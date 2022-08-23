Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 Edition 55

For its 55th anniversary, AMG presents a highly exclusive race car, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55. Only five units of the special series will be hand-built at the race car manufactory in Affalterbach. Next to its limitation, the GT3 shines with unique technical characteristics and many specific equipment features, making it a coveted collectors’ piece, from the striking edition design via high-quality visible carbon elements up to the optimised engine performance. Moreover, the special edition comes with an EDITION 55 - 1 OF 5 box, containing an exclusive IWC time piece with engraved chassis number.

“Motorsport is what drives us.” The words by AMG founder Hans Werner Aufrecht have been a leitmotiv for the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach for 55 years. Accordingly numerous and legendary are the race track achievements from the past five decades, from the sensational class win of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG in the 24 Hours of Spa in 1971 up to the historic 1-2 by the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in this year’s running of the same race. As a homage to its rich motorsport heritage, Mercedes-AMG now presents its current GT3 Customer Racing car in a strictly limited EDITION 55.

The quantity of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55 has been limited to five. To guarantee and to document the minimal production run, a specific range of numbers (“GT3.190-55”) was created for the chassis numbers of the five units. Beyond that, the special series has numerous specific characteristics compared to the car it is based on. Among others, the EDITION 55 isn’t FIA homologated and can therefore come up with more engine power: the optimised AMG 6.3 litre V8 engine delivers 650 hp, amounting to around 100 hp more than in the FIA version. Appropriately, the performance exhaust system made of Inconel comes without a silencer, generating an even more characteristic sound pattern as a result.

A maximum of exclusivity is also in place when it comes to the colour and the design of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55: its special finish in MANUFAKTUR alpine grey uni with red accents perfectly complements the matte finish of the aero components in visible carbon (front diffuser, rear diffuser, rear wing including end plates, flicks, louvre, radiator grille, side skirts). The Affalterbach crest has been painted on the doors of the slick-shod special edition. Next to the AMG logo, the 55 year anniversary logo also adorns the rear wing.

In the functional racing cockpit, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55 shows exclusive details. The seat embroidery includes the anniversary symbol and plaques with “EDITION 55 – 1 OF 5” inscription can be found on the centre console and the carbon seat. The matte Anthracite metallic is characteristic for the interior with the high-quality visible carbon elements harmoniously blending in, from the door sills, door covers and centre console to the dashboard. Another optical feature in the interior are the seat belts with silver accents.

As a technical highlight, the cockpit of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55 includes a Data Display Unit (DDU) of the latest generation. The Bosch DDU 11 has a high-resolution graphic display to show relevant information like speed, engine speed, operating temperatures, lap times, gear and shift indication and additional information. A special eye-catcher is the appearance of the 55 year anniversary logo when the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55 is started.

Next to the numerous special equipment features, the exclusive AMG GT3 also comes with a tailor-made and specially designed car cover. Another highlight comes from Mercedes-AMG co-operation partner IWC Schaffhausen: exclusively for the launch of the car, the Swiss luxury watch maker has created a limited EDITION 55 box that contains a Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” (Reference IW377903). The chassis number of the corresponding Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55 has been engraved on the back of the watch case made of grade 5 titanium. The box also contains a black textile strap. The high-quality time piece will be handed over in an IWC Boutique near the buyer’s residence.

With the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55, Mercedes-AMG is expanding its portfolio of special series at the occasion of the brand’s 55th anniversary. Next to the GT3, there are further Edition cars based on various Mercedes-AMG production models. The sales price of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55 is 625,000 Euros (VAT not included).

Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: “With the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55, we acknowledge the 55-year history of our brand once again this year. It is a reverence to the many unforgettable motorsport moments we have been able to collect in over five decades at the race tracks of this world. We have strictly limited the production of this special edition: there are only five unites, all equipped with high-quality special features and added elements. That makes the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55 to a collector’s piece that can hardly be exceeded in terms of exclusivity.”

Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55*:

Special features interior Special finish chassis: Anthracite metallic matte Bosch DDU 11 display with anniversary logo Seat embroidery with anniversary logo Seat belts with silver accents Plaque “EDITION 55 - 1 OF 5“ Visible carbon with matte finish for dashboard, door sills, door covers, air duct, centre console, fuel tank cover Special features exterior Special finish: MANUFAKTUR alpine grey uni (956) Performance exhaust made of Inconel without silencer Optimised engine performance Painted Affalterbach crest on the doors Painted rear wing with AMG logo and anniversary logo Visible carbon with matte finish for front diffuser, rear diffuser, rear wing incl. end plates, flicks, louvre, radiator grille, side skirts Limited car cover with anniversary logo Delivery with slick tyres IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG” Limitited EDITION 55 box with plaque “EDITION 55 - 1 OF 5” Engraved chassis number Additional strap Handing over at an IWC Boutique in the buyer’s country

* upon specific customer request, a production with FIA homologation is possible