Gearshift Steering wheel-mounted paddles and pneumatic control
Gears 7 + reverse gear
WHEELS
Front tyres Michelin 29-71/R18
Rear tyres Michelin 34-71/R18
Front wheels 12.5’’x18’’
Rear wheels 14’’x18’’
BRAKES
Discs Ventilated carbon
Calipers Six-piston one-piece
SAFETY
Harness Six-point, adapted for the Hans® system
Fuel cell Safety rubber tank with built-in reserve system