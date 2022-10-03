BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg (1972)

BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg

In BMW M’s 50th anniversary year, a historic vehicle is bridging the gap between the past and the electrified present. As a BMW enthusiast, Ronnie Fieg has also transformed a 1972 BMW 1602 into a contemporary electric car. A homage to history: at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, two BMW 1602s, converted into electric cars, were used at various long-distance competitions as accompanying and camera cars by the organisation committee. This was the start of a pioneering, forward-looking evolution of electrified vehicles at BMW.

The unique 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg will be handed over to the designer by the BMW Group. He already owns an impressive collection of BMW vehicles, including a legendary BMW E30 M3 by Kith stemming from Season 1 of the collaboration. His passion for BMW was sparked as a boy by his grandfather; the collaboration with BMW M means this comes full circle for him. Ronnie Fieg founded his Kith label in 2011. The collaboration between the BMW and Kith brands started in 2020 with the design of a BMW M4 Competition Coupé by Ronnie Fieg. The 150 editions of the exclusive BMW M4 Competition × Kith were sold out in less than 30 minutes.

The 1972 BMW 1602 tells the story of the very first electrified BMW, which came onto the market 50 years ago and which is part of the brand’s high-performance segment.

BMW goes Kith Vitality Green.

For the first time ever, BMW is naming a new colour after a brand partner: Kith Vitality Green is a rich, dark green that is not available on a serial BMW, as it is limited to this exclusive collaboration. New logos merged with each other are a hallmark of the various Kith partnerships with globally famous companies.

The logo on the hood of the 1972 BMW 1602 by Ronnie Fieg looks different again: the BMW letters have been swapped for Kith.

The interior goes Caramel.

Kith Vitality Green is the colour in which all vehicles of the collaboration are painted. While the exterior is an exquisite green, the full-grain merino leather interior is in the colour Caramel. In the 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg, the leather of the seats is embossed with the Kith lettering, as are the leather inserts in the footwells for the driver and front passenger. The logo altered to feature the Kith lettering instead of BMW can also be found on the centre holes of the rims.