BMW M2 M Performance Parts (2023)

BMW M2 M Performance Parts

The new BMW M2 promises unadulterated driving pleasure through every mile – of everyday journeys and track sessions alike. The race-inspired character of the compact high-performance sports car can be accentuated to stunning effect with the help of the BMW M Performance Parts specially developed for this model. Available from the launch of the new M2 (which gets underway in April 2023), the retrofit products from the Original BMW Accessories range add extra touches of rich emotionality to the design of the new BMW M2.

The BMW M Performance Parts for the car’s aerodynamics, powertrain, chassis and cockpit offer a wide variety of options for customising the new BMW M2 with maximum performance in mind. All the components were developed on the back of BMW M GmbH’s motor-racing expertise and the experienced it has garnered over five decades, and have been precisely tuned to match the two-door model’s specific characteristics. They reinforce the pure-bred performance credentials of the new BMW M2, whose compact dimensions, 338 kW/460 hp six-cylinder in-line engine, optionally available six-speed manual gearbox, sophisticated chassis technology and rear-wheel drive make the first step into the world of high-performance cars from BMW M GmbH a hugely enticing one.

Exclusive materials, enhanced aerodynamic properties: the BMW M Performance exterior components.

All the retrofit products in the BMW M Performance Parts portfolio stand out with their high-impact design, exclusive materials and top quality. The BMW M Performance exterior components for the new BMW M2 therefore match the two-door model’s styling and geometry to perfection. And they have already undergone homologation alongside the overall vehicle, meaning they comply with statutory safety regulations as well as the BMW Group’s own strict standards.

2023 BMW M2 M Performance Parts

The carbon-fibre add-on parts for the front, sides and rear are made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic. They optimise the car’s aerodynamic properties while also accentuating its racing aura with a clear coat finish that exposes the composition of fibres beneath. The M Performance front splitter carbon fibre and M Performance air intake trim carbon fibre, for instance, ensure the new BMW M2 makes a particularly striking impression. Customers wishing to give the car’s side profile a sharper visual edge have a choice of M Performance side skirt attachments carbon fibre, M Performance side spats carbon fibre front and rear and M exterior mirror caps carbon fibre. Airflow around the vehicle can be optimised with the M Performance rear lip spoiler carbon fibre and M Performance rear diffuser carbon fibre. Meanwhile, the M Performance rear spoiler carbon fibre and M Performance roof-edge spoiler in high-gloss Black dial the racing flair up to the max. Further personal touches can be added to the vehicle exterior in the form of an M Performance tow strap and an M Performance antenna cover in aramid, another exclusive fibre composite material.

Less weight, more sound: titanium M Performance silencer system.

The titanium M Performance silencer system available for the new BMW M2 boasts reduced weight, an unmistakable look and distinct racing-car acoustics. Its front pipes are made from lightweight stainless steel while the rear silencer has an all-titanium construction. As a result, the titanium M Performance silencer system is some eight kilograms lighter than the standard item. The exhaust system with its electrically controlled flaps and centrally positioned quartet of tailpipes is offered in combination with a specially modified M Performance rear diffuser carbon fibre. The tailpipe trim module is also made from titanium and has a ceramic coating. Optimised routing of the exhaust gases creates an even sportier driving experience. The soundtrack can be adjusted using the powertrain settings in the M Setup menu and hits a particularly exhilarating note reminiscent of a racing car in Sport and Sport+ modes.

M Performance tailpipe trims in titanium/carbon fibre are available as an eye-catching addition to the standard exhaust system fitted on the new BMW M2. Their sophisticated mix of materials and perforated inner pipes lend the rear end a highly exclusive air.

M Performance suspension with height-adjustable spring cups.

The M Performance suspension available as a retrofit item for the new BMW M2 endows it with even sharper agility and cornering dynamics. Its coilover design with height-adjustable spring cups at the front and rear axle allows the ride height to be lowered by up to 10 millimetres as required. Specially tuned for the new BMW M2, not just on the track but on regular roads as well, the M Performance suspension results in a far more direct connection between the body and road surface. This allows drivers to experience track-inspired driving dynamics on everyday journeys.

The M Performance forged wheels offered for the new BMW M2 also provide the ideal ingredients for an extremely sporty driving style. Each sculpted from a single piece of aluminium, they represent a compelling proposition with their exceptional stability, perfectly true running and visually striking design. The items for the new BMW M2 have a cross-spoke design measuring 20 inches in diameter at the front axle and 21 inches at the rear, which can be ordered in a choice of M Frozen Gold Bronze or M Jet Black matt. The M Performance tyre bags bring motor sport feeling to the customer’s garage, too. They are printed with a logo in the BMW M GmbH colours and a graphic indicating the wheel position, and also have a reinforced handle for easy transportation.

Precision doses of extra racing flair for the interior.

The BMW M Performance Parts range also features high-grade components for the interior of the BMW M2 that bring targeted enhancements to its sports-car cockpit. The M Performance interior trim panels in carbon fibre/Alcantara offered in combination with Alcantara knee pads intensify the racing-car aura inside the cabin. The elaborately hand-crafted interior trim panels are made from open-pore, matt-coated carbon fibre and come with M Performance badging in brushed aluminium. Also available as an individual option, the Alcantara M Performance knee pads offer additional support under particularly hard cornering and set the seal on the sporting ambience. A matching M Performance armrest in Alcantara is also available for the centre console of the new BMW M2.

On models equipped with M Sport seats, the sense of sportiness and exclusivity can be turned up another notch with the M Performance backrest covers in carbon fibre/Alcantara. The hand-crafted head restraint trims are available in a choice of open-pore or high-gloss carbon fibre and carry an M Performance badge. The remainder of the rear panel for the driver’s and front passenger seats is trimmed in Alcantara.

The M Performance steering wheel Pro is ideal for cornering with supreme precision. It features a distinctly contoured grip area in Alcantara with large thumb rests and a special lining, while the rim’s upper section and slightly flattened lower section are wrapped in top-quality fulled leather. A centre marker and decorative stitching in the BMW M GmbH colours put the finishing touches to the steering wheel’s stunning looks. The M Performance steering wheel trims offer another route to increased driving pleasure with their high-quality materials and racing-car feel. They are available for the new BMW M2 in a choice of carbon fibre/Alcantara and carbon fibre/leather. Both variants can also be combined with the M Performance shift paddles carbon fibre. The M Performance door sill plates carbon fibre provide the ideal transition between the dynamism of the new BMW M2 exterior and the sports car flair of its cabin. Their carbon fibre inlays are printed with a coloured M Performance logo.

The portfolio of products for optimising the new BMW M2’s racing characteristics in distinctive style is rounded off by velour M Performance floor mats featuring decorative stitching in contrasting colours and M Performance badging, as well as M Performance door pins with a coloured M logo and the M Performance fuel filler cap carbon fibre.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

BMW M2 Eight-speed M Steptronic transmission:

fuel consumption combined in the WLTP cycle: 9.8 – 9.6 l/100 km;

CO2 emissions combined in the WLTP cycle: 222 – 218 g/km;

figures for the NEDC cycle: – .

BMW M2 Six-speed manual gearbox: