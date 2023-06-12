Alpine A424 Beta (2024)

Alpine A424 Beta

Sixty years after its first entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Alpine has unveiled the A424_Beta, foreshadowing its challenger in the premier class of the FIA Endurance World Championship.

With its design, the A424_Beta reaffirms the brand's DNA while heralding its future. Its name, A424_Beta, is a symbol of this: the A nomenclature followed by three digits beginning with 4; respects the tradition of our victorious endurance cars, 24 echoes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 2024, and Beta designates its final stage before its launch.

The A424_Beta is the quintessence of Alpine's automotive and racing artistry, both aesthetically and technically. Rich in creativity, it presages Alpine's future lighting signature on an incredibly racy and assertive front end, while the rear reveals two exceptionally impactful A-arrows. The triangular motif, echoing the Alpine snowflakes, also appears in the treatment of the daggerboards and rear wing.

In the cockpit, the drivers will take their place at the heart of a body that has been refined, purified and polished, like a road-going supercar. The flanks are inspired by Alpenglow, the concept car setting out Alpine's ambitions by embodying the fascinating future of the brand's production and competition models.

