BMW XM (2023)

The newly developed M HYBRID drive system, an extravagant design and the progressive luxury ambience inside the BMW XM come together to create a fresh interpretation of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept for the high-performance segment that will open up that inimitable M feeling to new target groups and markets.

The highlight of the brand’s model offensive in its anniversary year, the BMW XM is also the first BMW M original since the BMW M1. Precisely crafted flourishes in the exterior design of the high-performance SAV recall the legendary mid-engined sports car. Production of the BMW XM will get underway at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the USA in December 2022 before it arrives at dealers worldwide in spring 2023. The key sales markets will be the USA, China and the Middle East.

M HYBRID drive system for stunning performance and cruising with zero local emissions.

The M HYBRID drive system in the BMW XM delivers an overall output of 480 kW/653 hp (generated by the combination of the combustion engine with up to 360 kW/489 hp and the electric drive system with up to 145 kW/197 hp). It is underpinned by a newly developed, classically high-revving V8 engine with cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology. The 4.4-litre unit features a cross-bank exhaust manifold and an optimised oil separation process.

The eight-cylinder engine is assisted in its task by an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. The motor’s propulsive power is instantly on tap when pulling away, delivering unhesitating response to every movement of the accelerator. The M HYBRID drive system produces maximum overall torque of 800 Nm/590 lb-ft (engine with up to 650 Nm [479 lb-ft] combined with electric motor developing up to 280 Nm [206 lb-ft]). A pre-gearing stage increases the electric motor’s effective maximum torque to 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) at the transmission input.

One engine, one electric motor, three operating modes, four driven wheels.

The intelligently managed interplay between engine and motor delivers a well-resolved performance experience worthy of the M badge in all driving situations. It is defined by an immense build-up of power that begins instantaneously and is sustained throughout the rev range. The BMW XM sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds, accompanied by an energy-charged soundtrack of rare emotional appeal for an eight-cylinder unit. This originates from its sports exhaust system featuring electronically controlled, continuously adjustable flaps and hexagonal dual tailpipes arranged one above the other for the first time on a BMW M model.

The M Hybrid button on the centre console is used to select one of three operating modes, including an ELECTRIC setting for cruising with zero local emissions at speeds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph) and over a maximum distance of 82 – 88 km (51 – 55 miles)* in the WLTP cycle. This is thanks to the lithium-ion high-voltage battery mounted in the car’s underbody and the 25.7 kWh of usable energy it provides. The Combined Charging Unit in the BMW XM enables AC charging at up to 7.4 kW.

The BMW IconicSounds Electric developed in a collaboration between the BMW Group and film score composer Hans Zimmer also create a suitable backing track for the electric motor’s power delivery. The M-specific electric drive sound provides authentic feedback to every movement of the accelerator pedal when driving in the locally emission-free operating mode. And if the Sport or Sport Plus setting is selected while the drive system is operating in HYBRID mode, a boost sound will underline the electrical assistance being provided to the combustion engine.

The power generated by the drive duo is channelled to the road via the all-wheel-drive system M xDrive, whose rear-biased setup is particularly noticeable in 4WD Sport mode. Drivers can also select 4WD Sand mode, which has been conceived specifically for driving over dunes and similar surfaces. Operation of the M Sport differential in the rear axle is also fully variable.

BMW XM LABEL RED: the most powerful BMW M model ever made.

The BMW XM LABEL RED will be added to the model range in autumn 2023. The most powerful road-legal series-produced car in the history of BMW M GmbH will summon up system output of 550 kW/748 hp (generated by the combination of the combustion engine with up to 430 kW/585 hp and the electric drive system with up to 145 kW/197 hp) and maximum system torque of 1,000 Nm/737 lb-ft (generated by the combination of the combustion engine with up to 750 Nm [553 lb-ft] and the electric drive system with up to 280 Nm [206 lb-ft]; provisional values based on the vehicle’s current stage of development).

Distinctive design as expression of presence and performance.

The exterior design of the BMW XM is a statement of exclusivity, presence and performance. The proportions of a modern SAV, powerful contours, a dynamically stretched silhouette, M-typical design cues, a reworked interpretation of the front-end look created for BMW’s luxury-segment models and a host of distinctive accents give the XM a singularly extrovert aura.

Headlights split into two separate units, a BMW kidney grille with gold-coloured surrounds and continuous contour lighting, as well as large air intakes are the defining features of the front end. Moving round to the side, an accent band in Gold is reminiscent of the black strip running along the body of the BMW M1. Further nods to the past come in the form of the BMW logos engraved into the flat rear window and the eye-catching louvred structure of the sculptural rear lights. Fitted in a 21-inch format as standard with the option of further variants up to 23 inches in size, the M light-alloy wheels also boast a highly distinctive design.

Interior: driver-focused cockpit, luxurious M Lounge in the rear.

The expressive style of the BMW XM’s exterior design continues inside the cabin. The cockpit and front seats are designed entirely around an active driving experience. Standard specification includes M multifunction seats, knee pads and a model-specific M leather steering wheel, along with M-specific graphics including shift lights for the BMW Curved Display and BMW Head-Up Display.

A generous feeling of space, high-quality materials and extravagant design transform the rear of the BMW XM into an exclusive M Lounge. Heated backrests extending well into the sides of the rear compartment and specially designed cushions offer passengers luxurious levels of comfort. The sculptural headliner is quite unique with its three-dimensional prism structure, photo mount-style border and 100 LED units for illumination. There is a choice of four different trims for customising the interior, as well as a new Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door panels. Ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and the Travel & Comfort System are all standard features too, while the options list includes the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 1,500-watt amplifier and four additional speakers in the roof area.

Chassis: widest possible spectrum between dynamism and long-distance comfort.

The unique blend of driving pleasure and well-being served up by the BMW XM cabin is mirrored by the driving experience on offer. Sophisticated chassis systems with M-specific tuning enable the car to offer the widest possible spectrum between signature M dynamism and above-average ride comfort for its segment. Drivers can also customise the vehicle settings via the M Setup menu. The integrated application of all powertrain and chassis systems on varying types of road – from urban driving to country roads to motorways – has resulted in supremely assured, well-resolved handling at all times.

The chassis design comprises a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle with specially tuned kinematic and elastokinematic properties. The BMW XM comes as standard with adaptive M suspension Professional including electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation with 48V electric motors and Active Roll Control. It is also the first BMW M model to feature Integral Active Steering, also part of standard specification.

Traction, agility and directional stability all benefit from both the near-actuator wheel slip limitation and the networking of all control systems within the integrated transverse dynamics management. The M Sport brakes work in tandem with an integrated braking system that presents the driver with two pedal feel settings. 21-inch M light-alloy wheels are fitted as standard, while there is also the option of 22-inch or 23-inch M light-alloy wheels.

Matchless variety of driver assistance systems.

The BMW XM boasts the largest selection of driver assistance systems offered – either as standard or as an option – for any high-performance vehicle from BMW M GmbH. Standard specification includes the Driving Assistant, which comprises Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, the Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant and Speed Limit Info system. The optional Driving Assistant Professional combines Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function with a host of other features, including the Steering and Lane Control Assistant, traffic light recognition, automatic Speed Limit Assist and Active Navigation.

Parking Assistant Plus is also included as standard. In addition to the Reversing Assistant this system comprises the functions Parking View, front and rear Panorama View and 3D View.

A bespoke driving experience at the touch of a button.

The control panel on the centre console of the BMW XM features a model-specific array of buttons for personalising the driving experience in a variety of ways. For the first time, this includes the M Hybrid button, which is used to select the desired operating mode for the drive system. Drivers can choose between HYBRID, ELECTRIC and eCONTROL modes. There is also the Setup button providing direct access to the configuration settings for the drive system, chassis, steering, braking system, M xDrive and level of braking energy recuperation.

Another button is used to select M Mode. When drivers switch from the default Road setting to Sport, interventions from the driver assistance systems are restricted to just the essential functions required for sporty driving, as is the content shown in the information display. Two individually configured vehicle setups can be stored together with the preferred settings for the M HYBRID system’s operating mode, the engine note, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and the transmission’s shift characteristics, and then called up using the M buttons on the steering wheel.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Head-Up Display as standard.

The BMW XM comes as standard with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which brings with it an M-specific version of the latest-generation multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive. Based on BMW Operating System 8, it comprises a BMW Curved Display formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. The new display grouping and the ever-expanding capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant mean the new BMW iDrive has been deliberately geared towards touch operation and gesture control as well as dialogue using natural language. The iDrive Controller and multifunction buttons on the steering wheel are additionally joined in the standard specification roster by the BMW Head-Up Display and BMW gesture control.

The cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system is another feature of BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The optional BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock their new BMW XM with their Apple iPhone by means of security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. And smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, the personalised BMW ID functionality and an eSIM designed for 5G mobile technology are also all available to use in the BMW XM.

